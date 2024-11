The Amazing Journey of the Three Kichis

In 1834, the Three Kichis were on a routine journey to deliver rice to Tokyo. But when a typhoon interfered, they were swept out into the Pacific for 5,000 miles — and became the first Japanese people in the Pacific Northwest. But that was only a single moment in one of history’s most amazing journeys. The trio would end up going halfway around the world and back again, seeing things they never could have imagined, accidental pioneers in a world on the precipice of being transformed. * On the Very Special Episodes podcast, we tell one incredible story each week. Stranger-than-fiction tales about normal people in extraordinary situations. Stories that make you say, “this should be a movie!” Follow us down a different rabbit hole every Wednesday. VERY SPECIAL CREDITSHosted by Dana Schwartz, Zaron Burnett, Jason EnglishWritten by Bess LovejoyProduced by Josh FisherStory Editor is Marisa BrownEditing and Sound Design by Jonathan Washington and Josh FisherMixing and Mastering by Baheed FrazierOriginal Music by Elise McCoyResearch and Fact Checking by Meredith Danko, Bess Lovejoy, and Austin ThompsonShow Logo by Lucy QuintanillaExecutive Producer is Jason English Thanks for listening! If you're enjoying Very Special Episodes, please leave us a rating and review on your favorite podcast platform. You can reach us at [email protected] . See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.