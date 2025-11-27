'The Perfect Neighbor' Is an American Nightmare

Netflix has a hit in "The Perfect Neighbor," a documentary attracting a lot of attention for both its subject and its form. Using police camera footage, the film shows the events leading up to the killing of a Black mother of four by her white neighbor. It's unquestionably powerful and difficult viewing. But for Wesley and his fellow Times critic Parul Sehgal, it raises all kinds of moral and ethical questions. What does it mean to watch these events through the lens of the police officers involved? Is the movie the filmmakers thought they were making the one that the audience is actually receiving? And should we even be allowed to see this?Subscribe today at nytimes.com/podcasts or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You can also subscribe via your favorite podcast app here https://www.nytimes.com/activate-access/audio?source=podcatcher.