SOGCast: Untold Stories of MAC V SOG

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Hawaiian born and raised in a warrior tradition, Jim “Kimo” Wheeler volunteered for Vietnam and joined the ranks of MACV-SOG during the Secret War. From brutal recon missions in the DMZ and Laos to surviving grenades, firefights, and near-death extractions, he lived the reality of unconventional warfare.

After SOG, his service continued for decades in Special Forces and later with the CIA’s Special Activities Division, conducting paramilitary operations across the globe.

This is a story of loyalty, sacrifice, quiet professionalism — and a lifetime spent serving the United States of America.



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