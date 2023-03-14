Did you know that Europeans used to believe that sheep grew from Mongolian trees? Have you heard about the misbegotten discovery of a new form of water in the 1... More
A Pickle for The Knowing Ones
This is The Tale of Lord Timothy Dexter: The Luckiest Asshole in History.
5/9/2023
57:52
I Have Come from Hell
On the morning of May 8th, 1902, Ludgar Sylbaris awoke in jail alone. And then the world ended.
4/25/2023
1:14:12
Happy Place
The special spring break surprise is here! Join Heather for a journey into the sad side of the happiest place on Earth.
4/11/2023
1:03:14
This Means War (Volume 2)
Watch yourself: the wars only get stupider from here.
3/28/2023
55:31
This Means War (Volume 1)
At its best, war is terrible, wasteful, regrettable and necessary. At its worst, it's just fucking stupid.
About The Constant: A History of Getting Things Wrong
Did you know that Europeans used to believe that sheep grew from Mongolian trees? Have you heard about the misbegotten discovery of a new form of water in the 1960s that set off a cold war arms race? Ever seen the gleaming Las Vegas hotel that accidentally shoots heat rays at poolside guests? The Constant is an audio history of getting things wrong. From ancient science to contemporary blunders, we take you on journeys of misadventure and misapprehension, filling your brain with juicy nuggets of the sometimes comical, sometimes tragical and always fascinating ways people mess things up.