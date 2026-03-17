Access to capital is one of the biggest hurdles small business owners face when trying to grow. Traditional bank loans can be slow, restrictive, and often out of reach for entrepreneurs who don’t fit neatly into rigid lending criteria. On the Next Level Income podcast, we explore smarter, more flexible ways to build wealth and scale businesses. In this episode, we sit down with Ian Samlin, CEO and Founder of REIL Capital, to unpack how private credit is becoming a powerful growth tool for small business owners.
Ian’s journey into finance is rooted in both education and real-world experience. After earning his degree in Finance from Towson University, he went on to build deep expertise in business development and capital markets. Rather than following a traditional corporate path, Ian chose to build REIL Capital from the ground up with a clear mission: deliver tailored financial solutions grounded in trust, transparency, and long-term client success.