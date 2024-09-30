👼 “The Only Child Economy” — Millennials’ parenting impact. Netflix’s All-Star sports strategy. Trump’s cabinet stocks.

Millennials are leading a surge in Only Child Families… so we jump into the Only Child Economy (fun fact: Did you know no US President has ever been an only child?).Netflix's new sports strategy: Made-up All-Star-Games… We call it "Direct-To-Athlete."Each of Trump's cabinet picks are moving the markets… So we'll tell ya who was picked, what jumped, and what dropped.Plus, parents drinking on college campuses during Fall Weekend just hit an all-time high… It's all about Dad-quiris and Mom-aritas.