In this episode, Tim welcomes Cristian Cibils Bernardes the innovative mind behind Autograph. This pioneering company aims to preserve human history through digital interviews conducted by a ai agent named Walter. Just like Superman's conversations with his mother in the Fortress of Solitude, Autograph provides families the opportunity to canonize stories and access perspectives from their history. By utilizing AI technology, the platform offers a personalized voice agent, letting future generations engage in life-like conversations with their ancestors. Christian draws parallels between his upbringing in Paraguay to the Shire, highlighting a rich cultural legacy that inspired this incredible venture.

In this podcast episode, Gretchen Gagle, a distinguished leader and author, discusses her pioneering efforts to advance women in construction. As the co-founder of the International Institute for Women in Construction, she emphasizes the importance of attracting and developing female talent within the industry. Gagle shares her journey from being the first female operations manager at Ralston Purina to leading major initiatives at FMI. Despite facing gender bias, her tenacity and passion for her work remain undeterred, culminating in her latest book, 'Building Women Leaders,' which provides insights into fostering women's leadership across diverse sectors.

In this episode, Erica Kreisman shares her journey from being an emergency room doctor in New York City to founding One Wild Consulting, a coaching practice. Her career change inspired by a desire to connect more deeply with people, Erica discusses how her experiences in emergency medicine have provided her with unique perspectives that influence her coaching methods. Emphasizing the importance of openness and genuine curiosity, Erica encourages listeners to be receptive to the magic of the universe, illustrating how transformative experiences can offer valuable insights.

In this podcast episode, John Bromley, the Founder and CEO of Charitable Impact, discusses his journey into the world of philanthropy. Inspired by his father's work in charity law, Bromley emphasizes the importance of structured giving through donor-advised funds. He elaborates on how these funds allow donors to manage their charitable contributions effectively by separating the act of donation from allocation. This helps overcome the barrier of indecision on which causes to support, encouraging proactive philanthropy and making generosity more accessible even for those unsure of where to give.

Initially pursuing law enforcement as a career, Tim Packard's journey into the art world began after a life-altering event. The death of a fellow officer made him reconsider his life path, compelling him to chase his childhood dream of being an artist. With talent in watercolor and portraiture, Packard took his art from a side passion to a full-time career. Through persistence and a distinctive style focused on natural light, he achieved remarkable commercial success. Packard now also dedicates his efforts to helping other aspiring artists realize their potential, spreading his story and insights.

About What Would Dave Do?

In memory of my best friend—whose life was tragically cut short—I created this podcast to carry his spirit forward. He had a rare gift: he saw people deeply, asked thoughtful questions, and lived with quiet conviction. What began as a tribute has grown into something much more. Now two seasons and over 40 episodes in, this podcast has become a space for meaningful conversations—an invitation to pause, reflect, and reconnect with what truly matters. Through stories from people of all walks of life, we explore how we grow through challenge, find purpose in the everyday, and stay grounded in authenticity. It’s about laughter, learning, and looking inward. At the heart of it all is a question that continues to guide me—and I hope it speaks to you too: What Would Dave Do?