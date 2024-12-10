What keeps a creative person going despite setbacks? Dario Viegas is a photographer and filmmaker who is celebrated for his minimalist style and keen eye for composition, as well as his ability to connect art with storytelling. From a challenging upbringing in Portugal to then living in various places around the world, Dario discovered his passion for photography through a life-altering journey whilst traveling the world, where in each destination he kept refining his craft and building his portfolio. As he opens up about the pressures of viral success in my conversation with him, Dario underscores the importance of staying true to one's passions against fleeting trends.In this conversation:How Dario's journey into creativity began.The impact of his upbringing and early struggles on his artistic perspective.His breakthrough moment with photography during his time traveling the world.The pivotal role of social media in building his career and lessons learned about trends and authenticity.The importance of curating work and finding one’s unique style in photography.Insights into the evolving relationship between photography and videography in his career.Advice for beginners on practicing, failing, and growing through repetition.Dario’s future aspirations, including his plans for storytelling through video.Find Dario Veigas' work on his channels:Website: www.darioexplore.comInstagram: @dario.exploreYou Tube: @dario.exploreThank you to Luminar Neo for sponsoring this episode - get 25% discount on all their products here using the code MOODPODCAST25.__________________________________________________Message me, leave a comment and join in the conversation!Thank you for listening and for being a part of this incredible community. You can also watch this episode on my YouTube channel (link below) where I also share insights, photography tips and behind-the-scenes content on my channel as well as my social media, so make sure to follow me on Instagram, Twitter, Threads and TikTok or check out my website for my complete portfolio of work. YouTube:www.youtube.com/@mattyj_ayLearn with mehttps://mattjacobphotography.com/learnMy Newsletterhttps://mattjacobphotography.com/newsletterWebsite:www.mattjacobphotography.comSocials:IG | X | TikTok | Threads | YouTube | @mattyj_ayyoreh.www.yoreh.co
Photography with and without Boundaries: Ian Plant, EO72
Are boundaries important in photography, and does the 'perfect shot' exist? Ian Plant is a renowned landscape and wildlife photographer who left a career in law to dedicate himself fully to photography. Founder of an acclaimed educational platform, Photo Masters, and author of an incredibly popular and instructional book, Ian is celebrated for his unique style and ability to inspire photographers worldwide. Through workshops and tours, he shares his expertise and passion for storytelling through the lens.What we talk about:Ian's shift in career from lawyer to full-time professional photographer and educator. Whether there is such a thing as the 'perfect photo'. Insights into balancing creativity with technical skills and gear limitations.How different photography genres can shape your perspectives.Overcoming creative blocks and finding inspiration in unexpected places. The challenges of leading workshops in unique locations and capturing something different. The value of teaching photography and how it refines your own artistic process. Why composition is the cornerstone of compelling photography and tips for mastering it. Ian's philosophy on editing: enhancing the 'magic' of the moment versus creating it digitally. Predictions about the future of photography, from AI's impact to the dominance of mobile photography.Find Ian Plant's work on his channels:Website: www.ianplant.comInstagram: @ianplantphotoYou Tube: @ShuttermonkeysTV
Building Success through Failure: Vanessa Joy, EO71
Can failing at something you love lead you towards finding your true passion? Vanessa Joy is a celebrated wedding photographer, Canon Explorer of Light and global photography educator. Known for her 'timeless' approach and ability to resonate and connect with clients, Vanessa has built a long standing career that blends photography, education, and entrepreneurship. With over 20 years of experience, her work embodies a commitment to capturing authentic moments while mentoring the next generation of photographers.What we talk about:Vanessa's journey through photography from unexpected setbacks to full-time success. Her philosophy on creating timeless images and balancing trends with authenticity.Insights into navigating burnout, redefining your 'why', and maintaining self-care as a creative professional. Building a successful photography business while staying true to your artistry. The future of wedding photography.How to improve and evolve within the industry.Valuable tips on using flash, creating client connections, and avoiding beginner mistakes.Find Vanessa Joy's work on her channels:Website: www.vanessajoy.comInstagram: @vanessajoyYouTube: @vanessajoy
Philosophy meets Creative Expression: Sean Tucker, EO70
Can understanding your struggles lead to better art?Sean Tucker is a UK-based photographer, filmmaker, and author renowned for his philosophical approach to photography and creativity. With a journey spanning from pastoral work to professional photography, Sean has cultivated a unique perspective on art, fulfillment, and the pursuit of meaning. His acclaimed YouTube channel inspires audiences worldwide, and his book The Meaning in the Making delves deeply into the psychology and philosophy of the creative process.What we discuss:How his background in the ministry shaped his creative voice.Practical ways to find meaning in art and dealing with creative block.Cultivating a healthy mindset and managing online negativity.The importance of self-awareness and internal health for long-term creative growth.Sean's thoughts on building a sustainable career as a photographer and artist.Insights into his book, The Meaning in the Making, and how it resonates with creatives navigating their own journeys.Find Sean Tucker's work on his channels:Website: www.seantucker.photographyInstagram: @seantuckYouTube: @seantucker
What's The Secret to Powerful Portraits? - Mary Vance, EO69
What does it mean to truly connect with your subject? For Mary Vance, a renowned Seattle-based photographer specializing in capturing high school senior portraits, it's all about authenticity, natural settings, and meaningful connections. Starting her journey with teenagers while still a teen herself, Mary has over 20 years of experience capturing the stories of young people with a unique approach that goes beyond the lens.In this episode, Mary delves into her techniques, philosophy, and journey in photography, shedding light on how empathy and authenticity shape her work. Mary shares her insights on building rapport with her subjects, creating a safe environment for them and the delicate balance of maintaining authenticity in both her work and branding. What we discuss:The power of authenticity and empathy in portrait photography. Why 'connection' is everything in Mary's approach.Balancing creativity with structure in portrait sessions. The importance of client comfort and observation for natural portraits.Tips on posing workflows that keeps subjects relaxed and confident. Insights on maintaining professional boundaries while being approachable. Find Mary Vance's work on her channels:Website: https://www.maryvance.com/Instagram: @maryvancephotography
