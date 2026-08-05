This week, don't believe everything you read in the paper, because we’re reading criticism of the great Albus Dumbledore, penned by the untrustworthy Rita Skeeter. Join Andrew, Eric, Micah and Laura as they continue the read-through of Deathly Hallows!



Quizzitch Question: What is the term used for when students take a year for travel between secondary and tertiary education?



Chapter-by-Chapter of Deathly Hallows continues with Chapter 2, "In Memoriam"



Our DH2 Seven-Word Summary: Rita maliciously attacks Dumbledore’s back in media



Could the reader infer maybe there was more going on between Elphias Doge and Albus Dumbledore, from the tone and content of his memorial essay in print?



How was Dumbledore making money for his family right after he left school? Was he borrowing some from Nicolas Flamel?



We connect Elphias' mention of the Grindelwald and Dumbledore battle back to Book One and Dumbledore's Chocolate Frog Card writeup.



Briefly, the hosts talk about how that moment was never brought to life in Fantastic Beasts (R.I.Parked)



Who would bring Grindelwald and Dumbledore to life in a TV Adaptation? Would it be someone who's played the role before?



While Harry feels left out of knowing Dumbledore better, would Dumbledore ever have really confided in him?



Rita Skeeter is selling something! It stinks. How accurate can it be, if it is kind of a rush job, we ask? And, there is real life precedent to hastily published biographic works.



The Mirror makes its appearance, and we imagine James and Sirius using them as boys.



On our Lynx Line, we asked our patrons what the Dursley's did with all of Harry's left-behind possessions.



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