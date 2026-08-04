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Classical Stuff You Should Know
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Classical Stuff You Should Know

A.J. Hanenburg, Graeme Donaldson, and Thomas Magbee
ArtsBooks
Classical Stuff You Should Know
Latest episode

310 episodes

  • Classical Stuff You Should Know

    306: Planet Narnia: Moon and Sun

    08/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Did C.S. Lewis organize his Narnia books around the medieval planets? Graeme sure thinks so. Thomas doesn't. This episode covers the two books connected to the sun and moon.
  • Classical Stuff You Should Know

    305: Nolan's "The Odyssey"

    07/28/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    OOOOOooooh buddy it's a journey.
  • Classical Stuff You Should Know

    304: Kierkegaard's "The Sickness Unto Death," Part One

    07/21/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    In this episode, we discuss part one of the book, in which we find out that we're all despairing, even it you are pretty sure you're not. Rosy book, this one.
  • Classical Stuff You Should Know

    303: Planet Narnia: Jupiter and Mars

    07/14/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    In this book, Graeme teaches us Michael Ward's theory about Narnia---how each book corresponds to one of the planets. Sounds like something Lewis would do. He's a nerd.
  • Classical Stuff You Should Know

    302: Of Mice and Men

    05/18/2026 | 54 mins.
    In this episode, A.J. talks about George and Lennie and their unfortunate run-in with wannabe boxer.
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About Classical Stuff You Should Know
A.J., Graeme, and Thomas discuss everything having to do with the classical world. Our aim is to help both educators and laypeople enjoy the classical world as much as they enjoy fine ales and good tales.
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