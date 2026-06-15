The Abundant Accountant: Leads, Sales & Business Growth for Accounting, Tax and Bookkeeping Professionals

Is your accounting firm caught in a race to the bottom? With major tech players flooding the market with $97 automated tax plans, it's never been easier to feel like your professional expertise is being commoditized. Many firm owners are responding by lowering their prices to stay competitive, but here is the cold, hard reality: you cannot out-volume the giants, but you can—and must—out-value them.



It is time to stop trading your sanity for high-volume, low-margin work. The era of "cheap tax work" is coming to an end, and it is making room for a new kind of practitioner: the Tax Engineer and Financial Architect. Today, Dominique Molina unpacks why competing on price is a trap that leads to burnout and how you can pivot your firm to focus on depth, trust, and measurable outcomes. If you are ready to stop chasing tire-kickers, command the premium fees your technical skills deserve, and differentiate your firm through strategic advisory, read on to discover how to build a business that prioritizes profit over perspiration.