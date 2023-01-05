Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook are interrogating the past, and attempting to de-tangle the present.
  • 326. The Year of Revolutions: 1848
    Few years in European History saw as much change and turmoil as 1848: across the continent, from Vienna to Paris to Palermo, mass protests took place, catching the old elites by surprise. The political order that stood strong since the defeat of Napoleon fell aside, making way for a newer, modern Europe, influenced by the rise both of socialism and nationalism. In today's episode, Tom and Dominic are joined by the Regius Professor of History at Cambridge, Christopher Clark, to discuss 1848, and the lasting impact of the revolutions that came about that year.*The Rest Is History Live Tour 2023*:Tom and Dominic are going on an international tour in 2023 and performing in London, Edinburgh, Salford, Dublin, Washington D.C. and New York! Buy your tickets here: restishistorypod.comTwitter: @TheRestHistory @holland_tom @dcsandbrook Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    55:29
  • 325. Fall of Saigon: Apocalypse Now
    “It is 105 degrees in Saigon, and rising.” This announcement, made through U.S. Armed Forces radio on a spring morning in 1975, is the cue for all Americans remaining in Saigon to head to the US embassy, in order to be evacuated. With up to a million South Vietnamese also expecting to be flown to safety, the city erupts into panic and unrest. The last U.S. troops barricade themselves on the roof of the embassy, waiting for the final helicopter to pick them up. Join Tom and Dominic as they dissect the final hours of American presence in Saigon, and the legacy of the war in Vietnam and abroad.*The Rest Is History Live Tour 2023*:Tom and Dominic are going on an international tour in 2023 and performing in London, Edinburgh, Salford, Dublin, Washington D.C. and New York! Buy your tickets here: restishistorypod.comTwitter: @TheRestHistory @holland_tom @dcsandbrook Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    48:32
  • 324. Fall of Saigon: The Nightmare Begins
    It's 1975, and in the final act of the Vietnam War, the U.S. have ordered all remaining civilian and military personnel to be withdrawn from South Vietnam. The communist Viet Cong are closing in on the city of Saigon, the hub of America’s presence, as choppers evacuate the 6000 Americans left in the city. Thousands of Vietnamese storm the U.S. embassy, as Saigon descends into chaos. Join Tom and Dominic as they explore the horror and devastation left in the wake of America’s intervention in Vietnam.*The Rest Is History Live Tour 2023*:Tom and Dominic are going on an international tour in 2023 and performing in London, Edinburgh, Salford, Dublin, Washington D.C. and New York! Buy your tickets here: restishistorypod.comTwitter: @TheRestHistory @holland_tom @dcsandbrook @dcsandbrook Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/24/2023
    45:40
  • 323. History's Greatest Dogs
    Rin Tin Tin, born on the Western Front in 1918, became one of the biggest movie stars of the silent film era. Greyfriars Bobby gained his fame for guarding his masters' grave for 14 years, until the day he died. Bounce, Admiral Collingwood’s loyal companion, would hide below deck during the Napoleonic Wars, and Collingwood would sing to him after battle, to calm his nerves. Nixon's dog Checkers saved his political career, but never lived to see the White House.The wolfhound Gelert, who died protecting his master's infant son, and Blondi, Hitler's German Shepherd, were both put to death by their owners. Join Tom and Dominic as they discuss history's most famous dogs.*The Rest Is History Live Tour 2023*:Tom and Dominic are going on an international tour in 2023 and performing in London, Edinburgh, Salford, Dublin, Washington D.C. and New York! Buy your tickets here: restishistorypod.comTwitter: @[email protected][email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    53:11
  • 322. East Germany: Life Behind the Iron Curtain
    The German Democratic Republic was born in the ashes of the Second World War, and described itself as a socialist “workers’ and peasants’ state”. The country struggled for much of the latter half of the 20th century, relying on economic support and political backing from the USSR, until its dissolution in 1990. But what was life like for the average East German? In today's episode, Tom and Dominic are joined by historian Katja Hoyer as they discuss living standards, police surveillance, access to luxury goods, elections and political unrest in the now defunct East Germany.*The Rest Is History Live Tour 2023*:Tom and Dominic are going on an international tour in 2023 and performing in London, Edinburgh, Salford, Dublin, Washington D.C. and New York! Buy your tickets here: restishistorypod.comTwitter: @TheRestHistory @holland_tom @dcsandbrook Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/17/2023
    1:03:09

Historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook are interrogating the past, and attempting to de-tangle the present.



They question the nature of Greatness, why the West no longer has civil wars and whether Richard Nixon was more like Caligula or Claudius.


They're distilling the entirety of human history, or, as much as they can fit into about fifty minutes.



Join The Rest Is History Club (www.restishistorypod.com) for ad-free listening to the full archive, weekly bonus episodes, live streamed shows and access to an exclusive chatroom community.



Here are some of our favourite episodes to get you started:



WATERGATE/NIXON apple.co/3JrVl5h


ALEXANDER THE GREAT apple.co/3Q4FaNk


HARDCORE HISTORY'S DAN CARLIN apple.co/3vqkGa3


PUTIN &amp; RUSSIA apple.co/3zMtLfX


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

