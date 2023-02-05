607: Third Time's The Charm (POA Chapter 5, The Dementor)
CHOO CHOO! On this week's episode, we’re on the Hogwarts Express for what is sure to be another lovely… enchanting… peaceful… safe….. ride to Hogwarts. As they say, the third time’s the charm, and this year everything’s gonna be A-OK!
News covers the recently confirmed Harry Potter television series! Be sure to check out Episode 606, where we dive deep into the initial news leak and this week's Bonus MuggleCast, where we discuss all the new details!
And... check out MuggleCast Episode 483, where we fan-casted a Harry Potter television show, and Episode 566, where the hosts developed ideas for an all-new Harry Potter television series!
Main Discussion: Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 5: The Dementor
7-Word Summary: Fear about the murderer abounds on trains
We contrast Harry's trips to King's Cross in Prisoner of Azkaban and Order of the Phoenix
How much information do we think Arthur would have offered to Harry about Sirius Black if Harry didn't tell him he was already "in the know"?
Welcome, Remus Lupin! Check out the full Pottermore article on him and his family!
How did Dumbledore convince Lupin to take the post of Defense Against The Dark Arts?
Laura offers some interesting insight on the Wolfsbane Potion, lyncathropy and the AIDS epidemic of the 1990s
Why is Snape so angry with Lupin being named to the Defense Against The Dark Arts post?
We analyze the effect the Dementor had on Harry, Ginny and Neville
Could a Dementor have removed the Horcrux from Harry? What if it took Harry’s soul and left Voldemort’s?
Could anything have been done to prevent the Dementors from boarding the train? Did Dumbledore intentionally place Lupin on the train for this very reason?
With McGonagall tending to Harry and Hermione, just who the hell hosted the Sorting Ceremony?
Odds & Ends cover Sneakoscopes, Hogsmeade, the Shrieking Shack, secret passages, thestrals, forgetting passwords and more!
Quizzitch: Who guides the trio to their first Divination class?
Next Week: Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 6: Talons and Tea Leaves
This week’s episode is brought to you by Indeed (visit Indeed.com/MuggleCast to start hiring now) and MeUndies (get 25% off your first order, plus free standard shipping at MeUndies.com/MuggleCast).
And don’t forget! There’s much more MuggleCast waiting for you on Patreon, including Bonus MuggleCast segments! This week, we discuss breaking news... a brand-new Harry Potter TV show is coming to HBO!
Become a patron of ours today at Patreon.com/MuggleCast! As always, we appreciate your support of the show!