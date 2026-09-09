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World War II with Tom Hanks

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History
World War II with Tom Hanks
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • World War II with Tom Hanks

    The Hunt for Adolf Eichmann: Case Closed (from History's Greatest Mysteries)

    09/09/2026 | 40 mins.
    Introducing History's Greatest Mysteries—a new History Channel podcast from Rewind Studios—available wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes every Wednesday.
    At the end of World War II, many Nazi officials were captured and tried for their crimes. But one of the architects of the Holocaust, Adolf Eichmann, slipped through the cracks… repeatedly eluding Nazi hunters from around the globe. How was Adolf Eichmann finally captured after fifteen years on the run?
  • World War II with Tom Hanks

    Fall Out

    07/28/2026 | 38 mins.
    The war is over, and the Allies are triumphant. The United States and the Soviet Union initially work together to establish a new world order, but over the course of the next four years these two nations will go from Allies of convenience to ideological adversaries, launching the next phase of global conflict under the shadow of nuclear war.
    This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance):
    Michel Paradis, professor, Columbia University
    Jon Meacham, presidential historian
    Simon Sebag Montefiore, historian and author
    Timothy Naftali, senior research scholar, Columbia University
    Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst
    Phillips O’Brien, professor, University of St. Andrews
    Alexandra Richie, professor, Collegium Civitas
    Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History
    Michael Kimmage, professor, Catholic University of America
    Michael Neiberg, professor, US Army War College
    Dan Snow, historian and broadcaster
    A.J. Baime, journalist and author
    Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum
  • World War II with Tom Hanks

    Endgame

    07/28/2026 | 36 mins.
    The U.S. determines by early 1945 that Japan will never surrender and will need to be subdued by force. Newly sworn-in President Truman must authorize an invasion of the Japanese home islands at a terrible cost to American lives. Emperor Hirohito hopes to avoid the destruction of his land and people, but his generals are agitating for war. Both men seek a way out, but only one can deploy the most terrible weapon the world has ever seen.
    This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance):
    Jon Meacham, presidential historian
    Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History
    Craig L. Symonds, military historian and author
    Christopher Harding, senior lecturer, University of Edinburgh
    Saul David, military historian and author
    Noriko Kawamura, professor, Washington State University
    Yuki Tatsumi, senior director, Institute for Indo-Pacific Security
    Jonathan Parshall, military historian, US Naval War College
    Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum
    Martin Morgan, military historian and author
    A.J. Baime, journalist and author
    Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst
    Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College
    Bradley Hart, military historian, National WWII Museum
    Dr. Rebecca Grant, national security analyst
  • World War II with Tom Hanks

    Last Days of the Reich

    07/21/2026 | 36 mins.
    In the winter of 1944, as American and British armies are advancing across western Europe, Hitler plans one last major offensive attempt through the Ardennes forest - the Battle of the Bulge - to swing the tide of the war back in Germany’s favor. Meanwhile, the Soviet Red Army is swiftly moving across Eastern Europe to fulfill Stalin’s ultimate wish of taking Berlin.
    This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance):
    Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum
    Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History
    James Holland, military historian and author
    Dr. Peter Lieb, military historian and author
    Martin Morgan, military historian and author
    Geoffrey Wawro, professor, University of North Texas
    Paul Woodadge, author and Normandy battlefield guide
    Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College
    Michel Paradis, professor, Columbia University
    Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst
    Alexandra Richie, professor, Collegium Civitas
    Sean McMeekin, professor, Bard College
    Simon Sebag Montefiore, historian and author
    Jon Meacham, presidential historian
    Dan Snow, historian and broadcaster
  • World War II with Tom Hanks

    No Surrender

    07/21/2026 | 38 mins.
    In 1944-45, as Allied victory in Europe seems all but assured, the fighting in the Pacific intensifies. The U.S. and Japan suffer terrible losses in the Philippines and on Iwo Jima. Roosevelt understands what ordinary Americans are only beginning to realize: in a clash between a nation which demands unconditional surrender and a nation which refuses to surrender, the worst is still to come.
    This episode features interviews with (in order of appearance):
    Jon Meacham, presidential historian
    Robert Citino, senior historian, National WWII Museum
    Jonathan Parshall, military historian, US Naval War College
    Dan Carlin, podcaster, Hardcore History
    A.J. Baime, journalist and author
    Bradley Hart, military historian, National WWII Museum
    Noriko Kawamura, professor, Washington State University
    Christopher Harding, cultural historian, University of Edinburgh
    Dr. Rebecca Grant, national security analyst
    Anand Toprani, military historian, U.S. Naval War College
    Colonel Douglas Douds, professor, US Army War College
    Sarada Peri, presidential speechwriter and political analyst
    Martin Morgan, military historian and author
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About World War II with Tom Hanks
For eighty years, the Second World War has remained the most devastating and defining conflict in human history. World War II with Tom Hanks reexamines the war through the lens of a new century. Told over twenty hours and guided by Tom Hanks, whose lifelong passion for this history has shaped some of the most profound screen portrayals of the era, the series captures the full arc of the war — from the rise of fascism in Europe to the fall of Berlin, from Pearl Harbor to Hiroshima, and the uneasy peace that follows. Each episode uncovers new dimensions of the conflict: the decisions that shaped the battlefield, the unseen networks that sustained the war effort, and the aftershocks that still shape our world today. World War II with Tom Hanks is the definitive retelling of that story for a new generation: a sweeping, deeply human portrait of how the modern world was forged in the fires of global war.
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