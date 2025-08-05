Supporting working parents can fix the economy. Here’s how.
Caregiving is critical economic infrastructure, yet society still treats caregivers like an afterthought. To build a stronger economy, workplaces need practical solutions that actually support working families.This episode explores real ways to fix the caregiving crisis. From flexible job design to paid leave to better support for part-time and shift workers, we highlight practical changes already working in the real world. Featuring bipartisan insights and examples of what businesses are already doing right, we show why supporting working parents is not just good for families. It is essential for a strong economy.Featuring Reshma Saujani, CEO of Moms First, Eve Rodsky, author of Fair Play, journalist Josie Cox, author of Women, Money, Power, June Carbone, professor of law at the University of Minnesota, Naomi Cahn, professor of law at the University of Virginia, Chris Herbst, professor at Arizona State University, and Caitlin Codella Low, former vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.Presented by WorkingNation, the nonprofit media platform focused on the future of work.