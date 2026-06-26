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60 episodes
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Hawaiian born and raised in a warrior tradition, Jim “Kimo” Wheeler volunteered for Vietnam and joined the ranks of MACV-SOG during the Secret War. From brutal recon missions in the DMZ and Laos to surviving grenades, firefights, and near-death extractions, he lived the reality of unconventional warfare.
After SOG, his service continued for decades in Special Forces and later with the CIA’s Special Activities Division, conducting paramilitary operations across the globe.
This is a story of loyalty, sacrifice, quiet professionalism — and a lifetime spent serving the United States of America.
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059: Jim Day. Too Young for SF.. Went anyway. Ran SOG Missions in Cambodia at the Tip of The Spear.01/30/2026 | 1h 31 mins.>Shop SOG Legacy Store<
A raw, firsthand account of being selected for recon in MACV-SOG and sent straight into Cambodia at the height of the Secret War. Jim Dey details crossing the fence, brutal first missions, lost teammates, and what it meant to operate at the absolute edge of U.S. special operations during Vietnam.
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- Robert Sinton - Ran Missions with RT Florida based at CCN.
Inserted into an area no team could stay in, out of water, tracked by NVA, and still pushing the mission. Bob Sinton breaks down a full seven-day recon, how his Montagnard team kept him alive, and what it took to outthink the enemy in their backyard.
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About SOGCast: Untold Stories of MAC V SOG
John Stryker Meyer, call sign--Tilt, hosts untold stories of the operations of MAC-V SOG. Vietnam. The Secret War.Podcast website
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