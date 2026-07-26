The Constant: A History of Getting Things Wrong

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239 episodes
- How long is a podcast? Too.
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- The story of an oil baron's daughter, and his wife, who were the same person.
Check out: indeed.com/theconstant now to start hiringVisit our Patreon here. You too can get ad-free, early episodes, starting now! BUY OUR MERCH, YOU FILTHY ANIMALS! The Constant is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Interested in advertising on The Constant? Email sales@advertisecast.com to get on board!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- We've had some setbacks at The Constant HQ. So here's a remake of an episode I screwed up the first go around!
Check out: indeed.com/theconstant now to start hiringVisit our Patreon here. You too can get ad-free, early episodes, starting now! BUY OUR MERCH, YOU FILTHY ANIMALS! The Constant is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Interested in advertising on The Constant? Email sales@advertisecast.com to get on board!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Create your own magical little men at home with only these simple ingredients (cum, horse manure)!
Check out: indeed.com/theconstant now to start hiringVisit our Patreon here. You too can get ad-free, early episodes, starting now! BUY OUR MERCH, YOU FILTHY ANIMALS! The Constant is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Interested in advertising on The Constant? Email sales@advertisecast.com to get on board!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- We're opening the secret feed vault and letting you take a peek. If you like what you find, consider joining at patreon.com/theconstant.
Check out: indeed.com/theconstant now to start hiringVisit our Patreon here. You too can get ad-free, early episodes, starting now! BUY OUR MERCH, YOU FILTHY ANIMALS!
The Constant is part of the Airwave Media podcast network.Interested in advertising on The Constant? Email sales@advertisecast.com to get on board!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Constant: A History of Getting Things Wrong
A podcast about exactly what it says it is: examining the bad ideas, mistakes and accidents that misshaped our world.Podcast website
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