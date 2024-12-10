What's The Secret to Powerful Portraits? - Mary Vance, EO69

What does it mean to truly connect with your subject? For Mary Vance, a renowned Seattle-based photographer specializing in capturing high school senior portraits, it’s all about authenticity, natural settings, and meaningful connections. Starting her journey with teenagers while still a teen herself, Mary has over 20 years of experience capturing the stories of young people with a unique approach that goes beyond the lens.In this episode, Mary delves into her techniques, philosophy, and journey in photography, shedding light on how empathy and authenticity shape her work. Mary shares her insights on building rapport with her subjects, creating a safe environment for them and the delicate balance of maintaining authenticity in both her work and branding. What we discuss:The power of authenticity and empathy in portrait photography. Why 'connection' is everything in Mary's approach.Balancing creativity with structure in portrait sessions. The importance of client comfort and observation for natural portraits.Tips on posing workflows that keeps subjects relaxed and confident. Insights on maintaining professional boundaries while being approachable. Find Mary Vance's work on her channels:Website: https://www.maryvance.com/Instagram: @maryvancephotography________________________________________________Message me, leave a comment and join in the conversation!Thank you for listening and for being a part of this incredible community. You can also watch this episode on my YouTube channel (link below) where I also share insights, photography tips and behind-the-scenes content on my channel as well as my social media, so make sure to follow me on Instagram, Twitter, Threads and TikTok or check out my website for my complete portfolio of work. YouTube:www.youtube.com/@mattyj_ayLearn with mehttps://mattjacobphotography.com/learnMy Online Communityhttps://academy.mattjacobphotography.com/offers/yvVLzeWuMy NewsletterMessage me, leave a comment and join in the conversation!Thank you for listening and for being a part of this incredible community. You can also watch this episode on my YouTube channel (link below) where I also share insights, photography tips and behind-the-scenes content on my channel as well as my social media, so make sure to follow me on Instagram, Twitter, Threads and TikTok or check out my website for my complete portfolio of work. YouTube:www.youtube.com/@mattyj_ayLearn with mehttps://mattjacobphotography.com/learnMy Newsletterhttps://mattjacobphotography.com/newsletterWebsite:www.mattjacobphotography.comSocials:IG | X | TikTok | Threads | YouTube | @mattyj_ayyoreh.www.yoreh.co