13 Minutes: Trouble with Hubble

BBC World Service
Epic stories of Nasa’s missions to the Moon. Season 1: the first Moon landing, Apollo 11. Season 2: the near disaster of Apollo 13. Presenter: Kevin Fong. Theme... More
Technology
  • Bonus: The Lazarus Heist Episode 1
    Introducing our new original podcast. Here’s episode 1: Hacking Hollywood. A movie, Kim Jong-un and a devastating cyber-attack. The story of the Sony hack. How the Lazarus Group hackers caused mayhem. And this is just the beginning…Search for The Lazarus Heist wherever you get your podcasts. #LazarusHeist
    5/24/2021
    34:18
  • S2 Ep.07 Resurrection
    “I still have nightmares about this.” Can the crew survive the dangers of re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere? An error could see them either incinerated or becoming lost forever in deep space. #13MinutestotheMoon For more Apollo films and photos: www.bbcworldservice.com/13minutes Presented by Kevin Fong. Archive: Nasa Starring Jim Lovell John Aaron Dave Reed Hal Loden Jerry Bostick Jim Kelly Fred Haise Charlie Duke Joe Kerwin Gene Kranz, courtesy of the Johnson Space Center Oral History Project Chuck Deiterich Marilyn Lovell Gerry Griffin Written by Kevin Fong and Andrew Luck-Baker Theme music by Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers Music BBC Radio Science Unit for the BBC World Service
    6/7/2020
    1:00:31
  • S2 Bonus 02: John Aaron
    Special episode with Nasa legend, flight controller John Aaron. This extended interview ranges from John first learning about the explosion, to his doubts and fears during Apollo 13¹s descent through the Earth¹s atmosphere. #13MinutestotheMoon Theme music by Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers Music
    4/16/2020
    39:47
  • S2 Bonus 01: Jim Lovell
    Special episode with Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell. An extended interview. The true space pioneer talks to Kevin Fong about everything from the shocking moment of the explosion to the enormous relief of the splashdown. #13MinutestotheMoon Theme music by Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers Music
    4/14/2020
    41:13
  • S2 Ep.06 Earth in view
    The crew are off course, 200,000 miles from home and without a guidance computer. Their lives now depend on their flying skills - and Jim Lovell’s wristwatch. #13MinutestotheMoon For more Apollo films and photos: www.bbcworldservice.com/13minutes Presented by Kevin Fong. Archive: Nasa Starring Chuck Deiterich Jim Lovell Poppy Northcutt Fred Haise Jim Kelly John Aaron Joe Kerwin Written by Kevin Fong and Chris Browning Theme music by Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers Music BBC Radio Science Unit for the BBC World Service
    4/12/2020
    31:05

About 13 Minutes to the Moon

Epic stories of Nasa’s missions to the Moon. Season 1: the first Moon landing, Apollo 11. Season 2: the near disaster of Apollo 13. Presenter: Kevin Fong. Theme music: Hans Zimmer
