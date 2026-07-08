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Pop Syllabus

Pop Syllabus with Christiana Mbakwe Medina
ArtsScience
Pop Syllabus
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • Pop Syllabus

    Are They a Star, Celebrity or Famous Person? with Zuri Hall

    07/08/2026 | 55 mins.
    We're back with another round of our signature pop culture game, Are They a Star, Celebrity, or Famous Person?

    This week, Christiana is joined by Emmy Award-winning TV host, Zuri Hall, to pull names from the bowl and weigh in on everyone from Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Timothée Chalamet, Anna Wintour, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and more. They also get into the rise of influencer culture, the business of celebrity, and who has the staying power to become a true star. Ready to play?

    Follow Zuri on Instagram

    Zuri’s Substack

    Follow Pop Syllabus: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Substack

    Merch available now!

    Sponsor Pop Syllabus: advertise@companionarts.com

    If there’s a topic you’d like us to deconstruct, tell us in the comments.

    Email: hello@popsyllabus.com 1:36 Meet Zuri Hall

    3:35 Zuri’s exit plan from Access Hollywood

    9:36 The game begins

    12:33 Angel Reese enters the chat

    13:30 Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark rivalry breakdown

    15:41 Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio & Daniel Day-Lewis energy

    18:03 Anna Wintour: the “mean boss” myth

    19:41 Charli D'Amelio family drama

    20:37 Celebrities vs influencers: who runs culture now?

    26:44 Cardi B chaos & charisma

    34:14 Dua Lipa wedding watch + love life

    37:47 Billie Eilish era check

    40:03 Bad Bunny takeover

    41:43 The Weeknd enters the conversation

    47:23 Zohran Mamdani surprise finale
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pop Syllabus

    IVF, Pregnancy, and Home Birth at 45 with Jesse Golden

    07/01/2026 | 49 mins.
    More women are having children after 40, but what does that actually look like when you are in it? 

    In this episode, Christiana sits down with Jesse Golden, CEO and founder of The Golden Secrets, to talk about her journey of trying for motherhood at 45, including IVF, miscarriage, and starting over later in life. She also opens up about home birth, treatment costs, community, and what it really means to redefine motherhood on your own terms.

    Follow Jesse on Instagram 

    Follow Pop Syllabus: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Substack

    Merch available now!

    Sponsor Pop Syllabus: advertise@companionarts.com

    If there’s a topic you’d like us to deconstruct, tell us in the comments.

    Email: hello@popsyllabus.com 

    1:09 Meet Jesse Golden

    2:53 Trying for motherhood again at 45

    4:09 What it’s really like trying to get pregnant in your 40s

    6:15 Navigating miscarriage and loss

    10:04 Inside Jesse’s IVF journey

    14:43 The real cost of IVF (financial and emotional)

    19:44 Finding community as a woman giving birth after 40

    22:14 What actually helps improve your chances of pregnancy

    27:22 Is IVF the right path for you?

    32:53 Egg freezing and what the future of IVF looks like

    36:21 Exploring home birth later in life

    40:13 Jesse’s home birth story

    43:36 Staying grounded in your choices and your body
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pop Syllabus

    The Pop Culture Debrief: Deconstructing Magazines

    06/24/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This week’s pop culture syllabus comes straight from the magazine rack! 

    In this solo episode, Christiana sits down to talk us through the latest from Women's Health, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, and the juiciest tabloids, breaking down celebrity glow-ups, style statements, and luxury obsessions from names like Jay-Z, Anne Hathaway, Rita Ora, and more while unpacking what this month’s magazines are really saying about pop culture.

    Follow Pop Syllabus: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Substack

    Merch available now!

    Sponsor Pop Syllabus: advertise@companionarts.com

    If there’s a topic you’d like us to deconstruct, tell us in the comments.

    Email: hello@popsyllabus.com 

    0:39 Rita Ora’s wellness era

    3:12Inside Rita’s new look

    7:00 The millennial facelift boom

    13:55 Meghan & Harry tabloid drama

    17:30 Ryan Seacrest’s face fears

    19:17 Paris Hilton, theme queen

    21:40 Crosswords: hot or not?

    23:04 Jay-Z’s GQ takeover

    23:39 Is Jay-Z channeling Basquiat?

    28:12 Luxury ads everywhere

    29:02 Pop culture’s iconic watches

    32:22 Sketchers sketchy ads 

    34:06 GQ’s wedding rulebook

    36:22 The life of Jay-Z

    38:44 The Horology of HOV

    45:38 Anne Hathaway’s Harper’s Bazaar moment

    49:35 Chanel’s star-studded campaign

    54:10 Bobbi Brown & beauty businesses

    57:18 Ariana’s Swarovski sparkle

    59:03 Inside Lulu Guinness’ whimsical home
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pop Syllabus

    Manthropology with Holly Solem

    06/17/2026 | 53 mins.
    Women spend a lot of time wondering what men really think about love and relationships. 

    In this episode, Christiana sits down with Holly Solem, advice columnist and creator of the social media series Manthropology, to discuss what she’s learned from interviewing men about dating, masculinity, and loneliness. They also play a game revisiting iconic fictional men in pop culture and how they shaped millennial women’s understanding of love and relationships.

    Holly’s Vogue essay

    Follow Holly on Instagram

    Follow Mathropology on Instagram

    Follow Pop Syllabus: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Substack

    Merch available now!

    Sponsor Pop Syllabus: advertise@companionarts.com

    If there’s a topic you’d like us to deconstruct, tell us in the comments.

    Email: hello@popsyllabus.com 

    01:19 Meet Holly Solem 

    06:20 Holly’s move back to LA 

    07:14 Creating “Manthropology”

    11:28 What Holly has learned about men while making “Manthropology” 

    13:34 How men in LA compare to men in NY

    14:45 How women absorb the shame of men  

    16:09 Misogyny in 2026

    18:02 Platonic relationships between straight men and women 

    22:20 How Holly reacts during Manthropology interviews

    23:20 White girlhood vs. Black girlhood 

    25:51 Fictional pop-culture men game 

    27:14 Chandler Bing from “Friends” 

    28:58 Ross Geller from “Friends”

    29:39 Batman 

    30:50 Superman 

    32:24 Homer Simpson 

    34:10 Lawrence from “Insecure”

    35:13 Big from “Sex and the City” 

    37:13 Don Draper from “Mad Men”

    38:18 Walter White from “Breaking Bad” 

    40:13 Nick Young from “Crazy Rich Asians” 

    41:35 Prince Akeem from “Coming to America” 

    42:46 Austin Powers 

    43:37 James Bond

    46:40 Wolverine

    48:13 Adam Sackler from “Girls”
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pop Syllabus

    Ranking Pop Culture Divas with Gerrick Kennedy

    06/10/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    We’ve been calling women divas for years, but we still can’t agree on what the word actually means or who qualifies. 

    In this episode, Christiana sits down with music journalist Gerrick Kennedy, co-author of Brandy's new memoir, Phases, to do the impossible: rank the greatest divas across the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s and unpack what really earns someone the title. 

    Together, they debate the diva status of icons like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, while making the case for a few overlooked sleeper divas along the way. By the end, it becomes clear that defining a diva is a lot harder than it sounds.

    Gerrick’s book with Brandy: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/phases-brandy?variant=44324080779298 

    Gerrick’s book on Whitney Houston: https://gerrickkennedy.com/whitneyhouston 

    Follow Gerrick on Instagram

    Follow Pop Syllabus: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Substack

    Merch available now!

    Sponsor Pop Syllabus: advertise@companionarts.com

    If there’s a topic you’d like us to deconstruct, tell us in the comments.

    Email: hello@popsyllabus.com 

    01:18 Meet Gerrick Kennedy 

    03:20 How Gerrick Built a Career in Music Journalism

    06:33 The Time Gerrick Met Joe Jackson

    11:18 Diva Ranking Game 

    13:19 Defining a “diva” 

    16:46 Ranking 90s divas 

    18:50 Brandy 

    27:07 Janet Jackson 

    29:22 Mariah Carey 

    34:07 Gerrick on Working With Brandy on Phases

    36:16 The Patriarchal Control Behind Pop Divas

    40:59 Ranking 2000s divas 

    42:11 Why Divas Have to Go Solo

    48:59 Jennifer Lopez 

    55:59 Britney Spears 

    1:00:37 Amy Winehouse

    1:05:01 Ranking 2010s divas 

    1:06:03 Lady Gaga 

    1:12:54 Rihanna 

    1:16:29 Tinashe 

    1:17:52 Beyoncé

    1:23:56 Taylor Swift 

    1:25:39 The Next Generation of Pop Stars
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Pop Syllabus
Pop Syllabus is a show where host Christiana Mbakwe Medina deconstructs the zeitgeist and answers the big cultural questions. How did we swing from body positivity to thin-being-in? Why do so many people trust wellness influencers over medical doctors? And how did tech oligarchs become the new celebrities? Think of Christiana as a cross between a messy news anchor and guerilla academic. Each week, she and an expert guest will unpack a buzzy topic, and help us understand the moment while going through it.
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