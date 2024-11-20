Powered by RND
Christian History Almanac

The Christian History Almanac is a daily 5-minute podcast that highlights those stories- sometimes well known, other times less so- that have shaped the history...
Religion & Spirituality

  Wednesday, November 20, 2024
    Today, on the Christian History Almanac, we head to the mailbag to answer a question about the notorious or mysterious Huldrych Zwingli.
  Tuesday, November 19, 2024
    Today, on the Christian History Almanac, we hedged to the mailbag to answer a question coming in from Hungary.
  Monday, November 18, 2024
    Today, on the Christian History Almanac, we remember everyone's favorite cartoon, blue singing songbook!
  The CHA Weekend Edition Presents: A Brief History of the World's Most Famous Book, Part 3
    Weekend Edition for November 16-17, 2024 The CHA Weekend Edition Presents: A Brief History of the World's Most Famous Book, Part I   The CHA Weekend Edition Presents: A Brief History of the World's Most Famous Book, Part 2
  Friday, November 15, 2024
    Today on the Christian History Almanac, we remember the author of, perhaps, the best-selling devotional work of all time.
About Christian History Almanac

The Christian History Almanac is a daily 5-minute podcast that highlights those stories- sometimes well known, other times less so- that have shaped the history of the church. Hosted by historian and author Dr. Daniel van Voorhis, each daily podcast concludes with a piece of prose or poetry and the reminder that because of the Good News, everything is going to be ok.
