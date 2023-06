310: Business Q+A - Real Talk on "Flopped" Launches, Getting Clients, Staying Motivated, Cash Flow & More

Pour a cup of decaf and pull up a seat for some real talk and major truth bombs on all things BUSINESS in this exclusive Q+A.. it's everything you guys wanted to know, and Monica does NOT hold back! 🔥 QUESTIONS ANSWERED: TIMESTAMPS — 🌹 03:00 - How did you learn your healing techniques? 🌹 06:00 - Have you ever experienced a flopped launch or no one buying plus how did you navigate it? 🌹 13:21 - Tips for working from the feminine and managing anxiety around work? 🌹 15:46 - How do you use manifesting in your business 🌹 17:00 - Did you have a vision of how big your business would be before you started or did that come? 🌹 19:05 - Did you ever have to go into debt or invest before making bank? 🌹 23:33 - Who did you go to first to help you set up your business - lawyer or financial advisor - not sure where to start? 🌹 25:34 - How did you establish/embody authority in the space you work in? 🌹 29:42 - How did you get better at automation and systemizing everything during your evolution? Also examples of your processes and automations that you've used over time? 🌹 34:10 - At what point did you start to get a huge influx of followers? 🌹 38:37 - How do you handle people who get triggered by your authenticity in person? 🌹 43:09 - How do you stay motivated? 🌹 43:21 - What do you think healthy profit margins are as a business grows? 🌹 47:14 - How did you get your first paying clients? How did you design your offers? 🌹 47:51 - What do you need to let go of to get to the next level in life? As Mentioned In The Episode — BLOG ON THE SUN: https://monicayateshealth.com/blogs/lifestyle/monicas-summer-skincare-essentials CONFIDENCE BOOST PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/306-the-confidence-boost-you-need-in-your-biz/id1449633522?i=1000611721849 MANIFESTATION/NEXT LEVEL PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/309-how-to-navigate-the-stretch-phase-of/id1449633522?i=1000614294553 (NEW!!) Business Journal Prompts Freebie: https://monicayateshealth.com/collections/shop-all/products/business-journal-prompts-freebie June Manifestation Challenge: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/646529bf76364508a70f6572 Men & Money Bundle: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/64668484e82b9b7afc930d41 BTS Bubble: https://monicayateshealth.com/pages/monicas-bts-bubble Queen Alchemy (Round 12) Extended Payment Plan: https://monicayateshealth.com/pages/queen-alchemy The Feminine CEO: https://monicayateshealth.com/pages/feminine-ceo HER: https://monicayateshealth.com/pages/her Monica's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@monicayateshealth/ Join Monica's Email List: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/632a2bfbbf9a194f540c4ab0 Monica's Book Waitlist: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/63bc867d329680c1aa644edf NEXT LIVE EVENT - 2024 NYC Immersion: https://monicayateshealth.com/pages/immersion