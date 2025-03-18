Listen in to the latest Seasonal Event with The Sisters Enchanted!Find us on the web and learn more about our unique style of magic at https://thesistersenchan...

Are you constantly seeking external validation? Do you struggle to trust yourself even when you know, deep down, you've got what it takes?In this short audio, I’m diving into the solar plexus chakra—the powerhouse of self-trust and confidence. You’ll learn why self-trust is the key to radiating your magic and how to stop outsourcing your worth to others.

Self-awareness isn’t just knowing your likes and dislikes—it’s a deep, intuitive understanding of yourself.In this short audio, I’m diving into the third eye chakra, the center of intuition and self-awareness. Learn how to connect your logical mind, emotional body, and energetic reactions to move through life with clarity and confidence.

Is your self-expression truly authentic, or is it a mask to hide behind?In this short audio, I’m diving into the throat chakra—the energetic center of self-expression, clear communication, and speaking your truth. When this energy is balanced, you advocate for yourself with compassion and confidence.

About Enchanted Sisters Seasonal Event

Listen in to the latest Seasonal Event with The Sisters Enchanted!