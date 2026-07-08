We’ve been calling women divas for years, but we still can’t agree on what the word actually means or who qualifies.
In this episode, Christiana sits down with music journalist Gerrick Kennedy, co-author of Brandy's new memoir, Phases, to do the impossible: rank the greatest divas across the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s and unpack what really earns someone the title.
Together, they debate the diva status of icons like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, while making the case for a few overlooked sleeper divas along the way. By the end, it becomes clear that defining a diva is a lot harder than it sounds.
Gerrick’s book with Brandy: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/phases-brandy?variant=44324080779298
Gerrick’s book on Whitney Houston: https://gerrickkennedy.com/whitneyhouston
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01:18 Meet Gerrick Kennedy
03:20 How Gerrick Built a Career in Music Journalism
06:33 The Time Gerrick Met Joe Jackson
11:18 Diva Ranking Game
13:19 Defining a “diva”
16:46 Ranking 90s divas
18:50 Brandy
27:07 Janet Jackson
29:22 Mariah Carey
34:07 Gerrick on Working With Brandy on Phases
36:16 The Patriarchal Control Behind Pop Divas
40:59 Ranking 2000s divas
42:11 Why Divas Have to Go Solo
48:59 Jennifer Lopez
55:59 Britney Spears
1:00:37 Amy Winehouse
1:05:01 Ranking 2010s divas
1:06:03 Lady Gaga
1:12:54 Rihanna
1:16:29 Tinashe
1:17:52 Beyoncé
1:23:56 Taylor Swift
1:25:39 The Next Generation of Pop Stars
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