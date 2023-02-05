Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast in the App
Listen to MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast

MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast

Podcast MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast
Podcast MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast

MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast

Harry Potter
add
MuggleCast is your weekly ride into the Wizarding World. Our Harry Potter podcast, hosted by four life-long friends, brings its listeners entertaining and thoug... More
ArtsBooksTV & FilmFilm ReviewsNewsEntertainment News
MuggleCast is your weekly ride into the Wizarding World. Our Harry Potter podcast, hosted by four life-long friends, brings its listeners entertaining and thoug... More

Available Episodes

5 of 614
  • 609: Listeners React To The Harry Potter TV Show, and More MuggleMail
    This week the hosts dive deep into the MuggleMail bag to bring listeners' latest thoughts on recent Chapter-By-Chapter segments, as well as the new Harry Potter television series announcement! Voicemails include a 10 year old asking if Harry abuses Hedwig by making her travel so far, and someone has a theory about a Dementor that we all adopt on the spot as canon. Check out this laid back correspondence episode and be blown away by the opinions of our listeners. Main Discussion: It's a MuggleMail bag episode! Voicemails ask if the WWOHP theme park will adjust itself to accommodate the new TV series, a potential Cursed Child adaptation featuring the original trio, and an HP cartoon. More ideas for the HP TV series abound, with one listener asking how far the creators will stray from the look and feel of Hogwarts and surrounding areas. Will members of the HP movies be brought into new roles as a nod to their original performances? Who do we think would be most likely? One listener fan-casts the HP TV series for an actor from the Sandman series. Could the TV show flesh out the moments when Hermione and Ron learned that they would be attending Hogwarts? An eagle-eyed listener points out the use of the term 'Azkaban guards' disappears once we are introduced to Dementors. We hear a tragic story of school bullying where the school covered it up, and comparisons are made to Hogwarts The hosts reveal that double decker buses are not as prominent in the US as in the UK, in response to an email. And, the Sneakoscope was always right when Peter was around. Our latest "Legacy" E-mail from 2006 asks us if we think Draco and Harry will work together to defeat Voldemort. We offer our theories 17 years too late. Quizzitch: What animal causes the death of Lavender Brown's rabbit? Next Week: We return to Prisoner of Azkaban Chapter By Chapter with Chapter 7, "The Boggart in the Wardrobe"!! This week’s episode is brought to you by BetterHelp (visit BetterHelp.com/MuggleCast today to get 10% off your first month), and also Indeed. Visit Indeed.com/MuggleCast to start hiring now. And don’t forget! There’s much more MuggleCast waiting for you on Patreon, including Bonus MuggleCast segments! Most recently, we discussed more breaking news... a brand-new Quidditch video game! Become a patron of ours today at Patreon.com/MuggleCast! As always, we appreciate your support of the show!
    5/2/2023
    1:06:20
  • 608: Is Trelawney Truthful or Trippin'? (POA Chapter 6, Talons and Tea Leaves)
    On this week's episode, get ready to broaden your minds and see past the mundane as we take our first Divination class! And remember to bow and blink while listening to this episode or your may be attacked by a hippogriff!  News covers a new Quidditch video game is coming soon… for consoles! We’ll discuss it in this week's Bonus MuggleCast, which is available exclusively on our Patreon! Main Discussion: Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 6: Talons and Tea Leaves 7-Word Summary: McGonagall shades Trelawney during Transfiguration class, ooooooo! We meet Professor Trelawney, who we later learn made the prophecy about Voldemort and Harry/Neville.  From Neville's grandmother to Parvati's stalker to an Easter departure, we keep track of Trelawney’s predictions and see if they come true! Have any of the hosts ever seen a fortune teller or tarot card reader? What did we make of the experience? Do we think Hermione is too quick to judge Trelawney? Does McGonagall influence her opinion? Professor Hagrid... Micah argues Dumbledore set him up for failure from the start! Name Origins: The Grim & Hippogriff Does Harry offer to approach Buckbeak to test the validity of his death omen? Odds & Ends cover paying attention in Transfiguration class (cough, animagi), Hermione's busy class schedule, Sir Cadogan and more! Quizzitch: What form does Parvati Patil's Boggart take? Next Week: It's a MuggleMail bag covering Prisoner of Azkaban and the new Harry Potter TV show announcement This week’s episode is brought to you by BetterHelp (visit BetterHelp.com/MuggleCast today to get 10% off your first month). And don’t forget! There’s much more MuggleCast waiting for you on Patreon, including Bonus MuggleCast segments! This week, we discuss more breaking news... a brand-new Quidditch video game! Become a patron of ours today at Patreon.com/MuggleCast! As always, we appreciate your support of the show!
    4/25/2023
    1:18:04
  • 607: Third Time's The Charm (POA Chapter 5, The Dementor)
    CHOO CHOO! On this week's episode, we’re on the Hogwarts Express for what is sure to be another lovely… enchanting… peaceful… safe….. ride to Hogwarts. As they say, the third time’s the charm, and this year everything’s gonna be A-OK! News covers the recently confirmed Harry Potter television series! Be sure to check out Episode 606, where we dive deep into the initial news leak and this week's Bonus MuggleCast, where we discuss all the new details! And... check out MuggleCast Episode 483, where we fan-casted a Harry Potter television show, and Episode 566, where the hosts developed ideas for an all-new Harry Potter television series! Main Discussion: Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 5: The Dementor 7-Word Summary: Fear about the murderer abounds on trains We contrast Harry's trips to King's Cross in Prisoner of Azkaban and Order of the Phoenix How much information do we think Arthur would have offered to Harry about Sirius Black if Harry didn't tell him he was already "in the know"? Welcome, Remus Lupin! Check out the full Pottermore article on him and his family! How did Dumbledore convince Lupin to take the post of Defense Against The Dark Arts? Laura offers some interesting insight on the Wolfsbane Potion, lyncathropy and the AIDS epidemic of the 1990s Why is Snape so angry with Lupin being named to the Defense Against The Dark Arts post? We analyze the effect the Dementor had on Harry, Ginny and Neville Could a Dementor have removed the Horcrux from Harry? What if it took Harry’s soul and left Voldemort’s? Could anything have been done to prevent the Dementors from boarding the train? Did Dumbledore intentionally place Lupin on the train for this very reason? With McGonagall tending to Harry and Hermione, just who the hell hosted the Sorting Ceremony? Odds & Ends cover Sneakoscopes, Hogsmeade, the Shrieking Shack, secret passages, thestrals, forgetting passwords and more! Quizzitch: Who guides the trio to their first Divination class? Next Week: Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 6: Talons and Tea Leaves This week’s episode is brought to you by Indeed (visit Indeed.com/MuggleCast to start hiring now) and MeUndies (get 25% off your first order, plus free standard shipping at MeUndies.com/MuggleCast). And don’t forget! There’s much more MuggleCast waiting for you on Patreon, including Bonus MuggleCast segments! This week, we discuss breaking news... a brand-new Harry Potter TV show is coming to HBO! Become a patron of ours today at Patreon.com/MuggleCast! As always, we appreciate your support of the show!
    4/18/2023
    1:11:18
  • 606: A Harry Potter TV Reboot is Coming!? We React and Pitch Opportunities
    This week saw news of a Harry Potter television series cascading across the interwebs as it seems like Warner Bros and HBO are in final talks to develop a straight adaptation of the original 7-book series, this time for TV! Join Andrew, Eric, Laura and Micah as they discuss the news, read a ton of listener feedback, and provide their must-haves for any live action Potter TV adaptation. According to Bloomberg, a new Harry Potter television series which follows the storyline of the 7 books is nearing final talks over at Warner Bros. Discovery. Given that the TV show would adapt the 7 books, whose final film adaptation was released in 2011, Micah asks "is it too soon?" What steps would the television show take to distance itself from the HP films? Would they ever adapt The Missing 24 hours? Could we ever see new actors actually taking the place in our hearts of the actors who originated the role? What role will the book series' author have in the development of the show? Laura senses a real opportunity for bringing fresh voices and more diversity into the Potter universe. Check out MuggleCast Episode 483 in which we fan-cast an HP television show, and also Episode 566 where the hosts develop ideas for all new HP television series. Eric gives his must-haves for the would-be TV adaptation. Number one: the color yellow? Twitter feedback on this news includes: would we ever see an animated version?; problematic politics and the struggle to find joy with the series in 2023; is a Peeves backstory on the table?; what can the show learn from HBO's House of the Dragon? Facebook feedback includes: the stories we'd rather see told in the Wizarding World; embracing new cast members so soon after the films; and a cry for justice for Ron Weasley IG feedback includes places we still want to see, and differing perspectives of characters. This week’s episode is brought to you by Indeed (visit Indeed.com/MuggleCast to start hiring now) and BetterHelp (visit BetterHelp.com/MuggleCast today to get 10% off your first month)! Become a patron of ours today at Patreon.com/MuggleCast! As always, we appreciate your support of the show!
    4/8/2023
    1:14:36
  • 605: The Immortal Rat (POA Chapter 4, The Leaky Cauldron)
    On this week's episode, we kick back, relax and enjoy some ice cream every half hour from our pal Florean Fortescue! Join us for some delicious sundaes as we bum around Diagon Alley, meet up with our best friends and get some surprising news about a recently escaped convict! In celebration of April Fool's Day, check out Episode #508: How To Tell Fred and George Weasley Apart, and More Twin Talk  News covers Daniel Radcliffe expecting his first child and his Moderating A Trans and Nonbinary Youth Roundtable for The Trevor Project, which you can watch in full right here! Main Discussion: Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 4: The Leaky Cauldron 7-Word Summary: Discoveries are everywhere around this Leaky Cauldron Harry is free to roam all of Diagon Alley by himself! How old were we when our parents started letting us venture out on our own? Do we think that this is foolish of Molly and Arthur, to just let Ron roam around Diagon Alley given he is Harry’s best friend? Ron gets a his own wand! We analyze what the core and wand wood mean for his character! Something is definitely up with Scabbers! We start putting the pieces of the puzzle together! Molly and Arthur get into a heated argument about Harry. Which parent do the hosts ultimately side with? Connecting the Threads to Order of the Phoenix: Molly's protection of Harry, the safety of the larger wizarding community and Harry's escort to King's Cross Odds & Ends cover the Grim, the Firebolt, Dementors, the No. 12, Percy and more! Quizzitch: What is Professor R.J. Lupin’s middle name? This week’s episode is brought to you by Indeed (visit Indeed.com/MuggleCast to start hiring now) and Zocdoc (go to Zocdoc.com/MuggleCast and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor)! Become a patron of ours today at Patreon.com/MuggleCast! As always, we appreciate your support of the show!
    4/4/2023
    1:05:43

More Arts podcasts

About MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast

MuggleCast is your weekly ride into the Wizarding World. Our Harry Potter podcast, hosted by four life-long friends, brings its listeners entertaining and thought-provoking discussions about the universe. With each new episode we discuss everything Harry Potter: the latest news, the Potter books, Fantastic Beasts, the theme parks, the video games, the fandom, and more! The show is currently hosting a Chapter by Chapter re-read of the original seven Harry Potter books!
Podcast website

Listen to MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast, Creative Champs and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast

MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast: Podcasts in Family