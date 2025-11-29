AI Hustle: Make Money from AI and ChatGPT, Midjourney, NVIDIA, Anthropic, OpenAI

AI Tools for Creators: Insights from a Former MrBeast Strategist
Explore the innovative AI tool developed by a former MrBeast content strategist, designed to enhance creator ideation and analytics. Discover how this tool can revolutionize content creation by improving viewer retention and providing actionable insights. Join us as we delve into the world of AI-powered content strategies and the potential impact on creators.Our Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustleGet the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
11:15
--------
11:15
AI Stickers: A New Era of Creativity for Kids
Explore the innovative world of AI-powered sticker printers designed for children. Discover how this voice-activated tool fosters creativity, the potential challenges it faces, and why it might just be the perfect holiday gift. Join us as we delve into the features, costs, and future of this exciting technology.Our Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustleGet the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
10:29
--------
10:29
The Future of AI Devices: Sam Altman's Vision
Join us as we delve into the intriguing world of AI devices with a focus on Sam Altman's latest venture. Discover the potential of a screenless, calming device that aims to revolutionize productivity and minimize digital distractions. We also explore the challenges and speculations surrounding this innovative technology.Our Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustleGet the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
12:56
--------
12:56
Intuit Pays $100M+ to OpenAI to Join ChatGPT
In this episode, Jamie and Jaeden discuss Intuit's significant $100 million deal with OpenAI, exploring the implications for financial software and AI integration. They delve into the impact of AI on tools like QuickBooks and TurboTax, the evolution of email marketing solutions like MailChimp, and the security concerns surrounding the use of AI in handling sensitive financial data. The conversation highlights the potential benefits and risks of AI in business, particularly in the context of taxation and financial management.Our Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustleGet the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
14:48
--------
14:48
Google Pushes AI ‘Flight Deals’ Globally, New Travel Features in Search
In this episode, we break down Google’s global rollout of its AI-powered “Flight Deals” tool and the new travel features added to Search. We explore how these updates aim to keep travelers inside Google’s ecosystem as AI-driven trip planning evolves.Our Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustleGet the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About AI Hustle: Make Money from AI and ChatGPT, Midjourney, NVIDIA, Anthropic, OpenAI
Welcome to the AI Hustle podcast, your go-to spot for blending the innovative world of artificial intelligence with the gritty hustle of entrepreneurial ventures. Every week, we bring you the latest in AI news, dive into tools that can fuel your side hustle, and chat with the top entrepreneurs who are making it big with a little help from AI. Tune in, get inspired, and discover how you can turn the AI wave into your next revenue adventure!