Audio Flux by the Numbers & Please Support Us!
12/17/2025 | 4 mins.
Giving Amy a well-deserved break, Audio Flux co-founders John and Julie look back across Audio Flux in 2025 while channeling their inner Bing Crosby and David Bowie, for this quasi-holiday themed celebration & blatant (but very sincere) fundraising effort. Support Audio Flux! We thank you to the moon. Of course it's this Crosby & Bowie performance we're referencing, fondly. Thanks to The New Yorker for including us in their Top Ten Podcasts of 2025 list. Listen back to all fluxworks from Circuit 01. Want to get your hands on an Audio Flux LP? Right this way: [email protected] Happy holidays people! And, as ever, happy listening.
Circuit 01: Grams, by Aaron Edwards
11/26/2025 | 17 mins.
Grams, by Aaron EdwardsProduced for Audio Flux Circuit 01: Letting GoA psychedelic diary tracks a series of revelatory and mundane magic mushroom trips — from shaky uncertainty in upstate New York to unfettered release at one of the largest stadiums in Texas.Links! More from Circuit 01 Find out more about Aaron Edwards. The Tribeca Audio program rules! Support Audio Flux! xoxo Big thanks to The IMI for supporting Circuit 01!
Circuit 01: A Wave is Coming Towards You, by Mathilde Urfalino
11/19/2025 | 8 mins.
A Wave is Coming Towards You, by Mathilde UrfalinoProduced for Audio Flux Circuit 01: Letting GoMathilde attempts to unlock feelings stuck somewhere between her chest and her throat with the help of a plot conceit.Links! More from Circuit 01 Learn more about what Mathilde Urfalino gets up to.
Circuit 01: Keys to an Unlocked Door, by Megan Tan
11/12/2025 | 9 mins.
Keys to an Unlocked Door, by Megan TanProduced for Audio Flux Circuit 01: Letting GoTwo stories merge: one person is looking for the keys to life and another has the keys to life. Links! More from Circuit 01 Megan Tan is so cool.
Circuit 01: To Cry or Not to Cry, by Yowei Shaw
11/05/2025 | 10 mins.
To Cry or Not to Cry, by Yowei ShawProduced for Audio Flux Circuit 01: Letting GoYowei experiments with grief and a particular problem she had after getting laid off.Links! More about Circuit 01: Letting Go Check out Yowei's podcast, Proxy.
