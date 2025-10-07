How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on Earth

Curiosity Meets The Past is a podcast for curious minds who love learning about the past. Hosted by archaeologist Dr. Smiti Nathan, each episode features conversations with researchers, artists, and folx from diverse backgrounds who uncover unexpected stories behind objects, places, and people. No background in history or archaeology needed - just your curiosity. Learn more at smitinathan.com/podcast Cover art by Laura Fajín Riveiro & theme music by Noor Hanania