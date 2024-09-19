On April 22, 1987, 52-year-old Ruthie Mae McCoy called 911 to report that someone was trying to enter her Chicago housing project apartment through the bathroom...

Ruthie Mae McCoy wasn't the only person who reported having someone come through her mirror. Host Dometi Pongo looks at the reality of life in Chicago projects and how the design of her building may have contributed to her death.

Detective Anthony Mannina and his team find little physical evidence at the scene. When they question witnesses, most point the finger at two young suspects. While cops pursued one kind of justice, Ruthie Mae McCoy's daughter sued the Chicago Housing Authority for not doing more to protect her mother.

While the suspects for Ruthie Mae McCoy's murder wait in jail, a British director is on the hunt for his next film. Host Dometi Pongo finds out how a murder similar to McCoy's ended up in Bernard Rose's 1992 Candyman and discovers just how many details stem from a fateful trip the director took to the Chicago projects.

The two young men arrested for Ruthie Mae McCoy's murder go on trial three years after their arrest. Prosecutors planned to rely on the testimony of a star witness, but everything changes once he takes the stand. Steve Bogira spoke to the relatives of both suspects for his 1990 Chicago Reader article: https://shorturl.at/xMQ77

The judge and jury announce the fates of the two men accused of killing Ruthie Mae McCoy. Host Dometi Pongo looks at how the fourth Candyman film upends the franchise and the new exhibit honoring Ruthie Mae set to open in Chicago.

On April 22, 1987, 52-year-old Ruthie Mae McCoy called 911 to report that someone was trying to enter her Chicago housing project apartment through the bathroom medicine cabinet. Police thought she was imagining things, but when authorities finally checked on McCoy two days later, they found her dead with four gunshot wounds. Candyman: The True Story Behind the Bathroom Mirror Murder, revisits the real-life account of McCoy's strange death – one of the inspirations for the Candyman horror film. Hosted by journalist and Chicago native Dometi Pongo, this 6-episode limited series – produced by 48 Hours and CBS News – explores why McCoy's desperate calls for help were ignored, the surprising outcome of her murder trial, and the broader systemic issues of racial injustice, housing inequality, and the stigma of mental illness that surround this tragic event.