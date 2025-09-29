EP 108: The Simplest (and Cheapest) Way to Keep Your Best People
Employee recognition might sound obvious, but why do so many leaders miss it in practice? Dr. Bob Nelson joins Sarah Lockwood to explains why low-cost recognition ideas often matter more than paychecks or perks when it comes to real employee motivation.
How do you create loyalty from day one with a new hire? What’s the difference between a generic end-of-year award and genuine recognition that lands in the moment? And how can asking employees for their ideas spark both engagement and business growth?
Dr. Nelson brings decades of research and real-world examples to these questions, offering workplace culture tips that work whether you’re leading a small team or a global workforce. He shows that recognition doesn’t have to be expensive, but it does have to feel thoughtful and consistent if you want it to change company culture.
This episode reminds us that company culture is built in the small choices leaders make each day to notice, acknowledge, and value the people doing the work.
Episode Breakdown:
00:00 Why Employee Recognition Matters
01:52 Common Misconceptions About Recognition
04:07 Onboarding Tips That Build Loyalty
05:52 How Employees Want to Be Recognized
07:45 Low-Cost Recognition Ideas That Work
09:07 Involving Employees in Decision-Making
10:02 Real Examples of Employee Ideas Driving Growth
14:06 The Role of Leadership in Company Culture
16:10 Recognition for Remote and Global Teams
21:28 Continuous Development and Retention
EP 107: 10X Accountability Updates From Alex Raymond
Alex Raymond, founder of Amplify and creator of the Conscious Entrepreneur Summit, returns to share what’s happened since he set a bold goal on stage: turning Amplify into a $3M business in two years. Inspired by Dr. Benjamin Hardy’s “10x Is Easier Than 2x” and “The Science of Scaling,” Alex explains how “pathways thinking” has shifted his focus from incremental tasks to operating as if the goal is already achieved.
One of the biggest shifts? Writing his first book, “The Growth Department.” Alex opens up about the discipline, support, and courage it takes to codify his ideas into something meaningful, rather than just another business book. He also shares how building a mastermind after the summit has created accountability, momentum, and a community committed to thinking bigger together.
This conversation raises questions every founder faces: Are you running your business from a place of scarcity or scale? What would change if you truly operated from your goal, not just toward it?
Episode Breakdown:
00:00 Introduction and Big Goals
01:25 Pathways Thinking and 10X Growth
02:40 Writing The Growth Department
04:27 Book Timeline and Value Creation
09:58 Delegation and Building Scalable Structures
12:56 Mastermind Group and Accountability
14:53 Using AI as a Thinking Partner
16:28 Community, Momentum, and Entrepreneur Wellbeing
20:50 Lessons from Podcasting and Entrepreneurship
EP 106: From Pushy to Magnetic: How ‘Never Ask for the Sale’ Flips Sales Culture
Sue Heilbronner, serial entrepreneur and conscious leadership executive coach, believes the strongest businesses are built when sales feel less like chasing and more like alignment. Joining Sarah Lockwood in this episode, she introduces the idea of “passionate ambivalence,” a values-based sales mindset that pairs genuine enthusiasm for your work with the ability to detach from any single outcome.
How do you recognize when a client is the right fit? Sue points to conscious client qualification as the key. By asking clear, sometimes disqualifying questions, you invite the kind of honesty that builds trust from the very start. She also shares her perspective on pricing strategy, reminding entrepreneurs that protecting your time and holding your value are essential parts of sustainable growth.
This episode invites you to reflect on your own sales mindset. Are you creating relationships rooted in clarity and confidence, or relying on pressure and persuasion? What would shift if you treated sales as a mutual process instead of a one-sided pitch?
Episode Breakdown:
00:00 Radical Mindset Shift in Sales
02:07 Passionate Ambivalence Explained
04:15 Contrarian Sales Mindset vs. Traditional Selling
06:04 Never Ask for the Sale: Practical Examples
10:12 Startup Fundraising and Playing Small
15:08 Pricing Strategy and Early Sales Lessons
19:22 Fit Calls and Client Qualification
27:08 Overcoming Limiting Beliefs in Sales
EP 105: How Giving Back Shapes Great Leaders with Snooze COO Brianna Borin
Philanthropy can change the way we think about business when it’s treated as part of the culture rather than an afterthought. How does a company grow stronger when it gives back to the community that supports it? And how can service outside of work shape the kind of leader someone becomes?
Sarah Lockwood talks with Brianna Borin, Chief Operating Officer of Snooze A.M. Eatery, about the lessons she has learned from nearly two decades of weaving community impact into her work. Brianna shares how Snooze’s early days of volunteering at the Denver Rescue Mission set the tone for a company-wide approach that now includes programs like the Changemaker initiative and long-term partnerships with organizations such as Urban Peak. She also reflects on her own leadership development through board service, youth mentorship, and global volunteer experiences that have deepened her sense of personal satisfaction and purpose.
Listeners can learn more about supporting youth experiencing homelessness through Urban Peak’s Urban Nights Kicks & Culture Sneaker Ball at urbanpeak.org/urban-nights. Brianna also recommends Tommy Spaulding’s books, The Heart-Led Leader and The Gift of Influence, which have shaped her vision of philanthropy and leadership. Her story and these resources show how integrating service into business not only builds stronger communities but also creates deeper fulfillment for leaders and their teams.
Episode Breakdown:
00:00 Philanthropy and Service as a Business Value
02:03 Brianna Borin’s Journey with Snooze A.M. Eatery
06:57 Community Impact Through Grassroots Service
08:50 Partnering with Urban Peak to Support Youth
12:44 The Changemaker Program and Local Giving
18:36 Leadership Development Through Philanthropy
28:45 Lessons from the Global Youth Leadership Academy
34:03 Time, Treasures, and Talent as a Service Framework
EP 104: Success, Life Satisfaction & Service
True fulfillment as an entrepreneur often begins the moment you step outside yourself and give back.
Sarah Lockwood shares a personal reflection on her uncle, Ralph Junker, who quietly gave blood every two weeks for nearly twenty years. It was never mentioned at his funeral or in his obituary, yet it may have been the most defining part of his legacy. What does it mean when the most meaningful acts of service in a life are the ones done quietly, without recognition? And how might those same choices shape who we become as leaders?
This episode invites you to look at philanthropy not as a grand gesture but as a steady practice that creates life satisfaction, perspective, and connection. Inward work like meditation and journaling has its place, but service pulls us into the lives of others and reminds us that leadership is rooted in humanity.
Sarah offers a challenge worth sitting with: what if giving back became a rhythm in your life and your business? It doesn’t have to start big. Maybe it’s a volunteer day, matching donations for your team, or simply stepping in when someone in your community needs help. However it looks, those choices ripple outward, shaping stronger leaders, more grounded teams, and a legacy that speaks louder than words.
