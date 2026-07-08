SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 38-44 OF THE HERO OF AGES Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 38-44 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages! Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network. JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/ ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas Listen now: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas Follow us: Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

#JBLpartner @jblAudio SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 45-50 OF THE HERO OF AGES Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 45-50 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages! Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network. JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/ ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas Listen now: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas Follow us: Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 51-54 OF THE HERO OF AGES Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 51-54 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages! Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network. JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/ ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas Listen now: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas Follow us: Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hayden & Steven sit down to chat with Peter Orullian about his career, music, and the experience of writing Songs of the Dead with Brandon Sanderson! Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network. CHECK OUT PETER’S WEBSITE: https://www.orullian.rocks/ PURCHASE SONGS OF THE DEAD: https://www.amazon.com/Songs-Dead-Strata-Brandon-Sanderson/dp/1668068141 JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/ ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas Listen now: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas Follow us: Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 55-58 OF THE HERO OF AGES Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 55-58 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages! Fantasy Fanfellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network. JOIN THE FANTASY FANCLUB TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO EACH EPISODE: https://fanfellas.supercast.com/ ARE YOU A FAN OF EVERY SHOW ON THE FANTASY FANGIRLS MEDIA NETWORK? SIGN UP HERE TO GET BENEFITS FROM EVERY SHOW: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/fanclub SHOP FANTASY FANFELLAS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/collections/fantasy-fanfellas Listen now: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2JVloDSbL0b6NSeztH88PA?si=768dc0359cf0405d Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fanfellas/id1844687216 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyFanFellas Follow us: Instagram: @fantasyfanfellas TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@fantasyfanfellaspod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Fantasy FanFellas

About Fantasy FanFellas

About Fantasy FanFellas

Two fantasy-obsessed fellas, Steven & Hayden dive deep into beloved fantasy books, chapter by chapter.Fantasy FanFellas is currently covering MISTBORN BY BRANDON SANDERSON!Hayden, Producer of the Fantasy Fangirls Podcast and a Cosmere-obsessed nerd, will take the role of professor each week, as he guides BookTok-er Steven Walker, through his first time reading Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn.From lore, magic and world-building, to character breakdowns and wacky predictions for what's next, this podcast will take you down the Mistborn rabbit hole, one chapter at a time!Each episode breaks down a stretch of chapters in Mistborn, ONLY COVERING SPOILERS FOR THOSE SPECIFIC CHAPTERS. So, if you're haven't read Mistborn yet, or are looking for a refresher, this is the show for you!New episodes drop each Wednesday!Fantasy FanFellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network, and represented by Acast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.