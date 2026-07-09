From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams with Pat Miller

If you've ever wondered why you can't close a sale, this episode is for you.

In this powerful episode of From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams, host Pat Miller sits down with Kayvon Kay, internationally recognized keynote speaker, Master Closer, sales strategist, and revenue architect, to break down the psychology behind closing deals and why most entrepreneurs unknowingly sabotage their own sales.

Kayvon shares the mindset shifts, communication skills, and sales techniques that separate top performers from everyone else. From handling objections with confidence to understanding why people really buy, he explains that great sales isn't about pressure or manipulation. It's about creating trust, solving problems, and becoming someone people naturally want to buy from.

The conversation also explores the rapid rise of AI and how today's entrepreneurs can use technology to sell more effectively without losing the human connection that ultimately wins business. Whether you're a business owner, freelancer, salesperson, or entrepreneur, you'll discover practical insights that can immediately improve your ability to influence, communicate, and grow revenue.

If you're looking for actionable sales training, better ways of overcoming objections, and proven methods for how to close a sale, this episode delivers a masterclass from one of the industry's leading experts.

What You'll Learn

Why most people struggle with closing deals



The biggest mistake salespeople make before asking for the sale



Practical sales techniques that build trust instead of pressure



How to confidently handle and overcome objections



The mindset every Master Closer develops



Why sales is about solving problems, not convincing people



How entrepreneurs can use AI to improve productivity without replacing human relationships



The importance of authenticity in modern selling



Why embracing new technology creates more opportunity, not less



How to future-proof your business in an AI-driven world



About Kayvon Kay

Kayvon Kay is a globally recognized keynote speaker, sales strategist, revenue architect, and Master Closer who has trained thousands of entrepreneurs, founders, and sales professionals around the world. Through one-on-one coaching, group programs, live events, and corporate training, Kayvon helps businesses increase revenue by mastering communication, improving sales performance, and building scalable systems that consistently close more deals.

His practical approach combines psychology, leadership, and modern technology to help professionals sell with confidence while creating genuine, long-term relationships with clients.

Connect with Kayvon Kay

Website - https://kayvon.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kayvonkay/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@kayvonkay

Connect with Pat Miller

Website: https://patmiller.net/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thepatmiller11

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thepatmiller11/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepatmiller11/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePatMiller11/



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