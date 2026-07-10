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Frequency with Rick Jordan

Rick Jordan
BusinessEducation
Frequency with Rick Jordan
Latest episode

640 episodes

  • Frequency with Rick Jordan

    You Think Bitcoin Is Just Crypto... But The Real Digital Currency Revolution Is Happening Behind Government Doors With Big Banks And A Select Few | Erai Beckmann with Rick Jordan

    07/10/2026 | 37 mins.
    Rick sits down with Erai Beckmann to talk about the part of blockchain most people either hype up or completely misunderstand. Digital currency sounds like freedom. Until the money disappears and there is nobody to call.

    In this conversation Erai Beckmann, who has built in regulated industries and is now working on blockchain infrastructure with governments, breaks down why the future of digital currency may not belong to the loudest crypto projects. It may belong to the ones building safety, regulation, identity, auditing, and trust before the public ever hears their name.

    This episode gets into crypto scams, blockchain regulation, stablecoins, KYC, AML, privacy, digital wallets, global trade, and why the next version of money may look less like speculation and more like infrastructure. The uncomfortable part is simple. If you would not trust the system with your parents life savings, maybe it is not ready yet.

    In this interview you’ll learn:
    Why blockchain and crypto are not the same thing
    Why fully decentralized money sounds powerful until something goes wrong
    How regulation could make digital currency safer instead of killing it
    Why the future of blockchain may look more like banking infrastructure than internet gambling
    How digital wallets could change global trade, payments, and access to money

    Follow Rick's Socials:
    Instagram | LinkedIn | RickJordan.TV

    Keywords: digital currency, blockchain, crypto, cryptocurrency, stablecoins, blockchain regulation, crypto regulation, digital assets, web3, decentralized finance, defi, kyc, aml, money laundering, crypto scams, crypto hacks, ransomware, digital wallet, financial technology, fintech, stablecoin regulation, genius act, clarity act, cbdc, tokenization, real world assets, blockchain security, financial freedom, banking system, swift system, global payments, future of money, crypto safety, digital money, financial privacy, blockchain trust, peace through trade, e-rai beckmann, rick jordan, frequency podcast
  • Frequency with Rick Jordan

    You Got Out Of Bed And That's A Start... When You Have Anxiety, Depression, Failure, Imposter Syndrome And How To Move Beyond Just Showing Up | Rick Jordan

    07/03/2026 | 6 mins.
    You may be in a hard season right now. Getting out of bed might feel heavy. Showing up to work. Showing up for your kids. Showing up in the relationship. Some days that really does take everything you have.

    In this conversation Rick challenges the phrase people use to make themselves feel better. Showing up is not the battle. Showing up only gets you to the starting line. The real question is whether you follow through once you get there.

    This episode is a mirror for the person who has been giving themselves credit for presence without action. It hits discipline, consistency, leadership, relationships, work, and what it actually takes to build a life instead of just standing near one. Current self improvement conversations are also shifting away from motivation alone and toward sustainable habits, discipline, consistency, and action that holds up on bad days.

    What Rick explores in this episode:
    Why showing up is only the starting line
    How good intentions can become an excuse when there is no follow through
    Why your mood cannot be the thing that decides whether you do the work
    What people actually need from you at work, at home, and in relationships
    Why real leadership starts when you show up ready to finish what you came to do

    Follow Rick's Socials:
    Instagram | LinkedIn | RickJordan.TV

    Keywords: showing up, follow through, discipline, consistency, self discipline, motivation, personal growth, leadership, do the work, mental toughness, bad day motivation, hard season, get out of bed, keep going, life discipline, relationship repair, work ethic, accountability, emotional resilience, high performance, productivity, sustainable habits, discipline over motivation, consistency on hard days, personal responsibility, leadership mindset, self improvement 2026, motivation 2026, burnout, action over intention, starting line, finish what you started, rick jordan, frequency podcast
  • Frequency with Rick Jordan

    Why Am I Always Broke? The Money Story Behind Overspending Undersaving And Financial Anxiety | Doug Lynam with Rick Jordan

    06/30/2026 | 45 mins.
    Rick sits down with Doug Lynam to explore a question that goes far beyond how to make money. What if the biggest obstacle to building wealth is not the economy, your income, or your strategy, but the story you've been carrying since childhood?

    In this conversation Doug Lynam, a former Marine, Benedictine monk, and financial advisor, explains how fear, shame, and anger quietly shape the way people earn, save, invest, spend, and give. Together they unpack why your relationship with money is often a reflection of something much deeper than dollars.

    This conversation goes well beyond personal finance. It explores identity, purpose, authenticity, childhood patterns, and why real financial freedom begins when you stop running from the parts of yourself you've never fully understood. The episode centers on Doug's Enneagram-based framework and how emotional patterns shape financial decisions.

    In this interview you'll learn:
    Why your biggest money problem may have nothing to do with money
    How childhood experiences quietly shape financial decisions as an adult
    The difference between chasing wealth and building a meaningful life
    Why success without authenticity never feels like enough
    How understanding your patterns can change the way you earn, save, invest, and give

    Follow Rick's Socials:
    Instagram | LinkedIn | RickJordan.TV

    Keywords: doug lynam, taming your money monster, money mindset, financial freedom, wealth psychology, money psychology, enneagram, enneagram types, childhood trauma, financial habits, personal finance, investing mindset, behavioral finance, emotional intelligence, financial literacy, self awareness, wealth building, investing, saving money, entrepreneurship, authentic leadership, success mindset, purpose, personal growth, emotional healing, financial planning, psychology of money, rick jordan, frequency podcast
  • Frequency with Rick Jordan

    AI Is Changing Business Faster Than Ever... But The Millionaire Secrets To Success, Money, and Wealth Are Timeless | Rick Jordan

    06/25/2026 | 11 mins.
    You do not become successful because of one big break. You become successful because of the things you keep doing long after they stop feeling exciting.

    Most people want the result without changing the routine that creates it. They chase more income while protecting the habits that keep them exactly where they are.

    In this conversation Rick breaks down five habits he has seen separate self-made millionaires from everyone else. Constant learning. Listening more than talking. Building great teams. Thinking bigger when you feel overwhelmed. And protecting your physical and mental health because leadership gets heavy when everyone depends on you.
    This is not about getting rich overnight. It is about becoming the kind of person who consistently creates opportunities instead of waiting for them.

    What Rick explores in this episode:
    Why learning every day creates opportunities you cannot predict
    How listening more than you speak accelerates growth and leadership
    Why great teams always outperform individual talent
    The mindset shift that makes overwhelming problems suddenly feel small
    Why your health is one of the highest returning investments you will ever make

    Follow Rick's Socials:
    Instagram | LinkedIn | RickJordan.TV

    Keywords: self made millionaire, millionaire habits, millionaire mindset, success habits, entrepreneur mindset, business growth, leadership, leadership habits, personal development, high performance, business owner, ceo mindset, productivity, daily habits, learn every day, continuous learning, team building, listening skills, growth mindset, dream bigger, think bigger, overcome overwhelm, mental health, physical health, entrepreneur health, peak performance, business success, financial freedom, wealth building, self improvement, rick jordan, frequency podcast
  • Frequency with Rick Jordan

    You're Building The Business, Hustling, Making Money... But Your Family Is Learning How To Live Without You | George Rivera with Rick Jordan

    06/24/2026 | 33 mins.
    Rick sits down with George Rivera to talk about the part of success most founders do not want to admit. You can build the business. Make the money. Still lose the room at home.

    In this conversation George Rivera, an entrepreneur who helped build a supplement company past $200 million in sales, talks about the deathbed sentence from his father that changed everything. “Don’t miss Leo’s games. I missed too many of yours.” That hit became the line he refused to cross.

    This episode gets into founder dependency, hero identity, delegation, buying back your time, and the silent drift that happens when your family stops expecting you to show up. Founder burnout and founder work life balance are still major conversations in 2026, especially around building companies that do not require constant founder collapse to survive.

    In this interview you’ll learn:
    Why “I’ll make it up later” is one of the most dangerous lies founders tell themselves
    How your business can train your family to stop counting on you
    Why being needed can turn into a prison if you never let anyone else own the work
    How George cut his hours down and still grew the company
    Why presence at home has to be built into the business before it is too late

    Follow Rick's Socials:
    Instagram | LinkedIn | RickJordan.TV

    Keywords: founder burnout, founder dad, entrepreneur dad, work life balance, buy back your time, george rivera, rick jordan, frequency podcast, founder dependency, business bottleneck, hero identity, delegation, ai automation, founder prison, family drift, present father, dad guilt, entrepreneur burnout, business systems, time freedom, business owner mindset, leadership pressure, founder mental health, high performer burnout, family first business, scaling a company, business growth, entrepreneur habits, stop micromanaging, automate delegate eliminate, work less grow more, founder story, fatherhood, business and family, silent drift, make it up later, successful but absent, time audit
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About Frequency with Rick Jordan
Rick Jordan has spent the last six years having conversations in public. Talks about work, relationships, pressure, faith, failure, and what it actually means to live aligned. What began in 2019 as ALL IN with Rick Jordan grew into hundreds of episodes listened to around the world. Not because of hype, but because Rick was willing to say what most people feel but don’t say out loud.This is FREQUENCY. A show about truth, alignment, and learning how to tune into the right signal at the right time in your business, life, and relationships. When to move fast. When to slow down. And when to go deep. Some episodes are solo. Others, Rick interviews guests and experts. Each carries a different frequency, by design. Some conversations are sharp and direct. Others are long-form and reflective. Every conversation is meant to leave you clearer than you were before.
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