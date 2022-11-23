In 1987, 18-year-old Michelle Schofield was found dead in a phosphate pit in Florida. Two years later, her husband Leo was convicted and sentenced to life in ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 16
Bonus Episode | Heading to the Parole Hearing for Leo Schofield
On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Gilbert and Kelsey are on the way to Leo’s parole hearing. Live update from the hearing coming soon.
For photos, images, and full transcripts of each episode visit: https://lavaforgood.com/bone-valley/
To read and sign the petition from the Innocence Project of Florida visit: http://bit.ly/BringLeoHome
Bone Valley is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
0:55
Prepping for the Parole Hearing in the Case of Leo Schofield
In preparation for the upcoming parole hearing in Tallahassee on May 3rd, Gilbert and Kelsey travel to Florida to preview what’s at stake for Leo. They visit a halfway house in Tampa, and speak to Crissie, Ashley, Jessie Saum, and Seth Miller. They also accompany Scott Cupp to meetings with Florida Senator Jonathan Martin and parole commissioners.
Leo Schofield’s parole hearing will be at 9:00 am on May 3, 2023, and is open to the public:Florida Commission on Offender ReviewBetty Easley Conference Center4075 Esplanade Way, Room #152Tallahassee, FL 32399
For photos, images, and full transcripts of each episode visit: https://lavaforgood.com/bone-valley/
To read and sign the petition from the Innocence Project of Florida visit: http://bit.ly/BringLeoHome
Bone Valley is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/19/2023
42:33
Bonus Episode | Leo Speaks
Leo shares a message for listeners of Bone Valley about the impact of the podcast on his life, and his hopes for freedom.
For photos, images, and full transcripts of each episode visit: https://lavaforgood.com/bone-valley/
To read and sign the petition from the Innocence Project of Florida visit: http://bit.ly/BringLeoHome
Bone Valley is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/8/2023
33:14
Bonus Episode | The Lion, the Boat, and the Lighthouse
Gilbert and Kelsey drive to Hardee Correctional Institution with Judge Scott Cupp, who hasn’t seen Leo in nearly a decade. Judge Cupp has arranged a visit with his former client, because he has something important that he wants to share—a personal decision he’s made—and he’s hoping to receive Leo’s blessing.
For photos, images, and full transcripts of each episode visit:
https://lavaforgood.com/bone-valley/
To read and sign the petition from the Innocence Project of Florida visit: http://bit.ly/BringLeoHome
Bone Valley is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1/17/2023
24:02
BONE VALLEY Q&A with Gilbert King and Kelsey Decker - Hosted by Maggie Freleng
Maggie Freleng, Pulitzer prize winning host of Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng sits down for a Q&A with Gilbert King and Kelsey Decker from the new podcast Bone Valley. Listen in as Gilbert and Kelsey share with Maggie the answers to many questions from their listeners and reveal some of the details that went into creating one of the finest podcasts of the year.
For photos, images, and full transcripts of each episode visit: https://lavaforgood.com/bone-valley/
To read and sign the petition from the Innocence Project of Florida visit: bit.ly/BringLeoHome
Bone Valley is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In 1987, 18-year-old Michelle Schofield was found dead in a phosphate pit in Florida. Two years later, her husband Leo was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Fifteen years later, previously unidentified fingerprints matched Jeremy Scott--a violent teenager who lived nearby. Jeremy has since confessed to Michelle’s murder. Yet Leo Schofield remains behind bars.
In this groundbreaking podcast, Bone Valley host Gilbert King uncovers startling new evidence that Jeremy is responsible for a string of murders. King is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Devil in the Grove, which led to the exonerations of four innocent men.
Bone Valley is a production of Lava for Good Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1.