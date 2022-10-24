SOGCast: Untold Stories of MAC V SOG

John Stryker Meyer, call sign--Tilt, hosts untold stories of the operations of MAC-V SOG. Vietnam. The Secret War. More
Available Episodes
5 of 33
33: A Finger Shot Off. With Dale Hanson.
Dale Hanson - Finger shot off, continues to fight in historic SOG missionSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/2/2023
2:37:38
032: Cliff Newman: Survived first SOG HALO Combat Jump Into Laos in the Rain.
Cliff Newman: Survived first SOG HALO combat jump into Laos in the rain.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
3/28/2023
2:05:56
031: Tim Schaaf: In-Country Training Mission Turned Deadly Serious
In-Country Training Mission Turned Deadly SeriousSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
2/21/2023
3:27:33
030: SOF Magazine Founder and Former Publisher, Green Beret Robert K. Brown
Soldier of Fortune Magazine founder/publisher fighter of communism anywhere in the world: Green Beret Robert K. BrownSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
1/30/2023
2:07:54
029: Tom Waskovich Shut Down The Ho Chi Minh Trail in SLAM Operation
SOG Team Leader shut down the Ho Chi Minh Trail in SLAM OperationSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sogcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy