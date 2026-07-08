Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsFantasy FanFellas
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Fantasy FanFellas
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Fantasy FanFellas

Fantasy Fangirls Media Network
ArtsBooks
Fantasy FanFellas
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • Fantasy FanFellas

    Ep 10: Hero of Ages Ch. 55-58

    07/08/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 55-58 OF THE HERO OF AGES

    Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 55-58 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages!

    Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network.

    JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/

    ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub

    SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas

    Listen now:
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas

    Follow us:
    Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Fantasy FanFellas

    Peter Orullian on Collaborating w/ Brandon Sanderson

    07/02/2026 | 53 mins.
    Hayden & Steven sit down to chat with Peter Orullian about his career, music, and the experience of writing Songs of the Dead with Brandon Sanderson!

    Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network.

    CHECK OUT PETER’S WEBSITE: https://www.orullian.rocks/

    PURCHASE SONGS OF THE DEAD: https://www.amazon.com/Songs-Dead-Strata-Brandon-Sanderson/dp/1668068141

    JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/
    ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub

    SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas

    Listen now:
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas

    Follow us:
    Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Fantasy FanFellas

    Ep 9: Hero of Ages Ch. 51-54

    07/01/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 51-54 OF THE HERO OF AGES

    Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 51-54 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages!

    Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network.

    JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/

    ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub

    SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas

    Listen now:
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas

    Follow us:
    Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Fantasy FanFellas

    Ep 8: Hero of Ages Ch. 45-50

    06/24/2026 | 57 mins.
    #JBLpartner @jblAudio

    SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 45-50 OF THE HERO OF AGES

    Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 45-50 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages!

    Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network.

    JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/

    ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub

    SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas

    Listen now:
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas

    Follow us:
    Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Fantasy FanFellas

    Ep 7: Hero of Ages Ch. 38-44

    06/17/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 38-44 OF THE HERO OF AGES

    Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 38-44 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages!

    Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network.

    JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/

    ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub

    SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas
    Listen now:
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas

    Follow us:
    Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Fantasy FanFellas
Two fantasy-obsessed fellas, Steven & Hayden dive deep into beloved fantasy books, chapter by chapter.Fantasy FanFellas is currently covering MISTBORN BY BRANDON SANDERSON!Hayden, Producer of the Fantasy Fangirls Podcast and a Cosmere-obsessed nerd, will take the role of professor each week, as he guides BookTok-er Steven Walker, through his first time reading Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn.From lore, magic and world-building, to character breakdowns and wacky predictions for what's next, this podcast will take you down the Mistborn rabbit hole, one chapter at a time!Each episode breaks down a stretch of chapters in Mistborn, ONLY COVERING SPOILERS FOR THOSE SPECIFIC CHAPTERS. So, if you're haven't read Mistborn yet, or are looking for a refresher, this is the show for you!New episodes drop each Wednesday!Fantasy FanFellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network, and represented by Acast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to Fantasy FanFellas, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Fantasy FanFellas: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:54:50 PM
A company fromMADSACK