Curiosity Meets The Past
Curiosity Meets The Past
radio.net
Curiosity Meets The Past

Dr. Smiti Nathan
History
Curiosity Meets The Past
  • Voice as a Record of Time
    What can voice reveal about history, identity, and expression across time? Voice, accent, and communication coach Christine Adam shares how voice carries both personal and collective memory. We discuss what goes into preparing historically grounded performances, how vocal trends have shifted across eras, and what today’s voices might reveal about the world we live in now. Mentioned on the show:https://voicewhatmatters.com/https://www.youtube.com/@voicewhatmattershttps://voicewhatmatters.com/podcast/📝 Full transcript: https://smitinathan.com/voice-as-a-record-of-time/🎁 Bonus content: https://patreon.com/smitinathan✉️ Get in touch at [email protected]🎙️ Curiosity Meets The Past is a podcast for curious minds who love learning about the past. Each episode features a 20–30 minute curated conversation with guests who reveal the layered stories behind objects, places, and people.
    28:15
  • Expanding Our View of the Ancient World
    What can overlooked ancient civilizations teach us about connection, perspective, and the stories we choose to tell? Archaeologist and science communicator Raven Todd DaSilva shares this and more as we speak about her new book The Other Ancient Civilisations. We discuss why and how she spotlighted cultures often missing from mainstream narratives and what they reveal about humanity across time and the world.Mentioned on the show:Raven’s Book: The Other Ancient Civilisationshttps://bookshop.org/a/115409/9781684813230https://amzn.to/47QXBRS📝 Full transcript: https://smitinathan.com/expanding-our-view-of-the-ancient-world/🎁 Bonus content: https://patreon.com/smitinathan✉️ Get in touch at [email protected]🎙️ Curiosity Meets The Past is a podcast for curious minds who love learning about the past. Each episode features a 20–30 minute curated conversation with guests who reveal the layered stories behind objects, places, and people.
    19:20
  • How Malta’s Ancient Monuments Still Capture Our Curiosity
    What can Malta’s mysterious megalithic monuments teach us about curiosity, ritual, and the power of independent research? YouTuber Laura, a.k.a. MegalithHunter, shares what makes these archaeological sites both architecturally and culturally distinct. She also reflects on how her curiosity about the past shaped her educational journey and her approach to public storytelling.Mentioned on the show:Laura’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MegalithHunterLaura’s Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/megalithhunter.bsky.socialFRAGSUS Monographs: https://www.academia.edu/84270797/Temple_Landscapes_Fragsus_Vol1_h_Chapterhttps://www.academia.edu/77524109/Archaeological_studies_of_Maltese_prehistory_for_the_FRAGSUS_Project_2013_18https://www.academia.edu/93313027/Temple_People_Fragsus_Vol3_n_Chapter📝 Full transcript: https://smitinathan.com/how-maltas-ancient-monuments-still-capture-our-curiosity/🎁 Bonus content: https://patreon.com/smitinathan✉️ Get in touch at [email protected]🎙️ Curiosity Meets The Past is a podcast for curious minds who love learning about the past. Each episode features a 20–30 minute curated conversation with guests who reveal the layered stories behind objects, places, and people.
    17:24
  • Three Generations Shaping a Galician Artist’s Work
    What can a multi-generational home in rural Galicia, Spain, reveal about memory, creativity, and connection? Multimedia artist Laura Fajín Riveiro reflects on how childhood artifacts, personal history, and the textures of Galicia continue to inspire her creative practice. Her work shows how engaging with the past can nurture both a deeper connection to the past and artistic expression in the present.---Mentioned on the show:https://www.laurariveiro.com/📝 Full transcript: https://smitinathan.com/three-generations-shaping-a-galician-artists-work/🎁 Bonus content: https://patreon.com/smitinathan✉️ Get in touch at [email protected]🎙️ Curiosity Meets The Past is a podcast for curious minds who love learning about the past. Each episode features a 20–30 minute curated conversation with guests who reveal the layered stories behind objects, places, and people.
    17:00
  • What Maps Reveal About Medieval Public Health
    What can mapping tell us about public health in medieval cities? Archaeologist, Dr. Taylor Zaneri, uncovers revealing insights from medieval Bologna, from which activities drew the strictest regulation, to who was actually responsible for fixing them. Her work shows how archaeology, historical texts, and maps come together to reveal what was really happening on the ground.Mentioned on the show:Taylor’s Academia.edu: https://iisg.academia.edu/TaylorZaneriFeatured Academic Paper: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhg.2023.02.009Public Mapping Tool ft. Bologna: https://healthscapes.humanities.uva.nl/📝 Full transcript: https://smitinathan.com/what-maps-reveal-about-medieval-public-health/🎁 Bonus content: https://patreon.com/smitinathan✉️ Get in touch at [email protected]🎙️ Curiosity Meets The Past is a podcast for curious minds who love learning about the past. Each episode features a 20–30 minute curated conversation with guests who reveal the layered stories behind objects, places, and people.
    18:43

About Curiosity Meets The Past

Curiosity Meets The Past is a podcast for curious minds who love learning about the past. Hosted by archaeologist Dr. Smiti Nathan, each episode features conversations with researchers, artists, and folx from diverse backgrounds who uncover unexpected stories behind objects, places, and people. No background in history or archaeology needed - just your curiosity. Learn more at smitinathan.com/podcast Cover art by Laura Fajín Riveiro & theme music by Noor Hanania
History

