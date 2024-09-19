SPECIAL: Osage Murders 1 with Nicole Lapin

Join us for the first of two special episodes on the Osage Murders, featuring Nicole Lapin, host of the Crime House Original Money Crimes. In the late 1800s, members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma became unbelievably wealthy when oil was discovered on their land. But their newfound riches came with sinister enemies who were willing to do anything to steal the Osage People's budding fortune — even murder.