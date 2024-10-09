When Ruth told Art Lucier that she was leaving the Harvest for good, she thought God would strike her down with lighting. On this episode, Ruth tells us about playing a notable role in Art Lucier’s earliest days of ministry, and how this experienced influenced her life and faith journey. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
48:31
The Eagles' Nest
Kelowna, British Columbia, has been a hotbed of Charismatic activity, for decades. But what changed when Art Lucier and The Harvest came to town–? How has Charismatic Christianity changed? On this episode: faith, prophecy, & US politics at Kelowna Harvest Church. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
42:27
Kitimat Harvest Church
In 2003, Art Lucier planted Kitimat Harvest Church, in British Columbia’s remote Pacific Northwest. But, as Tara Jean quickly learns, Art is no ordinary pastor, and the Harvest is no ordinary church. On this first episode, Art’s son-in-law opens up about his experience with the Harvest, his transformative faith journey, and, the love story that changed everything. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
54:00
Season 5: Trailer
If people are calling you “one of the most prophetic voices in Canada," you must have quite the backstory. Join Tara Jean Stevens, as she illuminates the ministry of Art Lucier, the “Apostolic Overseer” of Harvest Ministries International. Starts Monday, October 28th.For early access, and ad-free episodes, subscribe on Apple Podcasts or become a patron at Patreon.com/HeavenBent. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:05
S4 BONUS 6 P2: The Snake, Liar, Deceiver
This is part 2 of Tara Jean's latest S4 bonus episode, with Tammy Woods. She's one of Mike Bickle's alleged victims of clergy sexual abuse. This would've been years before he founded IHOPKC. She was his 14-year old babysitter, and he was her 25-year old pastor.*CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW HEAVEN BENT+: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/heaven-bent/id1513489117?itsct=heavenbent_podcasts&itscg=30200&ls=1&at=1001l3byi&ct=test-123 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Explore the fascinating, mysterious, and sometimes dangerous world of Pentecostal & Charismatic Christianity, with host and creator Tara Jean Stevens. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.