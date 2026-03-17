Every entrepreneur knows the feeling: the deal that fell apart at the finish line, the project that took longer than expected, the market shift that changed the rules overnight. On this episode of the Next Level Income podcast, we sit down with Jose Miguel Berlanga to unpack a simple but powerful truth—grit is good, but only when it’s paired with clarity, humility, and the willingness to get back up again.



With more than 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Jose Miguel Berlanga brings a global perspective shaped by his roots in Mexico City and his impact on Houston’s real estate market. As a co-founder of Tricon Homes, he has seen cycles come and go, markets boom and cool, and teams rise through adversity. His story is a masterclass in resilience—one that goes beyond motivational quotes and dives into the daily disciplines that keep leaders steady when pressure is high.