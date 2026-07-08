Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 55-58 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages!
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Peter Orullian on Collaborating w/ Brandon Sanderson
07/02/2026 | 53 mins.
Hayden & Steven sit down to chat with Peter Orullian about his career, music, and the experience of writing Songs of the Dead with Brandon Sanderson!
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CHECK OUT PETER’S WEBSITE: https://www.orullian.rocks/
PURCHASE SONGS OF THE DEAD: https://www.amazon.com/Songs-Dead-Strata-Brandon-Sanderson/dp/1668068141
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Ep 9: Hero of Ages Ch. 51-54
07/01/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 51-54 OF THE HERO OF AGES
Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 51-54 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages!
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Ep 8: Hero of Ages Ch. 45-50
06/24/2026 | 57 mins.
#JBLpartner @jblAudio
SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 45-50 OF THE HERO OF AGES
Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 45-50 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages!
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Ep 7: Hero of Ages Ch. 38-44
06/17/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 38-44 OF THE HERO OF AGES
Hayden & Steven dive deeeeeeep into chapters 38-44 of Brandon Sanderson’s Hero of Ages!
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Two fantasy-obsessed fellas, Steven & Hayden dive deep into beloved fantasy books, chapter by chapter.Fantasy FanFellas is currently covering MISTBORN BY BRANDON SANDERSON!Hayden, Producer of the Fantasy Fangirls Podcast and a Cosmere-obsessed nerd, will take the role of professor each week, as he guides BookTok-er Steven Walker, through his first time reading Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn.From lore, magic and world-building, to character breakdowns and wacky predictions for what's next, this podcast will take you down the Mistborn rabbit hole, one chapter at a time!Each episode breaks down a stretch of chapters in Mistborn, ONLY COVERING SPOILERS FOR THOSE SPECIFIC CHAPTERS. So, if you're haven't read Mistborn yet, or are looking for a refresher, this is the show for you!New episodes drop each Wednesday!Fantasy FanFellas is a proud member of the Fantasy Fangirls Media Network, and represented by Acast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.