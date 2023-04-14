History and Impacts of the Blockade Yemen w/ Shireen Al-Adeimi

This episode of Guerrilla History is a continuation of our Sanctions As War miniseries (get the book here). In this critical episode, we bring on the wonderful Shireen Al-Adeimi to discuss the history and impact of the blockade on Yemen, and how this blockade is intimately tied to the geopolitics of the region. Get the word out and share this with comrades involved in the anti-sanctions movement. Shireen Al-Adeimi is an assistant professor of language and literacy at Michigan State University, and is an expert on the war and humanitarian crisis in her country of birth, Yemen. She writes for In These Times and Responsible Statecraft, and speaks and writes frequently on Yemen for media globally. You can follow her on twitter @shireen818, and help support the Yemen Relief & Reconstruction Foundation. Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory