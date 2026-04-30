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Tenacity with Sonia C.

Sonia Couto
BusinessEducation
Tenacity with Sonia C.
Latest episode

126 episodes

  • Tenacity with Sonia C.

    The Less Sexy the Business, the Bigger the Opportunity with Sam Berman

    04/30/2026 | 37 mins.
    Most founders are chasing “sexy” ideas, AI, apps, and hype markets.
    But the real money? It’s often hiding in industries no one wants to touch.
    In this episode of Tenacity with Sonia C, Sam Berman breaks down how he built a global company by going after one of the most overlooked spaces: industrial packaging.
    From a napkin sketch to working with some of the largest companies in the world, this conversation unpacks why “boring” businesses are often the most lucrative, and what founders get wrong when choosing what to build.
    But this isn’t just about picking the right market.
    It’s about what it actually takes to stay in the game long enough to win:
    The internal war founders don’t talk about
    The obsession required to push through zero traction
    knowing when to validate vs. when to pivot
    And why most people quit before the opportunity pays off
    What you’ll learn:
    Why “unsexy” industries create massive opportunities
    How to validate a business idea before going all-in
    What founders miss when chasing trendy markets
    The role of obsession, grit, and endurance in building
    How to break into large companies (even without connections)

    If you’re building, or trying to figure out what’s actually worth building, this episode will change how you think about opportunity.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
  • Tenacity with Sonia C.

    The Visibility Strategy Helping Founders Get Funded with Liana Zavo

    04/16/2026 | 44 mins.
    Most founders think fundraising is about pitch decks, introductions, and traction.
    But investors are evaluating more than just that; they are also looking for credibility.
    In this episode of Tenacity with Sonia C, we explore a new fundraising strategy more founders are starting to use: visibility as leverage.
    PR is no longer just about press coverage. It’s about positioning yourself as a credible, trustworthy founder that investors feel confident backing.
    We break down:
    Why investors often trust founders they’ve heard of before they meet them
    How PR builds authority and reduces perceived risk
    Why personal brand influence investor confidence
    How founders can use visibility strategically when preparing to raise capital
    The difference between marketing visibility and credibility visibility

    If you’re building something real but struggling to get investor traction, this episode introduces a new way to think about fundraising strategy.
    Because investors don’t just fund ideas, they fund founders they believe in.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
  • Tenacity with Sonia C.

    The Difference Between Building a Product and Building a Company with Jon Hacker

    04/02/2026 | 55 mins.
    Tenacity with Sonia C is a podcast for founders building real companies. Each episode explores how founders decide what to build, how they prioritize, and how they navigate uncertainty as they move from idea to product and from product to growth.
    Most technical founders believe the hardest part is building the technology.
    It isn’t.
    In this episode, Sonia sits down with a neurotechnology founder building in the mental health space to unpack what actually makes or breaks a startup, and it’s rarely the science.
    They explore:
    • The transition from builder to CEO
    • Why failure is a required phase of building
    • How to validate before overbuilding
    • Why the wrong cofounder can destroy momentum
    • The tension between scientific credibility and startup speed
    • How founders get in their own way
    • Why revenue is the strongest signal of product value
    • How deep tech companies build trust in regulated markets
    This episode is for founders navigating:
    Early traction challenges, product validation questions, cofounder decisions, or credibility hurdles in complex industries.
    If you’re building in AI, medtech, neurotech, SaaS, or any technical vertical, this episode will help you see what investors, customers, and operators actually look for.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
  • Tenacity with Sonia C.

    From Comic Collector to Manga Expert to Entrepreneur with Rui Couto

    03/19/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Tenacity with Sonia C is a podcast for founders building real companies. Each episode explores how founders decide what to build, how they prioritize, and how they navigate uncertainty as they move from idea to product and from product to growth.
    What happens when a childhood obsession becomes a real business?
    In this episode of Tenacity with Sonia C, Sonia talks with Rui Couto about how he turned collecting comic books, Pokémon cards, and rare manga into a business built on sourcing, consulting, product design, and deep trust in a niche market.
    Rui shares how he went from passionate collector to recognized expert, why he moved to Japan, how he built a network without relying on a traditional website, and what founders can learn from solving their own problem before the market catches up. He also breaks down the real work behind niche credibility, the cultural lessons of doing business in Japan, and why product innovation often starts with frustration.
    This episode is for founders, collectors, niche builders, and anyone trying to turn expertise into a business without following the standard playbook.
    Practical takeaways include: how to spot hidden market opportunities, why trust can outperform scale, how to build authority in a niche, and what it takes to turn passion into real revenue.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
  • Tenacity with Sonia C.

    Why Most Startups Fail: The Founder Mistakes No One Warns You About with Andrew Ackerman

    03/12/2026 | 53 mins.
    Tenacity with Sonia C is a podcast for founders building real companies. Each episode explores how founders decide what to build, how they prioritize, and how they navigate uncertainty as they move from idea to product and from product to growth.
    Most startups don’t fail because founders lack ambition.
    They fail because founders build in a vacuum, avoid the real problem, and keep operating at the wrong level for the stage of the company.
    In this episode of Tenacity with Sonia C, Sonia sits down with startup founder, investor, and author Andrew Ackerman, who has built multiple companies and invested in more than 70 early-stage startups.
    Andrew shares the patterns he sees repeatedly across founders, the mistakes that quietly kill startups, and the habits that separate companies that survive from those that disappear.
    One of the biggest misconceptions founders have is that building a startup is about big ideas and innovation. In reality, most founders spend the majority of their time doing whatever needs to be done just to keep the business moving forward.
    Throughout the conversation, Andrew breaks down the practical lessons founders usually learn the hard way, including why startups should test ideas before building, how to identify real customer problems, and the signals investors look for when deciding whether to back a founder.
    Sonia and Andrew also explore the realities of scaling a company, the pressure founders face as teams grow, and how leaders must evolve their skills at every stage of the startup journey.
    This episode is a reminder that building a company isn't about avoiding mistakes; it's about recognizing signals early, learning quickly, and adapting before time and capital run out.
    If you're building a startup, launching a product, or trying to turn an idea into a real business, this conversation offers insights that could save founders months, or even years, of costly mistakes.
    In This Episode You’ll Learn
    • Why founders should test ideas before building products
    • The most common mistakes first-time founders make
    • How investors evaluate startup founders
    • Why coachability is one of the biggest signals of success
    • The importance of customer discovery in startup growth
    • How founders transition from operator to CEO
    • Why founders must constantly learn new skills as companies scale
    • How to identify real problems vs surface-level startup challenges
    Subscribe to Tenacity with Sonia C for conversations with founders and leaders building real companies and sharing the lessons they learned along the way.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

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About Tenacity with Sonia C.

Tenacity with Sonia C is a podcast for founders exploring the real decisions required to build companies, what to build, what to prioritize, and how leaders navigate uncertainty while turning ideas into real businesses.Tenacity is not about motivation. It is about the discipline required to keep building when the path is unclear.Through conversations with founders, operators, and leaders, the podcast explores how real companies are built, including the pivots, mistakes, lessons learned, and decisions that shape long-term success.
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