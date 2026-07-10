Rick sits down with Erai Beckmann to talk about the part of blockchain most people either hype up or completely misunderstand. Digital currency sounds like freedom. Until the money disappears and there is nobody to call.
In this conversation Erai Beckmann, who has built in regulated industries and is now working on blockchain infrastructure with governments, breaks down why the future of digital currency may not belong to the loudest crypto projects. It may belong to the ones building safety, regulation, identity, auditing, and trust before the public ever hears their name.
This episode gets into crypto scams, blockchain regulation, stablecoins, KYC, AML, privacy, digital wallets, global trade, and why the next version of money may look less like speculation and more like infrastructure. The uncomfortable part is simple. If you would not trust the system with your parents life savings, maybe it is not ready yet.
In this interview you’ll learn:
Why blockchain and crypto are not the same thing
Why fully decentralized money sounds powerful until something goes wrong
How regulation could make digital currency safer instead of killing it
Why the future of blockchain may look more like banking infrastructure than internet gambling
How digital wallets could change global trade, payments, and access to money
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Keywords: digital currency, blockchain, crypto, cryptocurrency, stablecoins, blockchain regulation, crypto regulation, digital assets, web3, decentralized finance, defi, kyc, aml, money laundering, crypto scams, crypto hacks, ransomware, digital wallet, financial technology, fintech, stablecoin regulation, genius act, clarity act, cbdc, tokenization, real world assets, blockchain security, financial freedom, banking system, swift system, global payments, future of money, crypto safety, digital money, financial privacy, blockchain trust, peace through trade, e-rai beckmann, rick jordan, frequency podcast