Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessThe Small Business Cyber Security Guy | UK Cybersecurity for SMB & Startups
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Small Business Cyber Security Guy | UK Cybersecurity for SMB & Startups
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Small Business Cyber Security Guy | UK Cybersecurity for SMB & Startups

The Small Business Cyber Security Guy
BusinessNews
The Small Business Cyber Security Guy | UK Cybersecurity for SMB & Startups
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • Why Windows 11 25H2 Is a Quiet Security Game-Changer
    Host Graham Faulkner dives into Windows 11 25H2 in this solo episode, explaining why this understated update matters for security, stability, and small-business productivity. He breaks down how 25H2 arrives as an Enablement Package (EKB), what that means if you’re already on 24H2, and why the streamlined rollout keeps disruptions to a minimum. The episode covers key technical and practical changes: removal of legacy components like PowerShell 2.0 and WMIC, continued performance improvements (CPU scheduling, memory management, faster startups), and expanded Wi‑Fi 7 support. Graham highlights Microsoft’s shift toward continuous monthly innovation and why that helps maintain a more secure, reliable environment without waiting for big yearly releases. Security is a major focus: Graham explains Microsoft’s Secure Future initiative, which brings AI-assisted secure coding and enhanced vulnerability detection into the development and post-release lifecycle. He frames these advances for small business owners, showing how better detection and automated security practices reduce risk and downtime. Practical deployment and lifecycle details are explained clearly: support-cycle resets (24 months for Home/Pro, 36 months for Enterprise/Education), how to get 25H2 via the “Get the Latest Updates” toggle, controlled rollouts and device holds, and enterprise deployment options like Windows AutoPatch and the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. He also covers admin-friendly improvements such as removing preinstalled Microsoft Store apps with Intune or Group Policy. The episode closes with hands-on advice: check the Windows Release Health Hub for known issues, back up critical machines before upgrading, verify driver and app compatibility, and prepare rollback plans for important systems. Graham adds a personal anecdote about preparing his vinyl-catalog PC for the update and stresses that 25H2 is about steady, practical improvements—safer, faster, and less disruptive for both single machines and fleets.
    --------  
    10:10
  • Your 3-Year-Old's Data Is on the Dark Web Right Now: The Kido Wake-Up Call
    In 40 years of Information Technology work, Noel Bradford has never been this angry. On September 25th, 2025, the Radiant ransomware gang stole personal data from 8,000 children at Kido International nurseries, posted their photos and medical records online, and then started calling parents at home to demand ransom payments. This isn't just another data breach. This is the moment cybercrime lost whatever soul it had left. In this raw, unfiltered episode, Noel breaks down exactly what happened, why the security failures that enabled this attack exist in thousands of UK small businesses right now, and what you need to do immediately to protect your organisation from becoming the NEXT headline. WARNING: This episode contains strong language and discusses disturbing tactics used by cybercriminals. Parental guidance advised. What You'll Learn The complete timeline of the Kido ransomware attack and how it unfolded Why hackers spent weeks inside the network before striking The new escalation tactic of directly contacting victims' families Five critical security failures that allowed 8,000 children's records to be stolen Why "we're too small to be targeted" is the most dangerous lie in business The regulatory consequences Kido faces under UK GDPR Immediate action steps every small business must take NOW Why does this attack signal a fundamental shift in cybercrime tactics   Key Takeaways The Five Critical Failures Initial Access Was Preventable - Likely phishing, weak passwords, or unpatched vulnerabilities No Monitoring - Weeks of dwell time with zero detection No Network Segmentation - Hackers accessed everything once inside No Data Loss Prevention - 8,000 records exfiltrated without triggering alarms Inadequate Backups - No mention of restoration from clean backups New Threat Landscape Reality Ransomware gangs now directly contact victims' families Children's data is being weaponised for psychological pressure Moral boundaries in cybercrime have completely dissolved Attack tactics proven successful will be replicated by other groups Business Impact Statistics 43% of UK businesses suffered a breach in the past year Nearly 50% of primary schools reported cyber incidents 60% of secondary schools experienced attacks The education sector is particularly vulnerable Featured Experts & Sources Government & Law Enforcement: Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Unit Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) Jonathon Ellison, Director for National Resilience, National Cyber Security Centre Cybersecurity Experts: Rebecca Moody, Head of Data Research, Comparitech Anne Cutler, Cybersecurity Expert, Keeper Security Mantas Sabeckis, Infosecurity Researcher, Cybernews Direct Victims: Stephen Gilbert, Parent with two children at Kido nursery Threat Actors: Radiant Ransomware Gang (claims to be Russia-based) Immediate Action Checklist Do These TODAY: Enable multi-factor authentication on ALL business accounts Check that all software is updated to the latest versions Review who has access to sensitive data Verify backups exist and are stored offline Schedule staff phishing awareness training Do These This Week: Audit your network segmentation Implement monitoring and alerting systems Review password policies across the organisation Create an incident response plan Assess cyber insurance coverage Do These This Month: Conduct a full security audit Test backup restoration procedures Implement data loss prevention tools Review vendor and third-party security Schedule penetration testing Resources Mentioned Government Resources National Cyber Security Centre: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/ Information Commissioner's Office: https://ico.org.uk/ Met Police Cyber Crime Unit: https://www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/online-fraud/cyber-crime/ UK Cyber Security Breaches Survey: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/cyber-security-breaches-survey Cybersecurity Companies Comparitech: https://www.comparitech.com/ Keeper Security: https://www.keepersecurity.com/ Cybernews: https://cybernews.com/ Legal & Compliance UK GDPR Guidance: https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-data-protection/ Children's Data Protection: https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-data-protection/guide-to-the-general-data-protection-regulation-gdpr/children-and-the-uk-gdpr/ Episode Quotes "What happened to Kido International this week represents the absolute lowest point I've witnessed in 40 years of cybersecurity." "These hackers didn't just encrypt some files and demand payment. They actively posted samples of children's profiles online. Then they started ringing parents directly." "You're not special. You're not too small. You're not immune. You're just next on the list unless you take action." "The hackers claim they 'deserve some compensation for our pentest.' Let that sink in. They're calling this a penetration test." "A child's photo, name, and home address in criminal hands. This data doesn't expire. It doesn't get less valuable. It just sits there, a permanent risk to these families." "None of these failures are unique to nurseries or large organizations. I see the same problems in small businesses every single week." "You're making the same mistakes that led to 8,000 children's data being posted on the dark web. The only difference is scale." Discussion Questions How would you respond if your business were to experience a similar attack? What security measures do you currently have in place? Do you know where your most sensitive data is stored and who can access it? When was the last time you tested your backup restoration? How would you handle direct contact from threat actors? Connect With Noel Bradford Website: The Small Business Cyber Security Guy Email: [email protected] LinkedIn: Noel Bradford Need Help With Your Cybersecurity? Equate Group Support The Podcast If this episode made you think differently about cybersecurity, please: ⭐ Leave a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts 📢 Share this episode with other business owners 📧 Subscribe to get every new episode 💬 Join the conversation on social media using #KidoHack   Legal Disclaimer The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or professional cybersecurity advice. Always consult with qualified professionals regarding your specific situation. Opinions expressed are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organisations mentioned. Transcript Full episode transcript available at: TBC Episode Tags #Cybersecurity #Ransomware #DataBreach #SmallBusiness #KidoHack #UKBusiness #CyberCrime #DataProtection #GDPR #InformationSecurity #CyberAwareness #ThreatIntelligence #BusinessSecurity #RansomwareAttack #ChildSafety © 2025 The Small Business Cyber Security Guy Podcast. All rights reserved.
    --------  
    18:00
  • When Teen Hackers Test Your Defences: Lessons from the School Yard to the Boardroom
    Join hosts Noel Bradford and Mauven McLeod in this Back-to-School special of the Small Business Cybersecurity Guy podcast as they trace a line from 1980s schoolroom mischief to modern, large-scale breaches that put millions of students and small organisations at risk. Through recollections of early BBC Model B and Novell-era antics, the episode uses real recent incidents to expose how weak passwords, written credentials and opportunistic insiders create systemic security failures. The episode unpacks headline-making investigations and statistics — including the ICO analysis showing that students are behind a majority of school data breaches, the PowerSchool compromise that affected tens of millions of records and led to extortion demands, and targeted campaigns such as Vice Society and the evolving Kiddo International incident. The hosts explain the motivations behind student-led breaches (curiosity, dares, financial gain, and revenge) and how those same drivers also appear within small businesses. Noel and Mauven explain why insider threats matter, even when they aren’t sophisticated: most breaches exploit simple weaknesses, such as reused or guessable passwords, written notes, shared admin accounts, and a lack of access controls. Producer Graham contributes a live update on ongoing incidents, and the episode highlights how these events translate into operational disruptions — including school closures, days of downtime, and long-term reputational and legal fallout. Practical defence is the episode’s focus: clear, actionable guidance covers immediate steps (audit access, enable multi-factor authentication, remove unnecessary privileges), short-term actions (implement logging and monitoring, deploy password managers, set up incident response procedures) and longer-term resilience measures (regular access reviews, backups, staff training and cultural change). The hosts emphasise designing security around human behaviour so staff follow safe practices instead of working around them. Listeners will get a concise checklist of recommended technical controls — MFA, role-based access, privileged account separation, activity logging and reliable backups — alongside cultural advice: leadership buy-in, recognisable rewards for good security behaviour, and channels for curious employees to learn responsibly. The episode also highlights regulatory shifts, such as the introduction of mandatory Cyber Essentials for certain educational institutions, and links these requirements to small business risk management. Expect vivid anecdotes, practical takeaways and a clear call-to-action: if a curious teenager can bypass your systems, it’s time to harden them. Whether you run a two-person firm or a growing small business, this episode provides the context, evidence, and step-by-step priorities to reduce insider risk, detect misuse quickly, and recover from incidents without compromising your customers’ trust.
    --------  
    41:29
  • £80M Blow: How Teenagers and One Phone Call Bankrupted Co-op's Cybersecurity
    Co-op's CEO has just confirmed that their cybersecurity disaster cost £80 million. The attackers? Teenagers are using basic social engineering. In this Hot Takes episode, we break down how "We've contained the incident" turned into an £80 million earnings wipeout, and why the final bill could reach £400-500 million once legal claims are settled. This isn't just another breach story - it's a wake-up call for every UK business owner who thinks "it won't happen to us." Key Topics Covered The Attack Breakdown [0:30] April 2024 attack by the Scattered Spider group Social engineering, not sophisticated exploits 6.5 million members affected (100% of Co-op members) 2,300 stores disrupted, 800 funeral homes on paper systems The Real Cost [1:45] £80 million confirmed earnings impact £206 million total sales impact £20 million in direct incident costs Zero cyber insurance coverage Why It Could Get Much Worse [2:30] Pending ICO fine: £15-20 million likely Individual GDPR compensation claims: £25-£150 per person Potential £325 million member compensation exposure Final bill estimate: £400-500 million Lessons for UK Small Businesses [3:15] Social engineering beats technical defences Cyber insurance is essential, not optional Business continuity failures amplify costs Training matters more than firewalls Key Statistics £80 million - Confirmed earnings impact 6.5 million - Customers affected (every single member) £12 - Cost per affected customer (low by UK standards) £325 million - Potential member compensation exposure 17-20 years old - Age of arrested suspects 2,300+ - Stores affected by operational disruption Resources & Links Full Analysis: Read the complete breakdown: Link  Key Sources Cited: ICO Statement on Retail Cyber Incidents Computer Weekly: Co-op breach coverage Insurance Insider: Co-op's lack of cyber coverage UK Government Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025 Action Items for Listeners Check your cyber insurance policy - Do you have coverage? Is it adequate? Review employee training - When was the last time your team received social engineering awareness training? Test business continuity - Can your operations survive 2 weeks offline? Read the full blog post - Get all the details and cost breakdowns Quote of the Episode "Co-op's disaster isn't a cybersecurity failure. It's a business leadership failure. And if you're listening to this thinking your business is different, you're next."  
    --------  
    8:20
  • DORA's Wake-Up Call: How JLR and Collins Aerospace Exposed a New Regulatory Storm
    Date: 23 September 2025 — Host Mauven McLeod delivers a furious, fast-paced analysis of two seismic cyber incidents and what they mean for UK and global businesses. This episode examines the Jaguar Land Rover and Collins Aerospace ransomware attacks, the human-driven methods that enabled them, and why they represent the first significant test of the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). Topics covered include the scale of the damage (JLR reportedly losing up to £5 million per day and sector-wide losses potentially exceeding £1 billion), the criminal methodology (simple social engineering and help-desk manipulation by groups linked to Lapsus-style actors), and the cascading supply-chain impacts across automotive and aviation sectors. The episode references confirmations from Anissa about Collins’ ransomware compromise and notes reactions from industry figures such as Chris MacDonald at the Department for Business and Trade, as well as large providers like Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft and RTX/Collins Aerospace. Key points you’ll take away: these attacks were largely preventable with basic controls — MFA (hardware keys), formal helpdesk identity verification, callback confirmation, network segmentation and focused security training — yet failures persist even at well-resourced organisations. Crucially, the episode explains DORA’s cross-border reach (applicable since 17 January 2025), how EU authorities can designate critical ICT third-party providers (including non-EU firms), the reporting and continuity obligations this triggers for financial entities, and the potential penalties (including fines up to around 1% of global turnover) and oversight mechanisms now coming into play. Practical guidance for listeners covers immediate steps: map vendor dependencies and identify any providers serving EU financial entities; review and update contracts for DORA alignment; update incident response and continuity plans to reflect DORA reporting requirements; and deploy low-cost, high-impact controls like hardware MFA, strict helpdesk processes and segmentation. The episode also critiques the UK government’s reactive crisis management during these incidents and warns of an accelerating enforcement wave: designations, cross-border scrutiny and contractual overhauls are expected to intensify through 2025. Ultimately, Moven argues this is the start of a new era — one where regulatory exposure flows through vendor dependencies and where organisational will, not technical capability, is the biggest barrier to resilience. Listeners will finish with a clear sense of urgency, the regulatory risks to assess, and concrete next steps to reduce operational and regulatory fallout from future incidents.
    --------  
    19:04

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Small Business Cyber Security Guy | UK Cybersecurity for SMB & Startups

The UK's leading small business cybersecurity podcast, helping SMEs protect against cyber threats without breaking the bank. Join cybersecurity veterans Noel Bradford (CIO at Boutique Security First MSP) and Mauven MacLeod (ex-UK Government Cyber Analyst) as they translate enterprise-level security expertise into practical, affordable solutions for UK small businesses.🎯 WHAT YOU'LL LEARN: Cyber Essentials certification guidance Protecting against ransomware & phishing attacks GDPR compliance for small businesses Supply chain & third-party security risks Cloud security & remote work protection Budget-friendly cybersecurity tools & strategies 🏆 PERFECT FOR: UK small business owners (5-50 employees) Startup founders & entrepreneurs SME managers responsible for IT security Professional services firms Anyone wanting practical cyber protection advice Every episode delivers actionable cybersecurity advice that you can implement immediately, featuring real UK case studies
Podcast website
BusinessNewsTechnologyTech News

Listen to The Small Business Cyber Security Guy | UK Cybersecurity for SMB & Startups, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Small Business Cyber Security Guy | UK Cybersecurity for SMB & Startups: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/2/2025 - 3:11:17 AM