EP 108: The Simplest (and Cheapest) Way to Keep Your Best People

Employee recognition might sound obvious, but why do so many leaders miss it in practice? Dr. Bob Nelson joins Sarah Lockwood to explains why low-cost recognition ideas often matter more than paychecks or perks when it comes to real employee motivation. How do you create loyalty from day one with a new hire? What's the difference between a generic end-of-year award and genuine recognition that lands in the moment? And how can asking employees for their ideas spark both engagement and business growth? Dr. Nelson brings decades of research and real-world examples to these questions, offering workplace culture tips that work whether you're leading a small team or a global workforce. He shows that recognition doesn't have to be expensive, but it does have to feel thoughtful and consistent if you want it to change company culture. This episode reminds us that company culture is built in the small choices leaders make each day to notice, acknowledge, and value the people doing the work. Episode Breakdown: 00:00 Why Employee Recognition Matters 01:52 Common Misconceptions About Recognition 04:07 Onboarding Tips That Build Loyalty 05:52 How Employees Want to Be Recognized 07:45 Low-Cost Recognition Ideas That Work 09:07 Involving Employees in Decision-Making 10:02 Real Examples of Employee Ideas Driving Growth 14:06 The Role of Leadership in Company Culture 16:10 Recognition for Remote and Global Teams 21:28 Continuous Development and Retention Connect with Dr. Bob Nelson: Visit Dr. Bob Nelson's Website HiveCast.fm is a proud sponsor of The Conscious Entrepreneur Podcast. Podcast production and show notes provided by HiveCast.fm