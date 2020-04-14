13 Minutes: Trouble with Hubble

Epic stories of Nasa’s missions to the Moon. Season 1: the first Moon landing, Apollo 11. Season 2: the near disaster of Apollo 13. Presenter: Kevin Fong. Theme... More
S2 Ep.07 Resurrection
“I still have nightmares about this.” Can the crew survive the dangers of re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere? An error could see them either incinerated or becoming lost forever in deep space. #13MinutestotheMoon
For more Apollo films and photos: www.bbcworldservice.com/13minutes
Presented by Kevin Fong.
Archive: Nasa
6/7/2020
1:00:31
S2 Bonus 02: John Aaron
Special episode with Nasa legend, flight controller John Aaron.
This extended interview ranges from John first learning about the explosion, to
his doubts and fears during Apollo 13¹s descent through the Earth¹s
atmosphere. #13MinutestotheMoon
Theme music by Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers
4/16/2020
39:47
S2 Bonus 01: Jim Lovell
Special episode with Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell. An extended interview.
The true space pioneer talks to Kevin Fong about everything from the shocking moment of the explosion to the enormous relief of the splashdown.
#13MinutestotheMoon
Theme music by Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers Music
4/14/2020
41:13
S2 Ep.06 Earth in view
The crew are off course, 200,000 miles from home and without a guidance computer. Their lives now depend on their flying skills - and Jim Lovell’s wristwatch. #13MinutestotheMoon
For more Apollo films and photos: www.bbcworldservice.com/13minutes
Presented by Kevin Fong.
Archive: Nasa
