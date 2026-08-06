Why is Sir Francis Drake enshrined as one of England’s greatest heroes? Where did he come from, and how did he rise to prominence and earn the adoration of Elizabeth I, from obscure poverty? And, why is he also such a controversial figure…?



Join Tom and Dominic as they sail into the remarkable life and adventures of Sir Francis Drake. From his controversial piracy, and his explorations around the world, to his burgeoning feud with the Spanish, ultimately culminating in his clash with Armada in 1588…



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*The Rest Is History LIVE: The Ultimate Victorian Adventure*



The maddest expedition in history and it’s NEVER been heard before on the show: join Tom Holland & Dominic Sandbrook LIVE at the Southbank as they tell the bonkers story of Queen Victoria ordering one of history’s most daring assignments ever. ⁠⁠⁠Tickets available for Friday 4th September⁠⁠⁠, the Saturday show is SOLD OUT.



Summer sale is here: get an annual membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.



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⁠therestishistory.com/newsletters⁠



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Twitter:



@TheRestHistory



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Video Editors: Jack Meek, Harry Swan + Adam Thornton



Social Producer: Harry Balden



Producers: Tabby Syrett & Aaliyah Akude



Senior Producer: Callum Hill



Executive Producer: Dom Johnson

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