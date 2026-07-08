More women are having children after 40, but what does that actually look like when you are in it?



In this episode, Christiana sits down with Jesse Golden, CEO and founder of The Golden Secrets, to talk about her journey of trying for motherhood at 45, including IVF, miscarriage, and starting over later in life. She also opens up about home birth, treatment costs, community, and what it really means to redefine motherhood on your own terms.



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1:09 Meet Jesse Golden



2:53 Trying for motherhood again at 45



4:09 What it’s really like trying to get pregnant in your 40s



6:15 Navigating miscarriage and loss



10:04 Inside Jesse’s IVF journey



14:43 The real cost of IVF (financial and emotional)



19:44 Finding community as a woman giving birth after 40



22:14 What actually helps improve your chances of pregnancy



27:22 Is IVF the right path for you?



32:53 Egg freezing and what the future of IVF looks like



36:21 Exploring home birth later in life



40:13 Jesse’s home birth story



43:36 Staying grounded in your choices and your body

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