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The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals

Michelle Weinstein - The Pitch Queen, Sales Strategist
BusinessCareers
The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals
Latest episode

200 episodes

  • The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals

    Episode 184 | The End Of Cheap Tax Work: Win With Value, Not Volume With Dominique Molina

    06/15/2026 | 44 mins.
    Is your accounting firm caught in a race to the bottom? With major tech players flooding the market with $97 automated tax plans, it's never been easier to feel like your professional expertise is being commoditized. Many firm owners are responding by lowering their prices to stay competitive, but here is the cold, hard reality: you cannot out-volume the giants, but you can—and must—out-value them.

    It is time to stop trading your sanity for high-volume, low-margin work. The era of "cheap tax work" is coming to an end, and it is making room for a new kind of practitioner: the Tax Engineer and Financial Architect. Today, Dominique Molina unpacks why competing on price is a trap that leads to burnout and how you can pivot your firm to focus on depth, trust, and measurable outcomes. If you are ready to stop chasing tire-kickers, command the premium fees your technical skills deserve, and differentiate your firm through strategic advisory, read on to discover how to build a business that prioritizes profit over perspiration.
  • The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals

    Episode 183 | Case Study | From $10K Months To $100K Months: How Ross Built Confidence, Value, And Freedom In His Firm

    06/01/2026 | 42 mins.
    Are you an accounting, tax, or bookkeeping firm owner trapped in a cycle of inconsistent revenue and constant stress? That was Ross Loveland's reality: stuck at $10,000 in recurring monthly revenue, worried about raising prices, and struggling to convey his Value. He was wearing too many hats, his firm felt like a job he couldn't escape, and his self-doubt was a major roadblock. Discover the pivotal moment when Ross decided to let go of his fear of rejection and invest in a predictable sales system, learning to qualify high-margin clients and successfully niche down to the beauty industry. His journey proves that transforming your firm isn't about working harder; it's about shifting your mindset and implementing a clear framework. Learn how Ross went from $10K months to a thriving $100K months, building a full-time team, exuding confidence as a leader, and finally achieving the financial and time freedom he always wanted. This is the blueprint for turning your firm into a real asset.
  • The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals

    Episode 182 | Stand Out In A Noisy World With Unique Client Experiences With Liz From Profit First

    05/15/2026 | 43 mins.
    Are you an accounting, bookkeeping, or tax firm owner who feels stuck, undercharging, or overlooked in a noisy world? While perfecting your sales process is essential, the biggest mistake most firms make is neglecting the client experience once the contract is signed. This critical oversight—treating sales like dating and the client relationship like an afterthought—is the lowest-hanging fruit for differentiation. Today, Liz Szporn, Senior Guide and Sherpa at Profit First Professionals, reveals the three core pillars for creating unique client experiences that ensure you stand out. Learn how to: make it personal, have unique communication, and be consistent. Tune in to discover how systemized, personal attention transforms your client engagement and unlocks your firm's revenue potential.
  • The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals

    Episode 181 | Case Study | The Confidence Shift That Helped Beth Grow 218% In Revenue And Work Less Hours

    05/01/2026 | 40 mins.
    Are you a firm owner who feels stuck trading more hours for more income? You're not alone. The breakthrough often isn't about working harder—it's about a confidence shift. This isn't just a motivational pep talk; it's a deep dive into the exact strategies that helped Elizabeth Gierhart grow her revenue by an astonishing 218% and finally reclaim her time. We break down her powerful mindset change, her approach to client discovery calls, and how she mastered pricing conversations with clients to achieve massive results while working less hours. Discover the essential sales skills for firm owners you need to stop undercharging and start thriving.
  • The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals

    Episode 180 | Building Better Sales Skills For Firm Owners With Rob Jolles

    04/15/2026 | 52 mins.
    Sales skills are often the missing link for firm owners who are highly technical but struggle to confidently enroll clients, and this conversation with Rob Jolles breaks down what actually changes outcomes in real sales conversations. Rob draws from decades of experience working with Fortune 500 companies to explain why asking better questions, listening more deeply, and shifting from order-taking to true problem solving are the foundations of trust and conversion. The discussion moves through practical techniques like open-ended questioning, trial closes, and understanding client motivation, while also challenging common fears around persuasion and pricing. At its core, this conversation reframes sales as a human, consultative process rooted in clarity, curiosity, and the ability to guide clients toward better decisions without pressure or manipulation.
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About The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals
The Abundant Accountant Podcast is where accounting, tax, and bookkeeping professionals come to learn the most efficient and powerful ways to grow their business, sharpen their skills, and have consistent increasing revenue. We cover topics from sales, marketing, networking, pricing, finding your ideal clients, increasing cash flow, setting boundaries with clients, and much more so you can stop giving away your time and expertise away for free and start being paid your value and worth. You'll learn tips and strategies as well as hear personal interviews from successful firm owners. This podcast will show you exactly how to create the firm (and life) of your dreams full of abundance!
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