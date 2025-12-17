Open app
The Audio Flux Podcast
The Audio Flux Podcast

Julie Shapiro, John DeLore, Amy Pearl
Arts, Society & Culture
The Audio Flux Podcast
  The Audio Flux Podcast

    Audio Flux by the Numbers & Please Support Us!

    12/17/2025 | 4 mins.

    Giving Amy a well-deserved break, Audio Flux co-founders John and Julie look back across Audio Flux in 2025 while channeling their inner Bing Crosby and David Bowie, for this quasi-holiday themed celebration & blatant (but very sincere) fundraising effort. Support Audio Flux! We thank you to the moon. Of course it's this Crosby & Bowie performance we're referencing, fondly. Thanks to The New Yorker for including us in their Top Ten Podcasts of 2025 list. Listen back to all fluxworks from Circuit 01. Want to get your hands on an Audio Flux LP? Right this way: [email protected] Happy holidays people! And, as ever, happy listening. 

  The Audio Flux Podcast

    Circuit 01: Grams, by Aaron Edwards

    11/26/2025 | 17 mins.

    Grams, by Aaron Edwards. Produced for Audio Flux Circuit 01: Letting Go. A psychedelic diary tracks a series of revelatory and mundane magic mushroom trips — from shaky uncertainty in upstate New York to unfettered release at one of the largest stadiums in Texas.

  The Audio Flux Podcast

    Circuit 01: A Wave is Coming Towards You, by Mathilde Urfalino

    11/19/2025 | 8 mins.

    A Wave is Coming Towards You, by Mathilde Urfalino. Produced for Audio Flux Circuit 01: Letting Go. Mathilde attempts to unlock feelings stuck somewhere between her chest and her throat with the help of a plot conceit.

  The Audio Flux Podcast

    Circuit 01: Keys to an Unlocked Door, by Megan Tan

    11/12/2025 | 9 mins.

    Keys to an Unlocked Door, by Megan Tan. Produced for Audio Flux Circuit 01: Letting Go. Two stories merge: one person is looking for the keys to life and another has the keys to life.

  The Audio Flux Podcast

    Circuit 01: To Cry or Not to Cry, by Yowei Shaw

    11/05/2025 | 10 mins.

    To Cry or Not to Cry, by Yowei Shaw. Produced for Audio Flux Circuit 01: Letting Go. Yowei experiments with grief and a particular problem she had after getting laid off.

About The Audio Flux Podcast

Hosted by Amy Pearl, the Audio Flux Podcast shares the best of Audio Flux — innovative, short audio works from around the world – in bite-sized, weekly episodes. All fluxworks run three minutes exactly, and explore the power and pleasure of sound + story in wildly different ways. Audio Flux is a laboratory, a sandbox, a mindset —a space where audio makers can experiment and play, and where adventurous listeners can find great audiomakers and (short) epic stories. Audio Flux was co-founded in 2023 by Julie Shapiro and John DeLore, a pair of audiophiles who believe deeply in audio culture and community, and who loooooove to listen. Come. Flux. With. Us!
Arts, Society & Culture, Documentary

