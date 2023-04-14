Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Guerrilla History

Podcast Guerrilla History
Guerrilla History is the podcast that acts as a reconnaissance report of global history for the activist left, and aims to use the lessons of history to analyze... More
History
Available Episodes

  • Dedollarization & the Petrodollar w/ Richard Wolff
    In this fun episode, we talk with Professor Richard Wolff about the process of dedollarization, its impact on the Petrodollar, and how these play into geopolitics more broadly including the ability of the US to sanction whomever they wish - processes that we need to continue keeping an eye on.  A really interesting conversation, we're looking forward to continuing it very soon!! Richard Wolff is a Professor Emeritus of Economics at UMass-Amherst and a Visiting Professor at The New School.  He is also the host of Economic Update and the founder of Democracy At Work.  You can follow him on Twitter @profwolff. Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory 
    5/5/2023
    1:01:25
  • Right Wing Moral Panic: "The Crisis of Masculinity" - Unlocked IB
    In this patreon-early access Intelligence Briefing, Adnan and Breht discuss the current moral panic on the political right around issues of masculinity, dropping testosterone levels, and family formation. Together they discuss how the Right obscures the role of under-regulated corporations in poisoning us and the role capitalism plays in destabilizing human life in general, and instead blame scapegoats like life-saving vaccines, innocuous food stuffs like soy, feminism, LGBTQ people, and liberal elites (but never reactionary ones ofc). In addition, they try to think through what masculinity actually is, how it might express itself in healthy ways, what the left can offer young people in general, how reactionary notions of masculinity are rooted in profound fear and insecurity, and how misogynistic figures in the manosphere actually hamstring and poison the minds of young men trying to find a good partner and build a meaningful life. Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory 
    4/28/2023
    56:05
  • History and Impacts of the Blockade Yemen w/ Shireen Al-Adeimi
    This episode of Guerrilla History is a continuation of our Sanctions As War miniseries (get the book here).  In this critical episode, we bring on the wonderful Shireen Al-Adeimi to discuss the history and impact of the blockade on Yemen, and how this blockade is intimately tied to the geopolitics of the region.  Get the word out and share this with comrades involved in the anti-sanctions movement. Shireen Al-Adeimi is an assistant professor of language and literacy at Michigan State University, and is an expert on the war and humanitarian crisis in her country of birth, Yemen. She writes for In These Times and Responsible Statecraft, and speaks and writes frequently on Yemen for media globally.  You can follow her on twitter @shireen818, and help support the Yemen Relief & Reconstruction Foundation. Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory 
    4/21/2023
    1:26:30
  • Building the Communist Party of Kenya w/ Comrade Booker Omole
    In this excellent conversation, we talk with Comrade Booker Omole of the Communist Party of Kenya about their new book release - The Building of the Communist Party of Kenya!  A great conversation about building a Communist Party, the book is a tremendous resource, and all proceeds of it go towards supporting the CPK! Booker Omole is the National Vice Chairperson and National Organizing Secretary of the Communist Party of Kenya.  He can be found on Twitter @BookerBiro. Support the Communist Party of Kenya!  You can contribute to their fundraising drive on PayPal.  You can follow them on Twitter @CommunistsKe, on Facebook, YouTube, or on Instagram.  You can also support them by buying something from their Propaganda Shop or getting the book we talked about today!  You can also check out their website at https://www.communistpartyofkenya.org/. Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory 
    4/14/2023
    1:30:06
  • Concerning Violence - Review, From the Archives
    This From the Archives episode was originally a patreon-exclusive episode from November 2021, where Adnan and Henry discuss Fanon and the documentary Concerning Violence: Nine Scenes from the Anti-Imperialist Self-Defense.  This was a really fun and thought provoking conversation, and something that you will be able to hopefully get something out of whether you've seen the documentary or not.  Hope you enjoy! Help support the show by signing up to our patreon, where you also will get bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory
    4/7/2023
    1:19:34

More History podcasts

About Guerrilla History

Guerrilla History is the podcast that acts as a reconnaissance report of global history for the activist left, and aims to use the lessons of history to analyze the present. Your hosts are immunobiologist Henry Hakamaki, Professor Adnan Husain, historian and Director of the School of Religion at Queens University, and Revolutionary Left Radio's Breht O'Shea. We hope that the discussion will be useful to you, and if you have any questions or guest/topic suggestions, email them to us at [email protected] Follow us on social media!  Our podcast can be found on twitter at https://twitter.com/guerrilla_pod, and can be supported on patreon at https://www.patreon.com/guerrillahistory.  Your contributions will make the show possible to continue and succeed! To follow the hosts, Henry can be found on twitter at https://twitter.com/huck1995, and also has a patreon to help support himself through the pandemic where he breaks down science and public health research and news at https://www.patreon.com/huck1995.  Adnan can be followed on twitter at https://twitter.com/adnanahusain, and also runs The Majlis Podcast, which can be found at https://anchor.fm/msgp-queens, and the Muslim Societies-Global Perspectives group at Queens University, https://www.facebook.com/MSGPQU/.   Breht is the host of Revolutionary Left Radio, which can be followed on twitter at https://twitter.com/RevLeftRadio and on Libsyn at https://revolutionaryleftradio.libsyn.com/, and cohost of The Red Menace Podcast, which can be followed on twitter at https://twitter.com/Red_Menace_Pod and on Libsyn https://redmenace.libsyn.com/.  You can support those two podcasts by visiting https://www.patreon.com/RevLeftRadio and https://www.patreon.com/TheRedMenace.   Thanks to Ryan Hakamaki, who designed and created the podcast's artwork, and Kevin MacLeod, who creates royalty-free music.
