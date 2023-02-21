Classical Stuff You Should Know Classical Stuff You Should Know
A.J. Hanenburg, Graeme Donaldson, and Thomas Magbee
A.J., Graeme, and Thomas discuss everything having to do with the classical world. Our aim is to help both educators and laypeople enjoy the classical world as ...
229: Thought Experiments
In this episode we discuss a few of the famous thought experiments and their purpose in general. Also, it's totally not the same boat.
228: The Pomposity of ChatGPT
In this episode, we review some common writing errors . . . errors that robots commit. Darn Robits are stealin' our jerbs.
227: The final Kantdown
This is the last of the four part series on Kant's "Groundwork for the Metaphysics of Morals." While I don't feel like I nailed the first bit, I think we ended in a good place.
226: War of the Roses 6: Wormwood
In this episode, Graeme continues his series on the War of the Roses. The catatonic king finally wakes up, a guy fights the king in order to save him, and Clifford doesn't make an appearance.
225: Festschrift
In this episode, we discuss the collection of essays written in honor of Andrew Kern, "Liber Amicorum."
About Classical Stuff You Should Know
A.J., Graeme, and Thomas discuss everything having to do with the classical world. Our aim is to help both educators and laypeople enjoy the classical world as much as they enjoy fine ales and good tales.
