Giving Amy a well-deserved break, Audio Flux co-founders John and Julie look back across Audio Flux in 2025 while channeling their inner Bing Crosby and David Bowie, for this quasi-holiday themed celebration & blatant (but very sincere) fundraising effort. Support Audio Flux! We thank you to the moon. Of course it's this Crosby & Bowie performance we're referencing, fondly. Thanks to The New Yorker for including us in their Top Ten Podcasts of 2025 list. Listen back to all fluxworks from Circuit 01. Want to get your hands on an Audio Flux LP? Right this way: [email protected] Happy holidays people! And, as ever, happy listening.