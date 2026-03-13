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Liftoff Journeys with Jeanniey Walden

Jeanniey Walden
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Liftoff Journeys with Jeanniey Walden
Latest episode

44 episodes

  • Liftoff Journeys with Jeanniey Walden

    They Blamed Her Parenting. Karen Spent a Decade Proving Them All Wrong

    03/13/2026 | 33 mins.
    Imagine taking your child to a therapist for help with their behavior, only for the therapist to basically call you a bad parent and tell you it’s your fault they act the way they do? I sat down with Karen Thomas, the founder and CEO of Naturally Recovering Autism, and what she shared about her journey had my jaw drop.

    This mom spent over a decade and more than $100,000 of her own money researching, experimenting, and figuring out how to help her son recover from autism symptoms, naturally. Spoiler alert: She did it!

    Her son went from struggling in kindergarten to being a college graduate living independently, and she's helped other parents see incredible results too, including a mom whose nonverbal son started talking and reading within two months of starting Karen's program.

    This is a mom who refused to accept "there's nothing we can do" and built an entire recovery roadmap from scratch! And she did it all before AI. Whether you're a parent navigating autism, dealing with health challenges in your own family, or just trying to figure things out when nobody has the answers, you're going to feel so seen listening to this.

    Grab your copy of my new book, The Trust Threshold, available on Amazon https://www.liftoffcompany.com/the-trust-threshold/
  • Liftoff Journeys with Jeanniey Walden

    The Biggest Gang in New York City Saved His Life (And It's Not What You Think) - Sergio’s Shocking Journey

    03/06/2026 | 32 mins.
    Sergio Kopelev has one of those journeys that sounds almost unbelievable. He came to the US as a refugee, grew up in real poverty in Brooklyn, got into some serious trouble as a kid, and somehow turned it all around to become a vice president at a multinational consulting firm who's spoken in front of Congress. It’s like a mix of West Side Story meets an episode of The Americans with a bit of Goodfellows and Hijacked all tied together. Yet, it’s 100% REAL, and that's what makes this one SO good.

    We got into everything from how his family's history shaped his mindset, to the moment law enforcement completely changed his trajectory, to what he's building now, and okay, I have to tell you about this, he's launching a spy school startup called Tradecraft Adventures! It’s where people actually get to live as an undercover operative for four days. Like, WHAT?! I couldn't believe he was sharing all of this, and I didn't want this conversation to end.

    Sergio owns every single part of his story, including the messy parts that most people would never talk about. At the end of the day, his journey is about figuring it out as you go, and honestly, aren't we all doing that? If you need a reminder that where you started doesn't define where you're headed, this is your episode. Trust me on this one.

    Grab your copy of my new book, The Trust Threshold, available on Amazon https://www.liftoffcompany.com/the-trust-threshold/
  • Liftoff Journeys with Jeanniey Walden

    I Dropped Big News In This Episode with The Snarketing Podcast

    02/27/2026 | 45 mins.
    Trust is the invisible line between momentum and stagnation. Cross it, and teams move faster. Miss it, and nothing works the way it should.
    In this episode of the Snarketing Podcast, hosts Matt Wurst and Valerie Vespa welcome back their first-ever repeat guest, Jeanniey Walden, for a wide-ranging, candid conversation about trust, leadership, attention, and growth in an AI-shaped world.
    Jeanniey introduces her new book, The Trust Threshold: Crossing the Line Between Stuck and Unstoppable, and breaks down how her AIR Method (Authenticity, Inspiration, Relatability) applies far beyond business strategy. The discussion spans everything from why attention has collapsed to a three-second window, to how leaders unintentionally create “checklist workers,” to why relatability is a revenue and survival skill, not a soft one.
    The episode also explores how AI can be used as a thinking partner rather than a shortcut, the danger of performative leadership, and why trust signals show up long before revenue drops. With real-world stories from Fortune 250 brands, startups, and personal leadership moments, this conversation blends practical insight with humor and honesty.
    Within hours of its release on 2/24, the book hit bestseller! Grab your copy by going to https://www.liftoffcompany.com/the-trust-threshold/
  • Liftoff Journeys with Jeanniey Walden

    We Just Vibe-Authored A Book! Blank Page to Author with Keith & Vanessa Bell

    02/20/2026 | 17 mins.
    Hopefully you know by now that I didn’t just wrote a book (The Trust Threshold) - but this took me on a journey I never expected. I didnt just write it - I “vibe-Authored” it. And during that process I realized I created the way I lead when I was a little girl (WHAT?!?!)

    This episode came from sitting down with Vanessa and Keith Bell for an unexpected, unfiltered, no-prep conversation about my own journey. The one that led me to do something I swore I would never do again…write another book.

    I talk openly about my first book experience years ago, and why I never wanted to write another book. Bu more importantly, it touches on how the journey to write a book through this vibe-authoring process led me on a journey to understand so much more of who I am and give me the insights to create the framework that can now help and power other business, brands and leaders.

    You will hear so much and meet the great team behind this process.
    We talk about the early fears.
    The moment the outline stopped me cold.
    And the realization that the framework behind my work (authenticity, inspiration, and relatability) didn’t start in my career… it started when I was young and helping my grandma learn to speak after a stroke.

    This conversation became the missing chapter in my own story. It helped me understand why this podcast exists, why this book needed to be written, and why the AIR Method isn’t just a business framework, it’s a way of navigating life, leadership, and growth.

    If you’ve ever said:
    Writing a book sounds cool, but I could never do it, I dare you to not just listen to this podcast, but to try it out.

    My book is all about helping people go from Stuck to Unstoppable and you deserve that.

    Oh and P.S. If you are seeing this before 2/23 - enter our giveaway for a free copy of my new book.
    https://www.goodreads.com/giveaway/show/432368-the-trust-threshold-crossing-the-line-between-stuck-and-unstoppable
  • Liftoff Journeys with Jeanniey Walden

    Letao Wang Was Supposed to Be a Banker…Then Astrology Intervened

    02/16/2026 | 25 mins.
    I don't know about you, but 2025 wasn't the best year for me. I lost my mom, my former company liquidated in bankruptcy and most people I know lost their jobs. That had to be more than a coincidence, and after chatting with Letao Wang, now I know why and I am super psyched for this new year- the year of the Fire Horse!
    All I have to say is THANK goodness Letao didn't listen to his family and chose this path.
    A conversation you will not want to miss.

    In this episode of Liftoff Journeys, I sit down with Letao Wang, counselor and award-winning astrologist, to talk about how your life can positively impact many people when you follow the path you are drawn too.
    Like many of us, Letao didn't find his career part right away. In fact, he followed the expected path his family had set for him. He graduated, went into finance, graduated, and stepped into a career that looked stable and successful. But internally, something was missing, and he could feel it.

    Imagine living according to expectations rather than alignment. That was Letao's reality and a chance spiritual encounter during his Saturn return became the moment that shifted everything. Not because it gave him all the answers, but because it finally gave him permission to ask better questions.

    He makes everyone who has been in this position before feel really happy as he shares how how astrology and counseling became tools for Letao not to escape reality, but to understand people more deeply and to help them heal. What I loved most was how authentic and relatable he was about fear, doubt, and the grief that can come with choosing a different path. Best of all, he trusted his inner voice. Trust led to belief and belief led to his business leadership.

    This episode is for anyone who has ever looked at their life and thought, this should feel right by now. This is your year. Let's do this.
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About Liftoff Journeys with Jeanniey Walden

Liftoff Journeys isn’t about polished success stories. It’s about the moments before success makes sense.It was inspired by my three-year-old who told me, “I want to be a bubble bather when I grow up." I realized that what she saw was that a bubble bath created joy, helped people, and made others feel good.Her instinct to do this in every roles she has had never disappeared. This moment revealed something powerful to me: it’s the moments before success that shape who we become.Hosted by Jeanniey Walden, Liftoff Journeys features honest conversations with leaders, founders, and executives about how they actually built their lives and careers, through real decisions, detours, doubts, and defining moments.No bios. No highlight reels. Just authentic choices, inspired action, and relatable human experience.At its core, the show reflects the mission of Liftoff Enterprises: helping leaders grow with confidence, clarity, and trust — in themselves and with others. These conversations echo the ideas behind The Trust Threshold: the point where self-doubt turns into momentum and leadership shifts from performance to presence.There’s no single path to growth, but there are patterns.If you’ve ever wondered what happens before it all clicks, this podcast is for you.This is Liftoff Journeys.
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