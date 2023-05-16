Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Business Lunch

Podcast Business Lunch
Roland Frasier
  • The Deal Lifecycle with Roland Frasier
    In this episode, Roland Frasier discusses the deal lifecycle and provides insights into each stage of the process. He emphasizes the significance of setting acquisition criteria to narrow down potential deals and avoid wasting time on unsuitable opportunities and also shares strategies for finding deals efficiently.Key timestamps:[00:00] Introduction to the deal lifecycle and the importance of setting acquisition criteria.[01:41] Determining where to find deals, developing relationships, and recognizing which deals align with acquisition criteria.[04:14] Refining positioning and identifying specific industries for target acquisition.[08:32] Identifying specific target deals for acquisition.[14:58] Conducting due diligence to verify legal, financial, and commercial aspects.Ask Roland and Ryan a question HERE.RESOURCES:7 Steps to Scalable workbookGet my book, Zero Down, FREEThanks so much for joining us this week. Want to subscribe to Business Lunch? Have some feedback you'd like to share? Connect with us on iTunes and leave us a review!Mentioned in this episode:Get Roland's Training on Acquiring Businesses!Discover The EXACT Strategy Roland Has Used To Found, Acquire, Scale And Sell Over Two Dozen Businesses With Sales Ranging From $3 Million To Just Under $4 Billion! EPIC Training
    6/6/2023
    19:24
  • Cocktails, Cannabis, and Change: A Conversation with Martha Stewart
    In this episode, host Roland Frasier interviews Martha Stewart, the iconic entrepreneur, as they delve into her fascinating life and ventures. Martha shares amusing anecdotes, including a memorable story about Snoop's visit to her farm. They discuss her approach to branding, from creating a new category of entertainment to her expansion into the CBD market. Martha also talks about her involvement with Canopy, a major cannabis company, and her passion for sustainable agriculture with App Harvest.Martha emphasizes the importance of quality in cocktails, advising against skimping on the booze. She reveals her liquor of choice, Casa Dragones tequila, and teases a new wine release. The conversation touches on Martha's recent soft launch of Martha.com, an online platform offering curated products. She shares her philosophy of "Need & Want" to guide product selection, promoting smart purchasing decisions and a clutter-free home.Listeners gain insights into Martha's belief in embracing change and continuously surprising others. She discusses her favorite Snoop story, her early media ownership, and the positive impact of supporting young entrepreneurs. The episode concludes with Martha's commitment to providing comprehensive content without dumbing it down, her daily routine caring for her animals, and her unwavering dedication to her work.Join Roland Frasier and the remarkable Martha Stewart in this engaging podcast episode as they explore her entrepreneurial journey, unique stories, and inspiring ventures in various industries.Key timestamps:[00:01:19] Roland Frasier welcomes Martha Stewart to a full house at the Traffic and Conversion Summit.[00:06:02] Martha Stewart introduces her new online store, Martha.com, and her philosophy of "need" and "want" when selecting products.[00:09:26] Martha recalls a memorable encounter with Snoop Dogg, where he unexpectedly visited her home with a group of friends and their children.[00:13:57] Martha highlights her successful CBD gummies, which have become the number one gummies in America, and encourages listeners to try them.[00:19:26] Roland Frasier highlights Martha Stewart's ability to present traditional things in a new light, combating ad fatigue.[00:26:30] She acquired all of her media from Time Warner, which marked the beginning of her independence and control over her brand.[00:28:32] While climbing Kilimanjaro, Martha Stewart developed a business plan with a Harvard business graduate, laying the foundation for future ventures.[00:34:28] Martha Stewart mentions the Martha Stewart Wine Company, available online and on QVC.[00:38:15] Martha Stewart explains her approach to teaching and not dumbing things down, always seeking a better way without compromising quality.[00:43:09] Martha Stewart highlights the importance of hiring the best people, mentioning successful entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg who have surrounded themselves with top talent to achieve their goals.[00:46:36] Roland asks Martha about her current binge-watching habits, leading to a discussion about an old Ingmar Bergman series and Martha's preference for the show "The Queen's Gambit."[00:50:03] Martha expresses frustration with critics who misunderstand her efforts to do the right thing, highlighting the organic nature of her farm and the annoyance caused by uninformed comments on social media.[00:50:03] Roland Frasier discusses her ability to understand success intuitively.[00:51:55] Martha Stewart talks about dealing with negative comments and mentions her experience during her trial.[00:54:33] Martha Stewart shares her excitement about her book, "Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts," and mentions her favorite recipe from it.---------------Thanks so much for joining us this week. Want to subscribe to Business...
    5/30/2023
    58:01
  • Collaborate, Don't Negotiate: Effective Strategies for Making Win-Win Deals
    In this episode, Roland Frasier shares his valuable insights on successful deal-making. With a diverse background spanning real estate, accounting, securities, and law, Roland brings a unique perspective to negotiations.He emphasizes the power of collaboration over competition and shares techniques to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.Key timestamps:[00:01:06] Roland's Background: Roland shares his diverse background in real estate, accounting, securities, and law. He emphasizes his extensive experience negotiating thousands of deals, both for clients and himself.[00:02:16] Reframing Negotiation as Collaboration: Frasier challenges the competitive nature of negotiation and proposes a collaborative approach. He suggests focusing on a common goal instead of opposing interests, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.[00:06:43] The Power of Physical and Psychological Positioning: Frasier discusses the significance of both psychological and physical positioning in negotiations. He advises sitting on the same side of the table as the other party to foster collaboration and eliminate barriers.[00:08:09] Losing by Winning: Frasier cautions against the dangers of winning a negotiation at the expense of fairness. He shares personal experiences of aggressively pursuing the best deal, only to have agreements fall apart later. He emphasizes the importance of staying within the "zone of fairness" to ensure fair and sustainable deals.[00:14:36] Taking the Temperature of the Room: Frasier advises readers to "take the temp" and read the emotional state of everyone involved in the negotiation. Understanding the motivations, emotions, and satisfaction levels of each party helps in determining the appropriate approach and timing for collaboration. He stresses the significance of creating a positive and receptive environment for negotiation.[00:17:23] The Law of Price and Terms: Frasier introduces the "Law of Price and Terms" as a powerful negotiation tool. He explains that if the seller sets the price, the buyer can leverage the terms to their advantage, and vice versa. By invoking this law and focusing on the terms rather than haggling on the price, negotiators can create more favorable outcomes and find mutually beneficial agreements.[00:20:40] Play It Forward: Frasier emphasizes the importance of playing out various scenarios in negotiations, similar to how one would strategize in chess or anticipate moves in sports. He encourages listeners to respond thoughtfully instead of reacting emotionally. By considering all the facts, circumstances, and potential outcomes, negotiators can make more informed decisions and secure advantageous results. Frasier shares a personal success story where playing out scenarios led to a $4.2 million win in a negotiation.[00:24:54] Empathy and Understanding: Frasier emphasizes the importance of empathizing with the other party in a negotiation or collaboration. By setting aside personal desires and focusing on the concerns, needs, and challenges of the other side, negotiators can find points of empathy and work towards mutually beneficial outcomes. Understanding the motivations and emotions of the other party can lead to more effective negotiations and positive results.[00:29:22] Just Say No: Frasier introduces the concept of "Just Say No" as a negotiation tactic. He explains that offers, even low ones, should be entertained and responded to, as they are precious opportunities for negotiation. Instead of dismissing a low offer without a response, negotiators should articulate their reasons, provide context, and express their position. By respectfully declining unfair offers and maintaining a strong position, negotiators can protect their interests...
    5/23/2023
    50:57
  • Mindset Shifts with Sam Khorramian
    In today’s episode, Roland Frasier is joined by Sam Khorramian, the owner and founder of Big Block Realty. Sam talks about the biggest secret to success, the importance of having the right people in your network, why you should put your ego out of the way, and how you can get started on the profit-generating business of guiding companies to make seamless and favorable exits.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:04:06 The Biggest Secret And Shortcut To Success: It’s Not What You Think!09:55 Knowing What Not To Do Is The Next Step14:34 How Do You Get Enough Zeros To Do Anything You Want?24:39 Getting Businesses To Pay You Acquire Them? Yes, It’s Possible!34:05 The Specific Profit-Generating Strategies For Sam’s Plan43:13 The Bigger You Get, The Easier It Is To Scale?47:02 Ensuring That Brokerages Don’t Back Out Of Deals50:31 Will There Be Consolidation After Aggregation?51:43 Lessons To Be Learned From Sam and Roland’s Partnership-----------------An International Speaker, leading internet marketer and Real Estate Expert specializing in setting up his Students, clients and Partners for massive success, Sam Khorramian has dedicated his life to helping ordinary people live extraordinary lives! Knowing that this is his true purpose, he has spent years studying what makes people successful and how he can translate that to helping others achieve ultimate success. Get in touch with Sam Khorramian:Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/samsandiego/Instagram: @the9thzero Big Block Realty Website: https://bigblockrealty.com/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/bigblockrealty-----------------Thanks so much for joining us this week. Want to subscribe to Business Lunch? Have some feedback you'd like to share? Connect with us on iTunes and leave us a review!More Resources:Ready to free yourself from your business? Get to connect with peers and experts to find the best strategy HERE.Discover The EXACT Strategy Roland Has Used To Found, Acquire, Scale And Sell Over Two Dozen Businesses With Sales Ranging From $3 Million To Just Under $4 Billion! EPIC TrainingMentioned in this episode:Get Roland's Training on Acquiring Businesses!Discover The EXACT Strategy Roland Has Used To Found, Acquire, Scale And Sell Over Two Dozen Businesses With Sales Ranging From $3 Million To Just Under $4 Billion! EPIC Training
    5/16/2023
    1:16:23
  • Fireside Chat with Kent Clothier
    In today’s episode, Roland Frasier is joined by Real Estate Worldwide (REWW) CEO Kent Clothier to talk about their strategies for networking that convert into money-making deals, why value is more than just your deliverables, tips for beginner mastermind creators, and navigating the present market.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:03:18 From Grocery Stores To Real Estate: The Journey To Building A Deal Flow Machine13:11 How To Build Business Connections That Turn Into Deals15:24 Get Over The Fear Of Taking Risks – Your Dreams Are Doable!39:54 Leading With Value And Why Your Network Is Worth More Than You Think55:17 The Profitable Opportunity Waiting For You: Adding Value To Existing Deals57:49 Valuable Advice For People Starting Their Own Masterminds01:06:55 What Are You Waiting For? Start Now!01:11:39 Been To Many Masterminds But Left Disappointed? Hear This01:22:15 How To Deal With The Current Challenging Market---------------Kent Clothier is President and CEO of Real Estate Worldwide (REWW), a multi-faceted real estate education company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, San Diego, California, and Boca Raton, Florida.REWW offers customers a cutting-edge advantage with a curriculum steeped in award-winning and proven real estate systems used by him and his team, as well as national data on real estate cash buyers and private lenders.Get in touch with Kent Clothier:Website: https://kentclothier.com/Instagram: @kentclothier Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kent.clothierYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KentClothier1Twitter: @KentClothier Real Estate Worldwide Website: https://reww.com/---------------Thanks so much for joining us this week. Want to subscribe to Business Lunch? Have some feedback you'd like to share? Connect with us on iTunes and leave us a review!More Resources:Ready to free yourself from your business?Get to connect with peers and experts to find the best strategy HERE.Discover The EXACT Strategy Roland Has Used To Found, Acquire, Scale And Sell Over Two Dozen Businesses With Sales Ranging From $3 Million To Just Under $4 Billion! EPIC TrainingMentioned in this episode:Get Roland's Training on Acquiring Businesses!Discover The EXACT Strategy Roland Has Used To Found, Acquire, Scale And Sell Over Two Dozen Businesses With Sales Ranging From $3 Million To Just Under $4 Billion! EPIC Training
    5/9/2023
    1:28:40

About Business Lunch

How much more successful would you be if you had lunch once a week with an insanely successful entrepreneur who shared their biggest secrets on how they think and achieve success? Well, now you can! Grab your seat at the table as successful entrepreneurs reveal their step-by-step strategies, fascinating stories, travel hacks and other delicious tidbits each week with serial entrepreneur/business strategist, Roland Frasier.
