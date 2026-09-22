Just five days after her engagement to Kenny, Cindy learns that her fiancé was accused of abusing one of Cindy’s children. The facts behind the accusation didn’t add up to Cindy. As the allegation tore her family apart, Cindy faced an impossible choice: stand by her child or stand by what she believed to be the truth. New episodes of Burden of Guilt drop every Wednesday. You can reach out to the Burden of Guilt team at Burdenofguiltpod@gmail.com. For more Burden of Guilt, follow us on Instagram @glasspodcasts. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Love Trapped listeners, we're excited to share a special, ad-free preview of Episode One of this season of​ ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts: The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani. Episode 1: "The Letter O" — ESPN Investigative Reporter Tisha Thompson receives a tip that, if true, could damage Shohei Ohtani’s picture-perfect reputation. If you enjoyed what you heard, you can binge all six episodes of The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani on the 30 for 30 Podcasts feed or by searching for "The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani" on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On August 28, 2026, the day after this episode airs, Laura Owens must decide whether to accept a plea deal or take her chances at trial in her Arizona criminal case. We also dive into the latest bankruptcy proceedings of her parents, Ronn Owens and Jan Black, where they face intense scrutiny over their financial management. For exclusive content, follow us on Instagram @glasspodcasts. If you would like to reach out to the Loved Trapped team or have a similar story to share, email us at lovetrappedpod@gmail.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On August 28, 2026, Laura Owens pled guilty to four felony counts in her criminal case in Arizona. In this special bonus episode, you’ll hear exclusive reporting from the courthouse on the day Laura pled guilty. Plus, Mike and Danielle Marraccini share some good news. For exclusive content, follow us on Instagram @glasspodcasts. If you would like to reach out to the Love Trapped team or have a similar story to share, email us at lovetrappedpod@gmail.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Love Trapped listeners, we're excited to share a special preview of Episode 1: The One With My Dad's Confession from the podcast Everybody Knows But Me. When she was just 17, Holly Brown’s dad was dying of cancer. It looked like life couldn’t get more traumatic, until her dad dropped a bombshell….or two bombshells, really: twin brothers that her entire family kept secret. She was the only one who didn’t know they existed. After his death left her with more questions than answers, Holly sets out to uncover how a secret this big could be hidden, and why the sitcoms that raised her were often the only way to make sense of a life stranger than TV. You can listen to Everybody Knows But Me on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Love Trapped

About Love Trapped

About Love Trapped