In 1944-45, as Allied victory in Europe seems all but assured, the fighting in the Pacific intensifies. The U.S. and Japan suffer terrible losses in the Philippines and on Iwo Jima. Roosevelt understands what ordinary Americans are only beginning to realize: in a clash between a nation which demands unconditional surrender and a nation which refuses to surrender, the worst is still to come. This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance): Jon Meacham, presidential historian Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum Jonathan Parshall, military historian, US Naval War College Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History A.J. Baime, journalist and author Bradley Hart, military historian, National WWII Museum Noriko Kawamura, professor, Washington State University Christopher Harding, cultural historian, University of Edinburgh Dr. Rebecca Grant, national security analyst Anand Toprani, military historian, U.S. Naval War College Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst Martin Morgan, military historian and author

In the winter of 1944, as American and British armies are advancing across western Europe, Hitler plans one last major offensive attempt through the Ardennes forest - the Battle of the Bulge - to swing the tide of the war back in Germany’s favor. Meanwhile, the Soviet Red Army is swiftly moving across Eastern Europe to fulfill Stalin’s ultimate wish of taking Berlin. This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance): Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History James Holland, military historian and author Dr. Peter Lieb, military historian and author Martin Morgan, military historian and author Geoffrey Wawro, professor, University of North Texas Paul Woodadge, author and Normandy battlefield guide Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College Michel Paradis, professor, Columbia University Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst Alexandra Richie, professor, Collegium Civitas Sean McMeekin, professor, Bard College Simon Sebag Montefiore, historian and author Jon Meacham, presidential historian Dan Snow, historian and broadcaster

The U.S. determines by early 1945 that Japan will never surrender and will need to be subdued by force. Newly sworn-in President Truman must authorize an invasion of the Japanese home islands at a terrible cost to American lives. Emperor Hirohito hopes to avoid the destruction of his land and people, but his generals are agitating for war. Both men seek a way out, but only one can deploy the most terrible weapon the world has ever seen. This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance): Jon Meacham, presidential historian Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History Craig L. Symonds, military historian and author Christopher Harding, senior lecturer, University of Edinburgh Saul David, military historian and author Noriko Kawamura, professor, Washington State University Yuki Tatsumi, senior director, Institute for Indo-Pacific Security Jonathan Parshall, military historian, US Naval War College Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum Martin Morgan, military historian and author A.J. Baime, journalist and author Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College Bradley Hart, military historian, National WWII Museum Dr. Rebecca Grant, national security analyst

The war is over, and the Allies are triumphant. The United States and the Soviet Union initially work together to establish a new world order, but over the course of the next four years these two nations will go from Allies of convenience to ideological adversaries, launching the next phase of global conflict under the shadow of nuclear war. This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance): Michel Paradis, professor, Columbia University Jon Meacham, presidential historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, historian and author Timothy Naftali, senior research scholar, Columbia University Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst Phillips O’Brien, professor, University of St. Andrews Alexandra Richie, professor, Collegium Civitas Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History Michael Kimmage, professor, Catholic University of America Michael Neiberg, professor, US Army War College Dan Snow, historian and broadcaster A.J. Baime, journalist and author Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum

Introducing History's Greatest Mysteries—a new History Channel podcast from Rewind Studios—available wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes every Wednesday. At the end of World War II, many Nazi officials were captured and tried for their crimes. But one of the architects of the Holocaust, Adolf Eichmann, slipped through the cracks… repeatedly eluding Nazi hunters from around the globe. How was Adolf Eichmann finally captured after fifteen years on the run?

About World War II with Tom Hanks

About World War II with Tom Hanks

About World War II with Tom Hanks