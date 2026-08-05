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783 episodes
- We're taking a break from releasing new episodes this week, so please enjoy this Bonus MuggleCast episode that was released on our Patreon! Become a member TODAY to receive instant access to lots of magical benefits!
It's now '19 years later' following the release of the final Harry Potter book! In light of this anniversary, and our Chapter by Chapter re-read of Deathly Hallows approaching, we look back at the July 2007 midnight release!
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- This week, it's a series of awkward goodbyes at Privet Drive! Join Andrew, Eric, Micah and Laura as they say so-long to Dudley, Petunia and Vernon in Deathly Hallows, Chapter 3: The Dursleys Departing!
7-Word Summary: Goodbyes are flying through awkwardly among family
Why is Vernon Dursley so impressed by Kingsley Shacklebolt?
Are Daedalus Diggle and Hestia Jones really the best the Order have to offer?
Would any of the Dursleys actually sell out Harry to Voldemort?
What If... the Dursleys were kidnapped? Would Harry come to their rescue?
Why can't Vernon bring himself to shake Harry's hand?
Dudley does a complete 180! What made him warm up to Harry?
What was Petunia going to say to Harry? The movie got it right, but why was the scene deleted?
Lynx Line: In this chapter, the Dursleys are off with Dedalus Diggle and Hestia Jones into the unknown. What adventures will they go on over the next year?
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- This week, don't believe everything you read in the paper, because we’re reading criticism of the great Albus Dumbledore, penned by the untrustworthy Rita Skeeter. Join Andrew, Eric, Micah and Laura as they continue the read-through of Deathly Hallows!
Quizzitch Question: What is the term used for when students take a year for travel between secondary and tertiary education?
Chapter-by-Chapter of Deathly Hallows continues with Chapter 2, "In Memoriam"
Our DH2 Seven-Word Summary: Rita maliciously attacks Dumbledore’s back in media
Could the reader infer maybe there was more going on between Elphias Doge and Albus Dumbledore, from the tone and content of his memorial essay in print?
How was Dumbledore making money for his family right after he left school? Was he borrowing some from Nicolas Flamel?
We connect Elphias' mention of the Grindelwald and Dumbledore battle back to Book One and Dumbledore's Chocolate Frog Card writeup.
Briefly, the hosts talk about how that moment was never brought to life in Fantastic Beasts (R.I.Parked)
Who would bring Grindelwald and Dumbledore to life in a TV Adaptation? Would it be someone who's played the role before?
While Harry feels left out of knowing Dumbledore better, would Dumbledore ever have really confided in him?
Rita Skeeter is selling something! It stinks. How accurate can it be, if it is kind of a rush job, we ask? And, there is real life precedent to hastily published biographic works.
The Mirror makes its appearance, and we imagine James and Sirius using them as boys.
On our Lynx Line, we asked our patrons what the Dursley's did with all of Harry's left-behind possessions.
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- This week, we hope you brought your appetite, because we’re joining Nagini for dinner. Pull up a chair alongside Andrew, Eric, Micah and Laura at the dining room table inside Malfoy Manor for some delicious Death Eater tea!
We're going chapter-by-chapter through Deathly Hallows for the first time since 2007!
Deathly Hallows: A History: we reflect back on the ultimate midnight release party and the fastest selling book ever in a 24-hour period!
Chapter-by-Chapter returns with Deathly Hallows, Chapter 1 - The Dark Lord Ascending
7-Word Summary: Voldemort hosts his people menacingly around updates
Can Voldemort trust the portraits inside Malfoy Manor?
Snape and Yaxley jostle for Voldemort's affection: who has the better intel on Harry Potter?
The Ministry has been infiltrated!
The Castration of Lucius Malfoy: we discuss the symbolism of Voldemort taking his wand and utter humiliation the Malfoy family receives inside their own home
The irony of Voldemort discussing blood status
So long, Charity Burbage!
We asked our patrons via our Lynx Line: Lucius has peacocks strutting around his property - what creature would you want to live on yours?
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- Ahead of our Chapter-by-Chapter re-read of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, join Andrew, Eric, Micah and Laura as they watch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, which first premiered in 2010.
The film is a favorite of several of the hosts for its time spent on characterization and the acting quality of the leads, so this is a real treat to experience. As usual, you will need to bring your own copy of the movie and be sure to follow instructions in order to sync up the film with your own TV!
Thanks also to our Patrons who were watching and listening live as well as commenting on our Patron-only Discord server. Their comments added greatly to the discussion!
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About MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read Podcast
MuggleCast is your weekly ride into the world of Harry Potter, including the books and upcoming TV show! Our Harry Potter podcast, hosted by four life-long friends, brings its listeners entertaining and thought-provoking discussions about the Wizarding World. With each new episode we discuss everything Harry Potter: the latest news, the Potter books, the upcoming HBO TV Show, the theme parks, the video games, the fandom, and more! We're currently hosting a Chapter by Chapter re-read of the original seven Harry Potter books while keeping listeners up to date on the Harry Potter TV show.Podcast website
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