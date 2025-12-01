The Dr. Jeffrey Roth‘s Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast

Dr. Jeffrey Roth, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Explains Otoplasty (Ear Pinning)
In this episode, Dr. Roth dives into the topic of otoplasty—a procedure more commonly known as "ear pinning." He explains what it is, who it's for, and what patients can expect from the surgery.
What is Otoplasty?
Otoplasty, often called ear pinning surgery, is a cosmetic procedure that reshapes or repositions the ears to improve their appearance. It's typically done to reduce the prominence of ears that stick out too far from the head, but it can also correct ear shape irregularities caused by injury, genetics, or previous surgery.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth from Las Vegas Plastic Surgery
Drawn to medicine by his innate desire to help others, he received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and his plastic surgery residency at the University of California, San Francisco, serving as chief resident in both programs. He then furthered his training with a fellowship in microsurgery and hand surgery at USC, where he also served on the faculty.
Having gathered the kind of expertise and experience that makes him a leader in his field, Dr. Roth returned to Las Vegas in 2003 and opened his practice, Las Vegas Plastic Surgery, Inc.
