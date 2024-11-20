The Christian History Almanac is a daily 5-minute podcast that highlights those stories- sometimes well known, other times less so- that have shaped the history...

About Christian History Almanac

The Christian History Almanac is a daily 5-minute podcast that highlights those stories- sometimes well known, other times less so- that have shaped the history of the church. Hosted by historian and author Dr. Daniel van Voorhis, each daily podcast concludes with a piece of prose or poetry and the reminder that because of the Good News, everything is going to be ok.