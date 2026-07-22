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81 episodes
- Howard Gombert speaks. Anthony sues the sheriff's department.
Award-winning investigative journalist and longtime Rolling Stone Magazine contributor Paul Solotaroff hosts the next entry in the acclaimed Bone Valley anthology: Bone Valley Season 5 | The Devil's Quarry.
Click HERE to read more about this story from Paul Solotaroff in Rolling Stone Magazine.
New episodes are available every Wednesday.
Listeners can binge the entire season by subscribing to Lava for Good+ on Apple Podcasts.
Bone Valley Season 5: The Devil’s Quarry is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Rolling Stone Films and Signal Co. No1.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Anthony sends investigators to learn more about Howard Gombert. The women they speak with illuminate a signature crime.
Award-winning investigative journalist and longtime Rolling Stone Magazine contributor Paul Solotaroff hosts the next entry in the acclaimed Bone Valley anthology: Bone Valley Season 5 | The Devil's Quarry.
Click HERE to read more about this story from Paul Solotaroff in Rolling Stone Magazine.
New episodes are available every Wednesday.
Listeners can binge the entire season by subscribing to Lava for Good+ on Apple Podcasts.
Bone Valley Season 5: The Devil’s Quarry is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Rolling Stone Films and Signal Co. No1.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Anthony’s case file leads him to Rachel. She reveals her harrowing past.
Award-winning investigative journalist and longtime Rolling Stone Magazine contributor Paul Solotaroff hosts the next entry in the acclaimed Bone Valley anthology: Bone Valley Season 5 | The Devil's Quarry.
Click HERE to read more about this story from Paul Solotaroff in Rolling Stone Magazine.
New episodes are available every Wednesday.
Listeners can binge the entire season by subscribing to Lava for Good+ on Apple Podcasts.
Bone Valley Season 5: The Devil’s Quarry is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Rolling Stone Films and Signal Co. No1.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Anthony finds a new home in the prison law library. Working on his appeal, he discovers a new name.
Award-winning investigative journalist and longtime Rolling Stone Magazine contributor Paul Solotaroff hosts the next entry in the acclaimed Bone Valley anthology: Bone Valley Season 5 | The Devil's Quarry.
Click HERE to read more about this story from Paul Solotaroff in Rolling Stone Magazine.
New episodes are available every Wednesday.
Listeners can binge the entire season by subscribing to Lava for Good+ on Apple Podcasts.
Bone Valley Season 5: The Devil’s Quarry is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Rolling Stone Films and Signal Co. No1.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The cops investigating Josette’s murder have a strategy. By the time Anthony goes on trial, only one eyewitness remains.
Award-winning investigative journalist and longtime Rolling Stone Magazine contributor Paul Solotaroff hosts the next entry in the acclaimed Bone Valley anthology: Bone Valley Season 5 | The Devil's Quarry.
Click HERE to read more about this story from Paul Solotaroff in Rolling Stone Magazine.
New episodes are available every Wednesday.
Listeners can binge the entire season by subscribing to Lava for Good+ on Apple Podcasts.
Bone Valley Season 5: The Devil’s Quarry is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Rolling Stone Films and Signal Co. No1.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Bone Valley
Behind every Bone Valley season is a conviction: the right story, told with purpose, humanity, and craft, can have an enormous impact. Award-winning investigative documentaries from the fault lines of America's justice system. Bone Valley Season 5 | The Devil’s Quarry is the latest podcast from Lava for Good. It is hosted by Paul Solotaroff, award-winning investigative journalist and longtime contributing editor at Rolling Stone. For Paul, who has been digging at this story for 5 years, the devil has always been a myth, until now. The bones of a twelve-year-old girl are found by a hunter in the woods. A young woman lives inside a real-life horror movie, ignored by everyone she turns to for help. Corrupt cops turn a blind eye to the evil lurking in their midst. The wrong people are convicted of a crime. A drug dealer works tirelessly for justice from jail. Records are hidden. Fingers are pointed. Lives are at stake. In Carmel, NY, the heroes are humble, the power is corrupt, and the devil is real. Bone Valley Season 4 | Earwitness chronicles the case of Toforest Jonhson. In 1995, Deputy Sheriff William G. Hardy was murdered behind a hotel in Birmingham, Alabama. Toforest Johnson was four miles away at the time and no physical evidence linked him to the crime. But he has been on Death Row for 25 years. Bone Valley Season 3 | Graves County is a new story about a new case. Maggie Freleng, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and one of the hosts of Lava For Good’s Wrongful Conviction, takes us to a small town in Graves County, Kentucky, where a terrible discovery on the front lawn of a middle school invites a string of amateur and professional investigators to try to solve a murder. In Season 2, Jeremy Gilbert King brings us a story about her actual killer, Jeremy Scott, fighting to prove his guilt. The State of Florida does not believe either man. In Season 1 of Bone Valley, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King tells a story of a man, Leo Schofield, fighting to prove his innocence in the case of his wife Michelle’s murder. Bone Valley is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1.Podcast website
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