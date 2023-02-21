Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Classical Stuff You Should Know
A.J. Hanenburg, Graeme Donaldson, and Thomas Magbee
A.J., Graeme, and Thomas discuss everything having to do with the classical world. Our aim is to help both educators and laypeople enjoy the classical world as ... More
Available Episodes

5 of 233
  • 229: Thought Experiments
    In this episode we discuss a few of the famous thought experiments and their purpose in general. Also, it's totally not the same boat.
    4/25/2023
    49:36
  • 228: The Pomposity of ChatGPT
    In this episode, we review some common writing errors . . . errors that robots commit. Darn Robits are stealin' our jerbs.
    3/28/2023
    1:08:28
  • 227: The final Kantdown
    This is the last of the four part series on Kant's "Groundwork for the Metaphysics of Morals." While I don't feel like I nailed the first bit, I think we ended in a good place.
    3/14/2023
    58:38
  • 226: War of the Roses 6: Wormwood
    In this episode, Graeme continues his series on the War of the Roses. The catatonic king finally wakes up, a guy fights the king in order to save him, and Clifford doesn't make an appearance.
    3/7/2023
    59:22
  • 225: Festschrift
    In this episode, we discuss the collection of essays written in honor of Andrew Kern, "Liber Amicorum."
    2/21/2023
    53:36

About Classical Stuff You Should Know

A.J., Graeme, and Thomas discuss everything having to do with the classical world. Our aim is to help both educators and laypeople enjoy the classical world as much as they enjoy fine ales and good tales.
Podcast website

