Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsEducationThe Dr. Jeffrey Roth‘s Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Dr. Jeffrey Roth‘s Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Dr. Jeffrey Roth‘s Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast

Dr Jeffrey Roth & Darrell Craig Harris
EducationHealth & Wellness
The Dr. Jeffrey Roth‘s Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • What It Really Takes To Become A Plastic Surgeon
    Join Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Roth of Las Vegas Plastic Surgery and co-host Darrell Craig Harris as they break down exactly what it takes to become a plastic surgeon. From the years of medical school and residency training to the intense commitment, discipline, and hands-on experience required, this episode gives a clear, insider look at the full journey. Perfect for future medical students, anyone considering a surgical specialty, or listeners curious about the path behind one of the most competitive fields in medicine. We invite you to contact us with your questions including suggestions for topics to cover on future episodes!  email: [email protected] Meet Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth from Las Vegas Plastic Surgery Drawn to medicine by his innate desire to help others, he received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and his plastic surgery residency at the University of California, San Francisco, serving as chief resident in both programs. He then furthered his training with a fellowship in microsurgery and hand surgery at USC, where he also served on the faculty. Having gathered the kind of expertise and experience that makes him a leader in his field, Dr. Roth returned to Las Vegas in 2003 and opened his practice, Las Vegas Plastic Surgery, Inc. Website www.JJRothMD.com  Social media www.Instagram.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Instagram.com/lookinggoodfeelinggreatpodcast www.Facebook.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Twitter.com/DrJeffreyRoth           
    --------  
    31:12
  • Understanding Today's Facelift: Style, Technique, & Achieving Natural Looking Results
    Dr. Roth from Las Vegas Plastic Surgery breaks down the most effective approaches to today's modern facelift-exploring techniques, trends, and the evolving "fashion of facelifts." Tune in for a clear, informative look at how contemporary facelift strategies help patients achieve natural, refreshed results. We invite you to contact us with your questions including suggestions for topics to cover on future episodes!  email: [email protected] Meet Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth from Las Vegas Plastic Surgery Drawn to medicine by his innate desire to help others, he received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and his plastic surgery residency at the University of California, San Francisco, serving as chief resident in both programs. He then furthered his training with a fellowship in microsurgery and hand surgery at USC, where he also served on the faculty. Having gathered the kind of expertise and experience that makes him a leader in his field, Dr. Roth returned to Las Vegas in 2003 and opened his practice, Las Vegas Plastic Surgery, Inc. Website www.JJRothMD.com  Social media www.Instagram.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Instagram.com/lookinggoodfeelinggreatpodcast www.Facebook.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Twitter.com/DrJeffreyRoth           
    --------  
    29:07
  • Dr. Jeffrey Roth, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Explains Otoplasty (Ear Pinning)
    In this episode, Dr. Roth dives into the topic of otoplasty—a procedure more commonly known as "ear pinning." He explains what it is, who it's for, and what patients can expect from the surgery. What is Otoplasty? Otoplasty, often called ear pinning surgery, is a cosmetic procedure that reshapes or repositions the ears to improve their appearance. It's typically done to reduce the prominence of ears that stick out too far from the head, but it can also correct ear shape irregularities caused by injury, genetics, or previous surgery. We invite you to contact us with your questions including suggestions for topics to cover on future episodes!  email: [email protected] Meet Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth from Las Vegas Plastic Surgery Drawn to medicine by his innate desire to help others, he received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and his plastic surgery residency at the University of California, San Francisco, serving as chief resident in both programs. He then furthered his training with a fellowship in microsurgery and hand surgery at USC, where he also served on the faculty. Having gathered the kind of expertise and experience that makes him a leader in his field, Dr. Roth returned to Las Vegas in 2003 and opened his practice, Las Vegas Plastic Surgery, Inc. Website www.JJRothMD.com  Social media www.Instagram.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Instagram.com/lookinggoodfeelinggreatpodcast www.Facebook.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Twitter.com/DrJeffreyRoth         
    --------  
    22:18
  • Dr. Jeffrey Roth on Breast Reduction Surgery: Transforming Health and Confidence!
    In this episode of our Looking Good Feeling Great podcast series, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Roth of Las Vegas Plastic Surgery joins co-host Darrell Craig Harris to explore the benefits of Breast Reduction Surgery. Together, they discuss how this procedure can significantly enhance a patient's overall health, comfort, and quality of life. We invite you to contact us with your questions including suggestions for topics to cover on future episodes!  email: [email protected] Meet Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth from Las Vegas Plastic Surgery Drawn to medicine by his innate desire to help others, he received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and his plastic surgery residency at the University of California, San Francisco, serving as chief resident in both programs. He then furthered his training with a fellowship in microsurgery and hand surgery at USC, where he also served on the faculty. Having gathered the kind of expertise and experience that makes him a leader in his field, Dr. Roth returned to Las Vegas in 2003 and opened his practice, Las Vegas Plastic Surgery, Inc. Website www.JJRothMD.com  Social media www.Instagram.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Instagram.com/lookinggoodfeelinggreatpodcast www.Facebook.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Twitter.com/DrJeffreyRoth         
    --------  
    22:49
  • Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Roth discusses the popular GLP-1 weight loss medications in this new episode!
    In this episode of the Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Roth of Las Vegas Plastic Surgery and co-host Darrell Craig Harris dive into the buzz surrounding GLP-1 weight loss medications. From how they work to their growing popularity, get expert insight on this trending health topic! We invite you to contact us with your questions including suggestions for topics to cover on future episodes!  email: [email protected] Meet Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth from Las Vegas Plastic Surgery Drawn to medicine by his innate desire to help others, he received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and his plastic surgery residency at the University of California, San Francisco, serving as chief resident in both programs. He then furthered his training with a fellowship in microsurgery and hand surgery at USC, where he also served on the faculty. Having gathered the kind of expertise and experience that makes him a leader in his field, Dr. Roth returned to Las Vegas in 2003 and opened his practice, Las Vegas Plastic Surgery, Inc. Website www.JJRothMD.com  Social media www.Instagram.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Instagram.com/lookinggoodfeelinggreatpodcast www.Facebook.com/lasvegasplasticsurgery www.Twitter.com/DrJeffreyRoth             
    --------  
    30:35

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Dr. Jeffrey Roth‘s Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast

Have you ever wanted to better understand the fascinating and often complex world of plastic surgery and medicine in general? Now’s your chance! Stay informed and inspired by tuning into the Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth Looking Good, Feeling Great Podcast from Las Vegas, co-hosted by Darrell Craig Harris.From the very first episode, you’ll experience Dr. Roth’s genuine passion, dedication, and compassion for his patients and community. And just when things get serious, he surprises you with his sharp wit and unexpected humor!
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessLeisureMedicineSelf-Improvement

Listen to The Dr. Jeffrey Roth‘s Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/15/2025 - 1:23:15 AM