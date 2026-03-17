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The Next-Level Income Show

Chris Larsen
BusinessCareers
The Next-Level Income Show
Latest episode

579 episodes

  • The Next-Level Income Show

    Next Level 299: How the Lessons from a Professional Cyclist Can Help your Mental Performance with Brent Bookwalter

    03/17/2026 | 36 mins.
    Success at the highest level of sport is rarely just about physical ability—it is about mental resilience, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure. In this episode of the Next Level Income Podcast, we sit down with Brent Bookwalter, a former Olympian and 16-year veteran of professional cycling, to uncover the powerful mental frameworks that fueled his elite career and now help others elevate their performance.

    Brent’s journey is one of relentless perseverance. As a key domestique on Cadel Evans’ 2011 Tour de France-winning team, Brent understood that success is often built behind the scenes—through teamwork, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to a larger goal. This experience shaped his perspective on leadership and collaboration, emphasizing that true excellence comes from lifting others while staying grounded in your role.

    Resources & Links
    https://www.brentbookwalter.com/
  • The Next-Level Income Show

    Next Level 298: Does Whole Life Insurance Make Sense Today? with Blake Brogan and Rod Zabriskie

    03/10/2026 | 39 mins.
    Whole life insurance has long been one of the most debated financial tools in the world of personal finance. Some view it as an outdated product with high costs, while others consider it a powerful wealth-building strategy when used correctly. In this episode of the Next Level Income Podcast, host Chris Larsen sits down with Rod Zabriskie and Blake Brogan from Money Insights to explore whether whole life insurance still makes sense in today’s financial landscape.
    Rod Zabriskie, President of Money Insights, brings over a decade of experience in financial services along with an MBA focused on entrepreneurship and a background in marketing communications. Having spent years helping individuals and families navigate complex financial decisions, Rod focuses on creating strategies that are both practical and empowering. Alongside him is Blake Brogan, a Wealth Strategist who specializes in maximum overfunded life insurance strategies. With eight years of industry experience, Blake works closely with clients to design financial plans that help them achieve greater long-term stability and control.

    Links: https://insights.moneyinsightsgroup.com/blake-30-min
  • The Next-Level Income Show

    Next Level 297: “Grit is Good” and How to Keep Getting up When Your Business Gets you Down

    03/02/2026 | 34 mins.
    Every entrepreneur knows the feeling: the deal that fell apart at the finish line, the project that took longer than expected, the market shift that changed the rules overnight. On this episode of the Next Level Income podcast, we sit down with Jose Miguel Berlanga to unpack a simple but powerful truth—grit is good, but only when it’s paired with clarity, humility, and the willingness to get back up again.

    With more than 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Jose Miguel Berlanga brings a global perspective shaped by his roots in Mexico City and his impact on Houston’s real estate market. As a co-founder of Tricon Homes, he has seen cycles come and go, markets boom and cool, and teams rise through adversity. His story is a masterclass in resilience—one that goes beyond motivational quotes and dives into the daily disciplines that keep leaders steady when pressure is high.
  • The Next-Level Income Show

    Next Level 296: How the Rich Avoid Taxes

    02/24/2026 | 17 mins.
    On this episode of the Next Level Income Podcast, we unpack one of the most misunderstood money strategies out there: how the wealthy legally minimize taxes—not through shady loopholes, but by structuring their wealth differently than the average earner.

    Most people are trained to focus on income. Work harder, earn more, pay more taxes. The wealthy play a different game. They focus on building assets that grow over time and are treated more favorably by the tax code. This shift in mindset—from income to wealth—is the foundation of how high-net-worth individuals keep more of what they earn.

    One powerful concept discussed is turning debt into income. That sounds backwards at first, but here’s the strategy: instead of selling assets and triggering taxes, the wealthy borrow against assets they already own. Because loans are not considered taxable income, this allows them to access cash without creating a tax bill.
  • The Next-Level Income Show

    Next Level 295: How Small Business Owners are Using Private Credit to Grow with Ian Samlin

    02/17/2026 | 24 mins.
    Access to capital is one of the biggest hurdles small business owners face when trying to grow. Traditional bank loans can be slow, restrictive, and often out of reach for entrepreneurs who don’t fit neatly into rigid lending criteria. On the Next Level Income podcast, we explore smarter, more flexible ways to build wealth and scale businesses. In this episode, we sit down with Ian Samlin, CEO and Founder of REIL Capital, to unpack how private credit is becoming a powerful growth tool for small business owners.

    Ian’s journey into finance is rooted in both education and real-world experience. After earning his degree in Finance from Towson University, he went on to build deep expertise in business development and capital markets. Rather than following a traditional corporate path, Ian chose to build REIL Capital from the ground up with a clear mission: deliver tailored financial solutions grounded in trust, transparency, and long-term client success.

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About The Next-Level Income Show

Raise your Income, investments, and life to the next level! Do you want to live life on your own terms? Financially independent people have assets that generate income greater than their expenses. We explore ways how people have increased their income and net worth to achieve financial independence (and how you can too) .
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