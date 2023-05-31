Sometimes the truth is hard to hear. Sometimes it’s a little triggering and very uncomfortable. Yet, we all know that this space is where the true magic happens... More
314: The Fundamentals of Emasculation: Why We as Women Emasculate Our Men (When Really ALL WE WANT is for Him to Step Up + LEAD US)
Emasculation & letting HIM lead is one of the topics that Monica is most well-known for, and for damn good reason. This is an important conversation that needs to be had, especially in today’s culture, and she’s going right into the heart of it in today’s episode! 🙌🏻
This doesn’t just apply to women who have male partners - this also applies to women interacting with MEN in every day life. Whether it’s your father or brother, raising son(s), coworkers, or even the men you interact with at the grocery store or in your everyday life. Emasculation is a dis-ease that is harming our society, and we as women have the power to rewrite the narrative! Let’s goooo!!
***IMPORTANT TIMESTAMPS Monica wants you to be aware of:
24:51 Questions to ask yourself
26:04 Common ways we emasculate
Inside this episode:
🔥 What emasculation even means
🔥 Why we emasculate men
🔥 How this applies to how we mother our sons
🔥 The key being to actually LET him lead
🔥 The alpha woman & the problem with modern-day feminism
🔥 The different archetypes & seasons of being a woman
🔥 Our power to choose a different reality
🔥 Common ways we emasculate
🔥 Questions for women to reflect on this
🔥 The difference between men & women’s brains
🔥 How this difference in our brains affects our communication
+++++
6/21/2023
51:55
313: Guided Meditation to Shift Your State Back to Abundance, Expansion & Purpose
Today’s episode is a special one, and it’s a bit different than what you might be used to around here. Monica is gifting you an exclusive, never-heard-before, channeled meditation that you can return to again & again to shift your state.
Her intention with this practice is that you will feel expanded, tapped into the infinite abundant energy that already exists within you, and aligned with the most empowered, trustworthy version of yourself. This meditation will bring you back to your core purpose and natural state whenever you need it.
Make sure to save this one to revisit often, and share with anyone you know who you feel would benefit from this guided practice.
Pour yourself a mug of cacao, get comfy, close your eyes, and allow yourself to simply receive. ✨
++++++++++++
6/15/2023
13:44
312: How to Operate at a High Vibrational Frequency to Attract in Unlimited Abundance & The Real Reason You're Not Getting What You Want
In today’s podcast, Monica is giving you her top tips to help you shift back into your natural state of abundance, expansion, and “lucky girl syndrome” - without needing a whole 3 hour morning routine to do it. We’re talking about being intentional in the micromoments in a way that will change your whole life.
In this episode, you’ll be diving into:
🔥 The importance of consistency in anything in life
🔥 Why your car is a vortex for expansion
🔥 How the Universe is like “Google Maps”
🔥 An easy somatic practice to align with what you want
🔥 How you’re holding yourself back & why you’re not getting what you want
🔥 The law of assumption aka “lucky girl syndrome”
🔥 Stacking your manifestations
This episode is a powerful one, and if you integrate what she breaks down for you in this episode - we’re not kidding when we say that you very well could upgrade your entire life. ENJOY! 💋
6/14/2023
37:46
311: She's Baring It All - A Deep Dive Into Astrology through Monica's Birth Chart: Compatibility, Purpose, and Wellness Routines with Carolina Salazar
In today’s new episode, we’re talking all things astrology. That’s right! Monica is baring it all - up close & vulnerable - as her girlfriend Carolina shares what’s written in the stars for Monica and her purpose/business, her relationship with her fiancé, friends, and her clients; and how she best moves through life.
Here’s a rundown of some of key things their conversation covers:
🌹 Are birth charts ACTUALLY legit!?
🌹 Breaking down the language of astrology
🌹 The best place to grab your chart as you follow along
🌹 The benefit of having your chart read by a professional
🌹 How to use astrology to support you rather than limit you
🌹 Compatibility - are Monica and her fiancé a good match!?
🌹 The biggest lesson Monica is being asked to learn right now
🌹 Learning to express our inner polarities in a healthy way
🌹 How Monica balances travel, business, and her relationships
Plus - the girls dive into Monica’s top tips for supporting your body during stressful times, what stress/digestion/the nervous system have to do with one another, and their favorite wellness routines & habits to support their best life.
Even though this conversation is a live reading of Monica’s birth chart - you’re SURE to find something you can walk away with and implement in your life to uplevel your mindset, your health, and your routines. 🍋🔥 AND you’re definitely going to want to run and grab your own birth chart ASAP to see what’s written in the stars for you! 👅
6/7/2023
1:04:19
310: Business Q+A - Real Talk on "Flopped" Launches, Getting Clients, Staying Motivated, Cash Flow & More
Pour a cup of decaf and pull up a seat for some real talk and major truth bombs on all things BUSINESS in this exclusive Q+A.. it’s everything you guys wanted to know, and Monica does NOT hold back! 🔥
QUESTIONS ANSWERED: TIMESTAMPS —
🌹 03:00 - How did you learn your healing techniques?
🌹 06:00 - Have you ever experienced a flopped launch or no one buying plus how did you navigate it?
🌹 13:21 - Tips for working from the feminine and managing anxiety around work?
🌹 15:46 - How do you use manifesting in your business
🌹 17:00 - Did you have a vision of how big your business would be before you started or did that come?
🌹 19:05 - Did you ever have to go into debt or invest before making bank?
🌹 23:33 - Who did you go to first to help you set up your business - lawyer or financial advisor - not sure where to start?
🌹 25:34 - How did you establish/embody authority in the space you work in?
🌹 29:42 - How did you get better at automation and systemizing everything during your evolution? Also examples of your processes and automations that you’ve used over time?
🌹 34:10 - At what point did you start to get a huge influx of followers?
🌹 38:37 - How do you handle people who get triggered by your authenticity in person?
🌹 43:09 - How do you stay motivated?
🌹 43:21 - What do you think healthy profit margins are as a business grows?
🌹 47:14 - How did you get your first paying clients? How did you design your offers?
🌹 47:51 - What do you need to let go of to get to the next level in life?
