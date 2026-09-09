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23 episodes
- Introducing History's Greatest Mysteries—a new History Channel podcast from Rewind Studios—available wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes every Wednesday.
At the end of World War II, many Nazi officials were captured and tried for their crimes. But one of the architects of the Holocaust, Adolf Eichmann, slipped through the cracks… repeatedly eluding Nazi hunters from around the globe. How was Adolf Eichmann finally captured after fifteen years on the run?
- The war is over, and the Allies are triumphant. The United States and the Soviet Union initially work together to establish a new world order, but over the course of the next four years these two nations will go from Allies of convenience to ideological adversaries, launching the next phase of global conflict under the shadow of nuclear war.
This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance):
Michel Paradis, professor, Columbia University
Jon Meacham, presidential historian
Simon Sebag Montefiore, historian and author
Timothy Naftali, senior research scholar, Columbia University
Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst
Phillips O’Brien, professor, University of St. Andrews
Alexandra Richie, professor, Collegium Civitas
Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History
Michael Kimmage, professor, Catholic University of America
Michael Neiberg, professor, US Army War College
Dan Snow, historian and broadcaster
A.J. Baime, journalist and author
Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum
- The U.S. determines by early 1945 that Japan will never surrender and will need to be subdued by force. Newly sworn-in President Truman must authorize an invasion of the Japanese home islands at a terrible cost to American lives. Emperor Hirohito hopes to avoid the destruction of his land and people, but his generals are agitating for war. Both men seek a way out, but only one can deploy the most terrible weapon the world has ever seen.
This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance):
Jon Meacham, presidential historian
Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History
Craig L. Symonds, military historian and author
Christopher Harding, senior lecturer, University of Edinburgh
Saul David, military historian and author
Noriko Kawamura, professor, Washington State University
Yuki Tatsumi, senior director, Institute for Indo-Pacific Security
Jonathan Parshall, military historian, US Naval War College
Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum
Martin Morgan, military historian and author
A.J. Baime, journalist and author
Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst
Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College
Bradley Hart, military historian, National WWII Museum
Dr. Rebecca Grant, national security analyst
- In the winter of 1944, as American and British armies are advancing across western Europe, Hitler plans one last major offensive attempt through the Ardennes forest - the Battle of the Bulge - to swing the tide of the war back in Germany’s favor. Meanwhile, the Soviet Red Army is swiftly moving across Eastern Europe to fulfill Stalin’s ultimate wish of taking Berlin.
This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance):
Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum
Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History
James Holland, military historian and author
Dr. Peter Lieb, military historian and author
Martin Morgan, military historian and author
Geoffrey Wawro, professor, University of North Texas
Paul Woodadge, author and Normandy battlefield guide
Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College
Michel Paradis, professor, Columbia University
Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst
Alexandra Richie, professor, Collegium Civitas
Sean McMeekin, professor, Bard College
Simon Sebag Montefiore, historian and author
Jon Meacham, presidential historian
Dan Snow, historian and broadcaster
- In 1944-45, as Allied victory in Europe seems all but assured, the fighting in the Pacific intensifies. The U.S. and Japan suffer terrible losses in the Philippines and on Iwo Jima. Roosevelt understands what ordinary Americans are only beginning to realize: in a clash between a nation which demands unconditional surrender and a nation which refuses to surrender, the worst is still to come.
This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance):
Jon Meacham, presidential historian
Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum
Jonathan Parshall, military historian, US Naval War College
Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History
A.J. Baime, journalist and author
Bradley Hart, military historian, National WWII Museum
Noriko Kawamura, professor, Washington State University
Christopher Harding, cultural historian, University of Edinburgh
Dr. Rebecca Grant, national security analyst
Anand Toprani, military historian, U.S. Naval War College
Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College
Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst
Martin Morgan, military historian and author
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About World War II with Tom Hanks
For eighty years, the Second World War has remained the most devastating and defining conflict in human history. World War II with Tom Hanks reexamines the war through the lens of a new century. Told over twenty hours and guided by Tom Hanks, whose lifelong passion for this history has shaped some of the most profound screen portrayals of the era, the series captures the full arc of the war — from the rise of fascism in Europe to the fall of Berlin, from Pearl Harbor to Hiroshima, and the uneasy peace that follows. Each episode uncovers new dimensions of the conflict: the decisions that shaped the battlefield, the unseen networks that sustained the war effort, and the aftershocks that still shape our world today. World War II with Tom Hanks is the definitive retelling of that story for a new generation: a sweeping, deeply human portrait of how the modern world was forged in the fires of global war.Podcast website
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