Thinking Twice: Revenge of the Tipping Point with Malcolm Gladwell

In 2000, New York Times bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell released the groundbreaking book "The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference", which explored how small ideas can create lasting changes in everyday life through social engineering and the "tipping points" phenomenon. Two decades after the book's original publication and in the spirit of an organizational mission that values a second look at seminal ideas, we speak with Gladwell about what he has learned and, in some cases, reconsidered. In this conversation with Open to Debate guest moderator Nayeema Raza, Gladwell discusses his sequel "Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering", which looks at the darker side of social epidemics, what he thinks might have been wrong with some of his original theories, and how such thought evolution is a sign of growth. Our Guest: Malcolm Gladwell, Bestselling Author; Co-Founder of Pushkin Industries Nayeema Raza, Journalist and Co-Host of the Semafor Podcast "Mixed Signals", is the guest moderator.