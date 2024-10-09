S4 BONUS 6 P2: The Snake, Liar, Deceiver

This is part 2 of Tara Jean's latest S4 bonus episode, with Tammy Woods. She's one of Mike Bickle's alleged victims of clergy sexual abuse. This would've been years before he founded IHOPKC. She was his 14-year old babysitter, and he was her 25-year old pastor.*CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW HEAVEN BENT+: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/heaven-bent/id1513489117?itsct=heavenbent_podcasts&itscg=30200&ls=1&at=1001l3byi&ct=test-123 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.