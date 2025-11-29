AI Hustle: Make Money from AI and ChatGPT, Midjourney, NVIDIA, Anthropic, OpenAI

Intuit Pays $100M+ to OpenAI to Join ChatGPT

In this episode, Jamie and Jaeden discuss Intuit's significant $100 million deal with OpenAI, exploring the implications for financial software and AI integration. They delve into the impact of AI on tools like QuickBooks and TurboTax, the evolution of email marketing solutions like MailChimp, and the security concerns surrounding the use of AI in handling sensitive financial data. The conversation highlights the potential benefits and risks of AI in business, particularly in the context of taxation and financial management.