Join us for the first of two special episodes on the Osage Murders, featuring Nicole Lapin, host of the Crime House Original Money Crimes. In the late 1800s, members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma became unbelievably wealthy when oil was discovered on their land. But their newfound riches came with sinister enemies who were willing to do anything to steal the Osage People's budding fortune — even murder. Murder: True Crime Stories is a Crime House Original. For more, follow us on Tiktok and Instagram @crimehouse
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
42:00
UNSOLVED: Burger Chef Murders 2
After four young employees were kidnapped and murdered at the Burger Chef restaurant in Speedway, Indiana, the police desperately searched for their killer. The investigation was at a dead end until 1984, when a convict named Donald Wayne Forrester confessed to the murders… but the case was far from closed. Murder: True Crime Stories is a Crime House Original. For more, follow us on Tiktok and Instagram @crimehouse
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
41:51
UNSOLVED: Burger Chef Murders 1
In November 1978, four young employees were finishing a late shift at the Burger Chef fast food restaurant in Speedway, Indiana. Later that night, they disappeared… and were later found dead on the outskirts of town. The police had no idea who murdered them — or why. Murder: True Crime Stories is a Crime House Original. For more, follow us on Tiktok and Instagram @crimehouse
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
38:02
SPECIAL: Halloween Murders 2
Join us for the second of two episodes on terrifying murders from Halloween. On Halloween night of 1984, a slasher film came to life when pregnant Doreen Erbert was brutally murdered by a man wearing a wolf mask. And in 1974, a wealthy Connecticut suburb was rocked by the murder of 15-year-old Martha Moxley on the evening known as “Mischief Night.”
Murder: True Crime Stories is a Crime House Original. For more, follow us on Tiktok and Instagram @crimehouse
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
52:56
SPECIAL: Halloween Murders 1
Join us for the first of two episodes about terrifying murders from Halloween. In the late 1950s, the “Trick or Treat Murder” of Peter Fabiano became notorious after he was killed by a costumed stranger. And in 1974, the “Candyman Murder” of young Timothy O’Bryan frightened parents for years to come, and changed how we think of Halloween forever. Murder: True Crime Stories is a Crime House Original. For more, follow us on Tiktok and Instagram @crimehouse
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Explore the depths of history’s most notorious murders, like you've never heard before. Go beyond the crime scene as we search for the real story, and focus on the people impacted the most. Whether or not the case is solved, you'll come away with an understanding of why these stories need to be told. Join us every Tuesday as we dissect the darkest corners of true crime. Murder: True Crime Stories is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Listen wherever you get your podcasts. For more, follow us on Instagram @crimehouse.