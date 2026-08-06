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733 episodes
- After ransacking Spanish treasure ships, would Elizabeth I betray Sir Francis Drake to her enemies? Who did she back in the French civil wars? And, with the help of English conspirators, would Mary Queen of Scots, incur a Spanish invasion, and see her rival Elizabeth assassinated?
Join Tom and Dominic as they discuss Sir Francis Drake’s return to England, revolts in Europe, Catholic unrest, and the Throckmorton Plot to see the Queen of England murdered, and replaced with her royal cousin…
This episode is sponsored by Anthropic, the team behind Claude. Try Claude for free today at Claude.ai/restishistory.
*The Rest Is History LIVE: The Ultimate Victorian Adventure*
The maddest expedition in history and it’s NEVER been heard before on the show: join Tom Holland & Dominic Sandbrook LIVE at the Southbank as they tell the bonkers story of Queen Victoria ordering one of history’s most daring assignments ever. Tickets available for Friday 4th September, the Saturday show is SOLD OUT.
Summer sale is here: get an annual membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
https://therestishistory.com/club?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=summersale26&utm_term=listeners&utm_content=epdescriptionsummer
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_______
Twitter:
@TheRestHistory
@holland_tom
@dcsandbrook
Video Editors: Jack Meek, Harry Swan + Adam Thornton
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Producers: Tabby Syrett & Aaliyah Akude
Senior Producer: Callum Hill
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Why is Sir Francis Drake enshrined as one of England’s greatest heroes? Where did he come from, and how did he rise to prominence and earn the adoration of Elizabeth I, from obscure poverty? And, why is he also such a controversial figure…?
Join Tom and Dominic as they sail into the remarkable life and adventures of Sir Francis Drake. From his controversial piracy, and his explorations around the world, to his burgeoning feud with the Spanish, ultimately culminating in his clash with Armada in 1588…
_______
*The Rest Is History LIVE: The Ultimate Victorian Adventure*
The maddest expedition in history and it’s NEVER been heard before on the show: join Tom Holland & Dominic Sandbrook LIVE at the Southbank as they tell the bonkers story of Queen Victoria ordering one of history’s most daring assignments ever. Tickets available for Friday 4th September, the Saturday show is SOLD OUT.
Summer sale is here: get an annual membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
To read our new newsletter, sign up at:
therestishistory.com/newsletters
Advertise with us: Partnerships@goalhanger.com
_______
Twitter:
@TheRestHistory
@holland_tom
@dcsandbrook
Video Editors: Jack Meek, Harry Swan + Adam Thornton
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Producers: Tabby Syrett & Aaliyah Akude
Senior Producer: Callum Hill
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- What inspired the deadliest bloodbath of the Tudor age: the St Bartholomew’s Day Massacre of 1572, in which protestants were slaughtered en masse? How did it drive Elizabeth I’s spy master, Francis Walsingham, to repress all treasonous activity in her realm? And, what terrible treason was brewing in Rome…?
Join Tom and Dominic as they discuss the St Bartholomew’s Day Massacre, Sir Francis Walsingham, and one of the most devilish religious conspiracies of all time…
Lloyds. 250 years on and still backing the nation's aspirations.
*The Rest Is History LIVE: The Ultimate Victorian Adventure*
The maddest expedition in history and it’s NEVER been heard before on the show: join Tom Holland & Dominic Sandbrook LIVE at the Southbank as they tell the bonkers story of Queen Victoria ordering one of history’s most daring assignments ever. Tickets available for Friday 4th September, the Saturday show is SOLD OUT.
Summer sale is here: get an annual membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
https://therestishistory.com/club?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=summersale26&utm_term=listeners&utm_content=epdescriptionsummer
To read our new newsletter, sign up at:
therestishistory.com/newsletters
Advertise with us: Partnerships@goalhanger.com
_______
Twitter:
@TheRestHistory
@holland_tom
@dcsandbrook
Video Editors: Jack Meek, Harry Swan + Adam Thornton
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Producers: Tabby Syrett & Aaliyah Akude
Senior Producer: Callum Hill
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- How did Elizabeth I rule England? Why was she constantly in mortal peril in 1569? Who was Sir William Cecil, and why was he so crucial to her reign? And, how did his network of spies keep her alive, and England uninvaded…?
Join Tom and Dominic as they discuss the secret war raging in the heart of Elizabeth I’s Tudor England, the religious unrest flaming throughout Europe, and Elizabeth’s master of Spies: Sir William Cecil.
_______
Lloyds. 250 years on and still backing the nation's aspirations.
*The Rest Is History LIVE: The Ultimate Victorian Adventure*
The maddest expedition in history and it’s NEVER been heard before on the show: join Tom Holland & Dominic Sandbrook LIVE at the Southbank as they tell the bonkers story of Queen Victoria ordering one of history’s most daring assignments ever. Tickets available for Friday 4th September, the Saturday show is SOLD OUT.
Summer sale is here: get an annual membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over:
https://therestishistory.com/club?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=summersale26&utm_term=listeners&utm_content=epdescriptionsummer
To read our new newsletter, sign up at:
therestishistory.com/newsletters
Advertise with us: Partnerships@goalhanger.com
_______
Twitter:
@TheRestHistory
@holland_tom
@dcsandbrook
Video Editors: Jack Meek, Harry Swan + Adam Thornton
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Producers: Tabby Syrett & Aaliyah Akude
Senior Producer: Callum Hill
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- What really happened at the Habsburgian hunting lodge, Mayerling? Did Crown Prince Rudolf and his mistress, Baroness Mary Vetsera, really commit a romantic murder suicide, or did the heir cold-heartedly murder the 17 year old girl? And, why did the Austrian royal family try to erase all traces of this tragic incident?
Join Dominic and Tom as they solve the mysterious tale of the Mayerling Incident.
_______
Lloyds. 250 years on and still backing the nation's aspirations.
*The Rest Is History LIVE: The Ultimate Victorian Adventure*
The maddest expedition in history and it’s NEVER been heard before on the show: join Tom Holland & Dominic Sandbrook LIVE at the Southbank as they tell the bonkers story of Queen Victoria ordering one of history’s most daring assignments ever. Tickets available for Friday 4th September, the Saturday show is SOLD OUT.
Join The Rest Is History Club: Unlock the full experience of the show – with exclusive bonus episodes, ad-free listening, early access to every series and live show tickets, a members-only newsletter, discounted books from the show, and access to our private Discord chatroom. Sign up directly at therestishistory.com
To read our new newsletter, sign up at:
therestishistory.com/newsletters
Advertise with us: Partnerships@goalhanger.com
_______
Twitter:
@TheRestHistory
@holland_tom
@dcsandbrook
Video Editors: Jack Meek, Harry Swan + Adam Thornton
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Producers: Tabby Syrett & Aaliyah Akude
Senior Producer: Callum Hill
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Rest Is History
Take a deep dive into History’s biggest moments with Tom Holland & Dominic Sandbrook. Explore the stories of History’s most brutal rulers, deadly battles, and world-changing events. From the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, the Nazi conquest of Europe, and Hitler’s evil master plan for world domination, to the French Revolution, the sinking of the Titanic, or the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, Tom and Dominic bring the past to life with gripping storytelling and expert analysis, as they unpack the high-drama moments that shaped our world. Join The Rest Is History Club: Unlock the full experience of the show – with exclusive bonus episodes, ad-free listening, early access to every series and live show tickets, a members-only newsletter, discounted books from the show, and access to our private Discord chatroom. Sign up directly at therestishistory.com. For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.Podcast website
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