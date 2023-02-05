Reclaim Your SOVEREIGNTY & Discover TRUE Vitality - w/ Chervin Jafarieh | Know Thyself Podcast EP 43
Health expert and Biodynamic farmer, Chervin Jafarieh, explains how to reclaim your personal sovereignty and unlock your healthiest life, in this toxic world. He dives deep on the power of discernment, and how to rediscover the fundamentals of your health. Reminding us in pursuit of vitality, not to overlook the simple things: like sunlight, clean water, and healthy habits. He also explains why negative thinking, subconscious beliefs, and gossip all contribute to an unhealthy version of ourselves. Chervin shares the fundamentals of biodynamic farming, his personal healing journey, and why he created Cymbiotika, a leading supplement company. SPONSOR: https://www.mudwtr.com/knowthyself Code: KNOWTHYSELF for 15% off (Currently only ships to US & Canada) ___________ Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 2:29 Power of discernment 9:18 The Journey to Awakening 20:34 Staying Open, Finding Alignment 27:34 Fundamentals for Our Health 39:25 Toxicity of Gossip & Cancel Culture 43:03 Cymbiotika 49:16 Chervin’s Personal Healing Journey 58:22 Humanity’s Great Opportunity 1:05:53 Back to basics: Essential for Thriving 1:10:50 Transcending Fight or Flight 1:13:36 Biodynamic Farming and Nature of Self 1:20:33 Inner Child & Play 1:26:10 Conclusion ___________ Chervin Jafarieh is a life-long seeker of truth and knowledge. Through his podcast Wake the Fake Up, media accounts and interviews, he shares deep insights on areas of study such as Eastern and Western medicine, orthomolecular medicine, epigenetics, nutrition, detoxification, biodynamic agriculture, and philosophy, with the soul intention to awaken a higher potential contained within each of us. He is also the founder of leading supplement company, Cymbiotika, and a biodynamic farmer. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chervin333/ Website: https://www.chervinjafarieh.com Cymbiotika: https://cymbiotika.com ___________ Know Thyself Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowthyself/ Website: https://www.knowthyself.one Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ4wglCWTJeWQC0exBalgKg Listen to all episodes on Audio: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4FSiemtvZrWesGtO2MqTZ4?si=d389c8dee8fa4026 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/know-thyself/id1633725927 André Duqum Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreduqum/ Meraki Media https://merakimedia.com https://www.instagram.com/merakimedia/