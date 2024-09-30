🛒 “Where the rich shop” — Walmart’s renaissance. Jersey Mike’s $8B sandwich. Google’s Chrome divorce.
Google's Chrome Browser is used by 61% of us… but now Google may be forced to split it off.Jersey Mike's sandwich chain was just acquired for $8B… but it's really an education company.The #1 non-tech stock of 2024? Walmart… It's winning on rich families with six-figure incomes.Plus, can a banana duct-taped to a wall sell for $1.5M?... The art market decides today (so take our Spotify poll).$WMT $GOOG $BX
🍨 "Ice Cream of the Future" — Dippin' Dots' resurrection. YouTube's now #1 for podcasts. Northwestern's stadium disruption.
Dippin' Dots was bankrupt… but a 2nd scientific breakthrough has given it a hot comeback.YouTube is now the #1 podcast platform, beloved by Gen Z… Apple is for oldies, Spotify for Millennials.Northwestern University's new football stadium is the most expensive… but also the smallest?Plus, how Levi's 501 jeans went from gold rush miners to Bruce Springsteen's butt… and took down the Berlin Wall.$JJSF $GOOG $AAPL $SPOT
👼 "The Only Child Economy" — Millennials' parenting impact. Netflix's All-Star sports strategy. Trump's cabinet stocks.
Millennials are leading a surge in Only Child Families… so we jump into the Only Child Economy (fun fact: Did you know no US President has ever been an only child?).Netflix's new sports strategy: Made-up All-Star-Games… We call it "Direct-To-Athlete."Each of Trump's cabinet picks are moving the markets… So we'll tell ya who was picked, what jumped, and what dropped.Plus, parents drinking on college campuses during Fall Weekend just hit an all-time high… It's all about Dad-quiris and Mom-aritas.$NFLX $MAT $SPY
👯♂️ "T-Pain & Mark Zuckerberg" — Zuck's rap strategy. Amazon's Temu dupe. NYC's rent fee revolution.
Zuck dropped a rap track with T-Pain… Zuck's new makeover is Meta's new strategy.Amazon just launched "Haul" to compete with Temu and Shein… It's a "plug-your-nose product."NYC is reversing the broker fee: making landlords pay it… it's a huge gift for renters.$META $AMZN $SPY
🐶 "DOGE.gov" — Elon's Dep't of Government Efficiency. Spotify's power-pausers. Bounce's luggage storage.
The Department of Government Efficiency is a thing now… So what will Elon do with D.O.G.E.?Spotify stock is up 400% in 2 years to all-time highs… because Spotify is immune to "Pausers."Bounce created the Airbnb for your luggage… Would you store your suitcase in a Starbucks?Plus, My Little Pony has finally been inducted to the National Toy Hall of Fame… it 7 tries, and that's a lesson for all of us.$SPOT $AAPL $ABNB
