Listen to SOGCast: Untold Stories of MAC V SOG in the App
SOGCast: Untold Stories of MAC V SOG

John Stryker Meyer
John Stryker Meyer, call sign--Tilt, hosts untold stories of the operations of MAC-V SOG. Vietnam. The Secret War. More
  • 33: A Finger Shot Off. With Dale Hanson.
    Dale Hanson - Finger shot off, continues to fight in historic SOG missionSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/2/2023
    2:37:38
  • 032: Cliff Newman: Survived first SOG HALO Combat Jump Into Laos in the Rain.
    Cliff Newman: Survived first SOG HALO combat jump into Laos in the rain.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/28/2023
    2:05:56
  • 031: Tim Schaaf: In-Country Training Mission Turned Deadly Serious
     In-Country Training Mission Turned Deadly SeriousSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    2/21/2023
    3:27:33
  • 030: SOF Magazine Founder and Former Publisher, Green Beret Robert K. Brown
    Soldier of Fortune Magazine founder/publisher fighter of communism anywhere in the world: Green Beret Robert K. BrownSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1/30/2023
    2:07:54
  • 029: Tom Waskovich Shut Down The Ho Chi Minh Trail in SLAM Operation
    SOG Team Leader shut down the Ho Chi Minh Trail in SLAM OperationSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    10/24/2022
    1:45:43

About SOGCast: Untold Stories of MAC V SOG

John Stryker Meyer, call sign--Tilt, hosts untold stories of the operations of MAC-V SOG. Vietnam. The Secret War.

