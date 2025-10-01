The Small Business Cyber Security Guy | UK Cybersecurity for SMB & Startups

In 40 years of Information Technology work, Noel Bradford has never been this angry. On September 25th, 2025, the Radiant ransomware gang stole personal data from 8,000 children at Kido International nurseries, posted their photos and medical records online, and then started calling parents at home to demand ransom payments. This isn't just another data breach. This is the moment cybercrime lost whatever soul it had left.
In this raw, unfiltered episode, Noel breaks down exactly what happened, why the security failures that enabled this attack exist in thousands of UK small businesses right now, and what you need to do immediately to protect your organisation from becoming the NEXT headline.
WARNING: This episode contains strong language and discusses disturbing tactics used by cybercriminals. Parental guidance advised.
What You'll Learn
The complete timeline of the Kido ransomware attack and how it unfolded
Why hackers spent weeks inside the network before striking
The new escalation tactic of directly contacting victims' families
Five critical security failures that allowed 8,000 children's records to be stolen
Why "we're too small to be targeted" is the most dangerous lie in business
The regulatory consequences Kido faces under UK GDPR
Immediate action steps every small business must take NOW
Why does this attack signal a fundamental shift in cybercrime tactics
Key Takeaways
The Five Critical Failures
Initial Access Was Preventable - Likely phishing, weak passwords, or unpatched vulnerabilities
No Monitoring - Weeks of dwell time with zero detection
No Network Segmentation - Hackers accessed everything once inside
No Data Loss Prevention - 8,000 records exfiltrated without triggering alarms
Inadequate Backups - No mention of restoration from clean backups
New Threat Landscape Reality
Ransomware gangs now directly contact victims' families
Children's data is being weaponised for psychological pressure
Moral boundaries in cybercrime have completely dissolved
Attack tactics proven successful will be replicated by other groups
Business Impact Statistics
43% of UK businesses suffered a breach in the past year
Nearly 50% of primary schools reported cyber incidents
60% of secondary schools experienced attacks
The education sector is particularly vulnerable
Featured Experts & Sources
Government & Law Enforcement:
Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Unit
Information Commissioner's Office (ICO)
Jonathon Ellison, Director for National Resilience, National Cyber Security Centre
Cybersecurity Experts:
Rebecca Moody, Head of Data Research, Comparitech
Anne Cutler, Cybersecurity Expert, Keeper Security
Mantas Sabeckis, Infosecurity Researcher, Cybernews
Direct Victims:
Stephen Gilbert, Parent with two children at Kido nursery
Threat Actors:
Radiant Ransomware Gang (claims to be Russia-based)
Immediate Action Checklist
Do These TODAY:
Enable multi-factor authentication on ALL business accounts
Check that all software is updated to the latest versions
Review who has access to sensitive data
Verify backups exist and are stored offline
Schedule staff phishing awareness training
Do These This Week:
Audit your network segmentation
Implement monitoring and alerting systems
Review password policies across the organisation
Create an incident response plan
Assess cyber insurance coverage
Do These This Month:
Conduct a full security audit
Test backup restoration procedures
Implement data loss prevention tools
Review vendor and third-party security
Schedule penetration testing
Resources Mentioned
Government Resources
National Cyber Security Centre: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/
Information Commissioner's Office: https://ico.org.uk/
Met Police Cyber Crime Unit: https://www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/online-fraud/cyber-crime/
UK Cyber Security Breaches Survey: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/cyber-security-breaches-survey
Cybersecurity Companies
Comparitech: https://www.comparitech.com/
Keeper Security: https://www.keepersecurity.com/
Cybernews: https://cybernews.com/
Legal & Compliance
UK GDPR Guidance: https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-data-protection/
Children's Data Protection: https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-data-protection/guide-to-the-general-data-protection-regulation-gdpr/children-and-the-uk-gdpr/
Episode Quotes
"What happened to Kido International this week represents the absolute lowest point I've witnessed in 40 years of cybersecurity."
"These hackers didn't just encrypt some files and demand payment. They actively posted samples of children's profiles online. Then they started ringing parents directly."
"You're not special. You're not too small. You're not immune. You're just next on the list unless you take action."
"The hackers claim they 'deserve some compensation for our pentest.' Let that sink in. They're calling this a penetration test."
"A child's photo, name, and home address in criminal hands. This data doesn't expire. It doesn't get less valuable. It just sits there, a permanent risk to these families."
"None of these failures are unique to nurseries or large organizations. I see the same problems in small businesses every single week."
"You're making the same mistakes that led to 8,000 children's data being posted on the dark web. The only difference is scale."
Discussion Questions
How would you respond if your business were to experience a similar attack?
What security measures do you currently have in place?
Do you know where your most sensitive data is stored and who can access it?
When was the last time you tested your backup restoration?
How would you handle direct contact from threat actors?
