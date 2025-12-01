About The Dr. Jeffrey Roth‘s Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast

Have you ever wanted to better understand the fascinating and often complex world of plastic surgery and medicine in general? Now’s your chance! Stay informed and inspired by tuning into the Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth Looking Good, Feeling Great Podcast from Las Vegas, co-hosted by Darrell Craig Harris.From the very first episode, you’ll experience Dr. Roth’s genuine passion, dedication, and compassion for his patients and community. And just when things get serious, he surprises you with his sharp wit and unexpected humor!