In this episode, host Madison Elizabeth Hogan unpacks the rumors surrounding the 1974 Cobb Exchange Bank burglary in Marietta, Georgia, and the long-held belief that safe deposit boxes were the real target. Through interviews, court records, and local lore, she explores how jokes became legend and what the truth may actually be.
34:25
The Man, The Myth, The Legend: Part 2
In Part 2 of Episode 4, we trace the criminal legacy of Morris Lynn Johnson, a career bank robber and escape artist whose bold heists and prison breaks earned him a place on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. From small-town Indiana to the Cobb Exchange vault in Georgia, Johnson’s story reveals a life of charm, chaos, and relentless pursuit.
21:26
The Man, The Myth, The Legend: Part 1
In this episode of Robbery, Inc., host Madison Hogan unpacks the origin story of Morris Lynn Johnson, the man behind the Cobb Exchange Bank burglary. As investigators piece together a trail of fake names, stolen vehicles, and eyewitness accounts, Johnson emerges as a career criminal with a growing rap sheet and a talent for escape. His actions would soon land him on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.
28:32
Manhunt
In the aftermath of the Cobb Exchange Bank burglary, law enforcement follows a trail of tools, receipts, and eyewitness accounts to track down the suspects behind the tunnel job. Former bank president Neil Barfield recalls the shock of discovering the breach, while investigators close in on a man with a far more notorious past than anyone expected. This episode reveals the true identity of one of the most elusive criminals in American history.
25:47
Mission Impossible
Three men spent months tunneling beneath a busy Marietta street to blow through a bank vault floor undetected. What was initially dismissed as a comical failure soon revealed itself to be a meticulously planned heist with a much larger haul, with a trail of clues pointing to a criminal mastermind.
In April 1974, a group of thieves tunneled beneath Roswell Street in Marietta, Georgia, and blasted their way into the Cobb Exchange Bank vault—only to be mocked for escaping with just $1,000. But as investigators dug deeper, they uncovered a far bigger mystery and the story of a career bank robber whose daring heists and prison escapes made him a legend. This is Robbery, Inc. from Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Marietta Daily Journal.