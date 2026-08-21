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267 episodes
Sudan Today - The Sudanese Revolution & Its Psychic Aftermath w/ Mohamed Khougali & Ruehl Muller [Pt.2] (AR&D Ep. 16)08/21/2026 | 2h 49 mins.In this episode of our African Revolutions and Decolonization series, we are once again joined by Mohamed Khougali, author of Politically Unconscious: The Psychic Aftermath of the Sudanese Revolution, and returning guest host Ruehl Muller, to continue our discussion of Sudan's history, its revolution, and today we focus on what is happening today in Sudan. An extremely important episode, be sure to listen and share! Also, if you have not already listened to part 1 of this conversation, Sudan's History Through Independence & the Destruction of the Sudanese Left, be sure to do so before listening to this episode.
Also, referenced in this episode are three older episodes we also recommend checking out, Jose Maria Sison - In Conversation with Comrade Joma, Migration as Economic Imperialism w/ Immanuel Ness, and Burma's History & Rohingya Tragedy w/ Carlos Sardiña Galache.
Mohamed Khougali is a Sudanese socialist who was part of the Sudanese revolution of 2018-19. He is currently residing in Germany where he and his wife founded the Black Radicals, an anti-racist group informed by the Black Radical Tradition. He also continues his radical psychological practice, where you can reach him (notatherapist.de). Also be sure to follow his instagram, Black Radicals!
Ruehl Muller is senior lecturer/associate professor at the Institute of Creativity and Innovation at Xiamen University in China, and the editor of the fantastic Building a People's Art: Selected Works of Trường Chinh and Tố Hữu (buy a physical copy or download the free PDF from Iskra Books).
Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory
- In this episode of Guerrilla History, we are joined by returning guest Michael Fox (whom you may remember from our episodes The Rise of Fascism, Bolsonaro, & the Brazilian Elections, American Imperialism's Shadow on Latin America, and Stories of Resistance + Brazil Update) to discuss his great new series The Battle for Free Speech, a collaboration with The Real News Network. Be sure to check this one out!
Michael Fox is a Brazil-based journalist, contributor to The World, former Editor of NACLA, and the host of the podcast series Under the Shadow and Brazil on Fire, and now also Stories of Resistance. Michael can be followed on Twitter @mfox_us, you can support his project on his patreon and follow his band Monte Perdido.
Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory
Sudan's History Through Independence & the Destruction of the Sudanese Left w/ Mohamed Khougali & Ruehl Muller [Pt.1] (AR&D Ep. 15)07/24/2026 | 2h 42 mins.In this continuation of our African Revolutions and Decolonization series, we we have an lengthy conversation that just starts to scratch the surface of Sudan, with a terrific guest and guest host. Here, we are joined by Mohamed Khougali, author of Politically Unconscious: The Psychic Aftermath of the Sudanese Revolution, and returning guest host Ruehl Muller, whom you will remember from our episodes with the Communist Party of Swaziland's Bafanabakhe Sacolo. Stay tuned, part 2 of this conversation will be coming very soon!
Mohamed Khougali is a Sudanese socialist who was part of the Sudanese revolution of 2018-19. He is currently residing in Germany where he and his wife founded the Black Radicals, an anti-racist group informed by the Black Radical Tradition. He also continues his radical psychological practice, where you can reach him (notatherapist.de). Also be sure to follow his instagram, Black Radicals!
Ruehl Muller is senior lecturer/associate professor at the Institute of Creativity and Innovation at Xiamen University in China, and the editor of the fantastic Building a People's Art: Selected Works of Trường Chinh and Tố Hữu (buy a physical copy or download the free PDF from Iskra Books).
Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory
- This episode is a fully remastered version of our classic and extremely popular episode from February 2021, rereleased on the occasion of 4 July 2026
In this episode of Guerrilla History, we close out Black History Month with a very special guest, the great Professor Gerald Horne. In this episode, we talk about heroic creation myths of the United States, and the actual history in order to deconstruct these myths. This episode will be largely based on Gerald's books The Counterrevolution of 1776: Slave Resistance and the Origins of the United States, The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long 16th Century, and The Apocalypse of Settler Colonialism: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, and Capitalism in 17th Century North America and the Caribbean.
Gerald Horne is the John J. and Rebecca Moores Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston. His research interests are unbelievably varied, encompassing biographies of W.E.B. Du Bois and Paul Robeson, to The Haitian Revolution, to Hollywood in the '30s-'50s, to Jazz and Justice. Be sure to check out his bibliography, you're certain to find something that interests you!
Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory
World Cup 2026: Geopolitics and the Beautiful Game w/ Alex Aviña, Abubaker Abed, & Indi.Ca,06/11/2026 | 1h 57 mins.This is our newest installment of our Guerrilla History series previewing and analyzing the major international football (soccer) tournaments on and off the pitch. This time, with the disastrous US/Canada/Mexico hosted World Cup 2026. Amid war on Iran, anti-immigrant ICE terror gangs, dismal initial attendance numbers and astronomical costs, this world cup looks to be one of the worst in history. No wonder there have been calls to boycott it and the US. A terrific global panel joins Guerrilla History hosts Adnan and Henry to discuss the geopolitics of the once beautiful game and review the myriad ways this world cup violates the spirit of sport. Gazan journalist Abubaker Abed , Resistance is Fertile podcast co-host Indi.ca, and returning panelist and great friend of both Guerrilla History and the Adnan Husain Show Latin American historian Alex Aviña will break this down.
Give to Dahnoun Mutual Aid in Gaza: dahnounmutualaid
Subscribe to Guerrilla History podcast on your favorite audio podcast platform or listen at: https://guerrillahistory.libsyn.com
Follow Abubaker Abed on X and substack: x.com/AbubakerAbedW and substack.com/@AbubakerAbedW
Follow Indi on X and his website: x.com/indica and https://indi.ca as well as Resistance is Fertile podcast on his YT channel: @indications
Follow Alex on X: x.com/Alexander_Avina
Support The Adnan Husain Show www.patreon.com/adnanhusain https://www.adnanahusain.substack.com Or make a one-time donation to the show and Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/adnanhusain Like, subscribe, share! Also available as audio podcast on all major platforms: https://adnanhusainshow.libsyn.com X: @adnanahusain Substack: adnanahusain.substack.com www.adnanhusain.org
Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory
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About Guerrilla History
Guerrilla History is the podcast that acts as a reconnaissance report of global history for the activist left, and aims to use the lessons of history to analyze the present. Your hosts are educators Henry Hakamaki and Professor Adnan Husain, historian and Director of the School of Religion at Queens University. Follow us on social media! Our podcast can be found on twitter at https://twitter.com/guerrilla_pod, and can be supported on patreon at https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory. Your contributions will make the show possible to continue and succeed! Follow the hosts, Henry can be found on twitter at https://twitter.com/huck1995. Adnan can be followed on twitter at https://twitter.com/adnanahusain, and also runs The Majlis Podcast, which can be found at https://anchor.fm/msgp-queens, and the Muslim Societies-Global Perspectives group at Queens University, https://www.facebook.com/MSGPQU/. The other shows of the Revolutionary Left Radio family can be found at revolutionaryleftradio.com. Thanks to Ryan Hakamaki, who designed and created the podcast's artwork, and Kevin MacLeod, who creates royalty-free music.Podcast website
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