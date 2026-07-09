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From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller

Pat Miller
BusinessEducation
From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller
Latest episode

31 episodes

  • From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller

    The Master Closer Reveals Why You Can't Close | With Kayvon Kay

    07/09/2026 | 55 mins.
    If you've ever wondered why you can't close a sale, this episode is for you.
    In this powerful episode of From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams, host Pat Miller sits down with Kayvon Kay, internationally recognized keynote speaker, Master Closer, sales strategist, and revenue architect, to break down the psychology behind closing deals and why most entrepreneurs unknowingly sabotage their own sales.
    Kayvon shares the mindset shifts, communication skills, and sales techniques that separate top performers from everyone else. From handling objections with confidence to understanding why people really buy, he explains that great sales isn't about pressure or manipulation. It's about creating trust, solving problems, and becoming someone people naturally want to buy from.
    The conversation also explores the rapid rise of AI and how today's entrepreneurs can use technology to sell more effectively without losing the human connection that ultimately wins business. Whether you're a business owner, freelancer, salesperson, or entrepreneur, you'll discover practical insights that can immediately improve your ability to influence, communicate, and grow revenue.
    If you're looking for actionable sales training, better ways of overcoming objections, and proven methods for how to close a sale, this episode delivers a masterclass from one of the industry's leading experts.
    What You'll Learn
    Why most people struggle with closing deals

    The biggest mistake salespeople make before asking for the sale

    Practical sales techniques that build trust instead of pressure

    How to confidently handle and overcome objections

    The mindset every Master Closer develops

    Why sales is about solving problems, not convincing people

    How entrepreneurs can use AI to improve productivity without replacing human relationships

    The importance of authenticity in modern selling

    Why embracing new technology creates more opportunity, not less

    How to future-proof your business in an AI-driven world

    About Kayvon Kay
    Kayvon Kay is a globally recognized keynote speaker, sales strategist, revenue architect, and Master Closer who has trained thousands of entrepreneurs, founders, and sales professionals around the world. Through one-on-one coaching, group programs, live events, and corporate training, Kayvon helps businesses increase revenue by mastering communication, improving sales performance, and building scalable systems that consistently close more deals.
    His practical approach combines psychology, leadership, and modern technology to help professionals sell with confidence while creating genuine, long-term relationships with clients.
    Connect with Kayvon Kay
    Website - https://kayvon.com/
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kayvonkay/
    YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@kayvonkay
    Connect with Pat Miller
    Website: https://patmiller.net/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thepatmiller11
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thepatmiller11/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepatmiller11/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePatMiller11/
     
    If you enjoyed this episode of From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller, subscribe for weekly conversations with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts who share the real stories, lessons, and strategies behind building successful businesses.
  • From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller

    Building a $1.5B Real Estate Empire from a Cubicle | Mark Khuri

    07/02/2026 | 46 mins.
    In this inspiring episode of From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller, Pat sits down with Mark Khuri, CEO and Co-Founder of SMK Capital Management, to uncover the remarkable journey from working in a corporate cubicle to building a $1.5 billion real estate investment portfolio.
    Mark shares how a simple conversation with a coworker sparked his passion for real estate investing and led him to purchase his first property while still working a full-time corporate job. Through persistence, calculated risks, and years of learning, he transitioned from fixing up duplexes after work to leading a private equity firm with investments spanning more than 120 properties across 36 states.
    The conversation dives deep into today's real estate market, recession-resistant investment strategies, mobile home park investing, passive income opportunities, and the importance of diversification when building long-term wealth. Mark also opens up about setbacks, including a devastating property fire, lessons learned from raising investment capital, and why character and relationships matter more than chasing quick profits.
    Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a seasoned investor, or someone looking to build financial freedom through real estate, this episode delivers practical insights and timeless business wisdom.
    What You'll Learn
    How Mark turned a corporate finance job into a $1.5B real estate business

    Why starting real estate investing while keeping your day job can reduce risk

    The biggest lessons from building SMK Capital Management

    Why mobile home parks remain one of the most resilient real estate investments

    The truth about today's self-storage and multifamily markets

    How successful investors evaluate risk before making a deal

    Why diversification is essential for protecting wealth

    The importance of surrounding yourself with trustworthy partners

    Lessons from raising private investment capital

    Why entrepreneurship is about freedom, relationships, and long-term thinking

    About Mark Khuri
    Mark Khuri is the CEO and Co-Founder of SMK Capital Management, a family-owned private equity real estate firm specializing in institutional-quality, recession-resistant investments. With more than two decades of experience, Mark has participated in over 120 real estate investments valued at more than $1.5 billion and has built more than 70 successful investment partnerships. His mission is helping investors create long-term wealth through carefully selected passive real estate opportunities while emphasizing education, integrity, and disciplined investing.
    Connect with Mark Khuri
    Website: https://www.smkcap.com
    Learn more about SMK Capital Management and explore educational resources on passive real estate investing.
    Connect with Pat Miller
    If you enjoyed this episode, subscribe to From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller for inspiring conversations with entrepreneurs who have overcome obstacles, built successful businesses, and continue helping others achieve their dreams.
    New episodes released regularly.
  • From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller

    Skate Where the Puck Is Going | #29 (John Petrocelli)

    06/25/2026 | 55 mins.
    What if the biggest opportunities are hiding where everyone else isn't looking?
    In this episode of From Underdog to Entrepreneur, Pat Miller sits down with John Petrocelli, founder and CEO of Bulldog DM, whose work has generated more than 1 billion audience engagements for brands including Apple, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Netflix, and YouTube.
    John shares his journey from working in telecommunications and Hollywood mailrooms to helping pioneer the livestreaming industry. Along the way, he collaborated with Prince on one of the first direct-to-consumer music platforms, learned entrepreneurial lessons from Mark Cuban, and built a business by constantly anticipating where technology was heading next.
    In this conversation, you'll learn:
    • Why successful entrepreneurs focus on where the market is going, not where it is today
    • How Prince helped shape the future of digital media and direct-to-consumer business
    • Why live streaming, AI, and social commerce are creating massive opportunities right now
    • The importance of listening to customers and solving real problems
    • How embracing change can keep you ahead of the competition
    John's story is a powerful reminder that innovation rewards those willing to adapt, experiment, and stay curious.
    If you're building a business, reinventing your career, or searching for your next big opportunity, this episode will challenge you to think bigger and move faster.
     
    ✨ Connect with Host Pat Miller
    Instagram   thepatmiller11
    Website     patmiller.net
     
    Connect with John: 
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnpetrocelli
    https://bulldogdm.com
  • From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller

    More Than Just Luck | #28 (Greg Wier)

    06/18/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    What if the biggest thing standing between you and success is the excuse you've been telling yourself?
    In this candid conversation, Pat Miller sits down with entrepreneur, author, and security industry veteran Greg Wier to unpack the hard lessons behind building and selling multimillion-dollar companies. From becoming a young father with no money and a failed business to leading a national security empire, Greg shares the unfiltered stories that shaped his journey.
    Along the way, he reveals why bad partnerships nearly destroyed him, how work ethic opened doors that education couldn't, and why resilience matters more than talent when building a business that lasts.
    Key takeaways:
    • Why excuses are often the biggest obstacle to success
    • The costly lessons Greg learned from multiple business partners
    • How focusing on revenue, relationships, and discipline creates long-term growth
    Whether you're launching your first business or navigating the challenges of scaling one, this episode is packed with real-world wisdom from someone who has lived through the highs, lows, lawsuits, setbacks, and victories of entrepreneurship.
    Success is rarely luck. It's built one decision, one lesson, and one hard-earned experience at a time. Tune in and discover what's possible when you refuse to quit.
     
    ✨ Connect with Host Pat Miller
    Instagram   thepatmiller11
    Website     patmiller.net
     
    Connect with Greg:
    https://www.gregwier.com
    TikTok, YouTube
    @morethanjustluck
    Instagram
    @morethanjustluckbook
  • From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller

    The Book I Had to Write | #27

    06/11/2026 | 18 mins.
    What if every setback you've survived was actually preparing you for something bigger?
    In this special six-month anniversary episode of From Underdog to Entrepreneur, host Pat Miller steps behind the guest chair and into the spotlight to share the story she's never fully told before. Pat introduces her upcoming book, Underdog to Empire: Breaking Barriers and Building Businesses with Strength, Strategy, and a Sense of Humor, and reads powerful excerpts that reveal the grit, heartbreak, resilience, and determination behind her entrepreneurial journey.
    From growing up overlooked and underestimated, to building a construction company with just $100, to rebuilding her life after the loss of her husband and business partner, Pat shares the lessons that shaped both her business and her life.
    In this episode:
    Why being underestimated can become your greatest advantage
    How RPM Construction was built from a layoff check and a bold decision
    The powerful "Filing Cabinet Method" for leading through grief and adversity
    Why some of the people who hurt you may end up helping you most
    This episode is a celebration of resilience, entrepreneurship, and the underdog spirit that refuses to quit. If you've ever wondered whether the hard road is worth it, this conversation is for you.
    Your story isn't over. Your next chapter might be the one that changes everything.
     
    ✨ Connect with Host Pat Miller
    Instagram   thepatmiller11
    Website     patmiller.net
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About From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller
Have you ever felt like the outsider? That you are never the first pick? That you are always being underestimated or overlooked? Do you identify with being the underdog? If you answered yes to any of these questions, welcome to From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller. Each week, Pat brings super successful entrepreneurs like herself who can provide the tips and tools to help you win when the chips seemed stacked against you.
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