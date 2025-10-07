What can mapping tell us about public health in medieval cities? Archaeologist, Dr. Taylor Zaneri, uncovers revealing insights from medieval Bologna, from which activities drew the strictest regulation, to who was actually responsible for fixing them. Her work shows how archaeology, historical texts, and maps come together to reveal what was really happening on the ground.Mentioned on the show:Taylor’s Academia.edu: https://iisg.academia.edu/TaylorZaneriFeatured Academic Paper: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhg.2023.02.009Public Mapping Tool ft. Bologna: https://healthscapes.humanities.uva.nl/📝 Full transcript: https://smitinathan.com/what-maps-reveal-about-medieval-public-health/🎁 Bonus content: https://patreon.com/smitinathan✉️ Get in touch at [email protected]
🎙️ Curiosity Meets The Past is a podcast for curious minds who love learning about the past. Each episode features a 20–30 minute curated conversation with guests who reveal the layered stories behind objects, places, and people.