Happy Holidays! And - as you begin decorating your home, how about some cutting-edge strategies, that will keep your home festive, without the stress? That's what today's episode of Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque is all about! Our expert guest is professional home stager Julea Joseph, who tel us how to move from Thanksgiving all the way to New Years and beyond....by lightly tweaking, instead of completely redecorating! Great ideas as we enter the holiday season! Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque - the best real estate strategies out there, just for you!

On today's episode, Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque examines "How to Buy a House!" An in-depth guide to getting the house you love! We'll examine credit, savings and income, writing a winning offer, and doing everything right - so the seller picks your offer! Our expert guest is a lifelong real estate pro - Dale Mattison, an agent who will help you succeed - and get the keys to your very own house! Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque: The best real estate strategies out there - just for you!

Winter is Coming! So let's make sure your house is safe and sound! From saving energy, to avoiding costly repairs, to making sure your home is safe for everyone who lives there, Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque will help you protect your biggest investment. We'll ask an expert what to look for, and what to do if you find problems! Our guest is Frank Lesh, life long home inspector, who will tell us how to keep your house safe and sound, whether you live in the snow states, or sunshine states! Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque - the best real estate strategies out there, just for you!

A brand new year is so close! So in this episode, Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque explores what home buyers, home sellers and homeowners need to know in 2026! Our expert guest is Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.Com, who walks us through what is expected to be a better year for buyers! Why? A 'realistic' year for sellers - as the market shifts! And a 'count your equity' year for homeowners! Many of whom still have 3% mortgages! Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque: The best real estate strategies out there, just for you!

Is it smart to buy or sell a house - in the dead of winter? Yes! And that's what today's episode of Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque examines. We talk buyer and seller strategies with Kevin Sears, Past President of the National Association of Realtors, who tells us how to thrive in the Winter Market of 2025 and 2026. Buyers will likely have less competition! And sellers can be confident that the buyers who come through their house will be serious...not window shopping! Kevin spells it out - step-by-step! Real Estate This Week with Stephen Gasque: the best real estate strategies out there, just for you!

About Real Estate This Week

Looking for the best real estate podcast to help you buy, sell, or invest in property? Join Stephen Gasque—real estate expert and five-time Emmy Award–winning broadcast journalist—as he and his expert guests share the latest real estate tips, mortgage strategies, and property investing insights. With over 16 years on radio and online, Stephen combines his two careers—real estate and broadcasting—to bring you clear, practical advice on today's housing market. Each week, Real Estate This Week dives into buying a home, selling real estate, mortgage refinancing, first-time homebuyer tips, and smart real estate investing. Whether you're just starting your home buying journey or you're a seasoned real estate investor, you'll learn from the nation's top real estate professionals as they reveal proven strategies, tactics, and techniques to help you succeed. As Stephen says: "It's not me—it's my guests! They're the best in the business, and they love to help." That's why Stephen is trusted by thousands of listeners and why Real Estate This Week just might be the best real estate podcast in America!