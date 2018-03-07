Powered by RND
  • Trailer | Sea of Lies
    <p>A body is pulled from the ocean, and a race against time to capture one of the world's most wanted criminals begins.</p><p><br></p><p>This is the story of a con man who couldn't stop lying. A tale of murder, stolen identities, fine art, a diaper stuffed with gold bars, and a crime solved by a Rolex watch. From rural Canada to coastal England, he lied and deceived at every turn.</p><p><br></p><p>Award-winning podcaster Sam Mullins (Chameleon: Dr. Dante &amp; Wild Boys) takes you inside the world of a devious scammer whose trail of destruction crosses continents and decades. So who is he? And how did this ruthless villain finally get unmasked?</p>
    2:47
  • E1: Luck, Or Something Like It
    <p>An unlikely discovery ten miles out to sea leaves British detectives with a dead end case. Until an accidental doorknock leads to a shocking discovery and the start of a brand new investigation.</p>
    47:26
  • E2: When Ron Met Ron
    <p>With the body now identified and the discovery of a man living under his name, Elaine Boyes is the only person who knows both men. So who is Ronald Platt? And who would want him dead?</p>
    47:06
  • E3: A Dream State
    <p>With Ron and Elaine off to Canada, their connection to the mysterious David Davis looks as if it’s coming to an end. But when Elaine finds herself at the center of the investigation into Ron’s death, she’s under the watchful eye of Davis himself.</p>
    45:09
  • E4: The Day of Reckoning
    <p>After the revelation that Albert Walker is one of the world’s most wanted men, Sam investigates his origin story - and the trail of crimes he committed on the opposite side of the Atlantic.&nbsp;</p>
