How to find THE ONE & Have the Best Sex EVER - with Stefanos Sifandos | Know Thyself Podcast EP 41

Relationship coach Stefanos Sifandos explains how to uplevel your relationships and create epic love. He dives deep into the damage that porn does to us, our societal distortions around love, and playing 'the dating game'. He explains his own journey of overcoming childhood trauma and a sex addiction, and why he believes that deliberate celibacy healed his relationship to the feminine. He also shares his advice for how to find 'the one' and build a loving partnership, giving his tools for how to fight, defining agreements, and making love last past the honeymoon phase.

Timecodes:
0:00 Intro
2:09 Creating Safe Spaces to Feel
8:26 Finding "The One"
11:59 Relationships as a Mirror
20:08 Stefanos Journey to Love
25:45 'Toxic' Masculinity
34:20 Porn's Damage
44:28 Learn How to Fight
56:54 Have Better Sex
1:02:43 Attraction to Inner Beauty
1:07:04 Defining Agreements in Relationship
1:10:17 Choosing Celibacy
1:23:26 Men's & Women's Groups
1:33:20 Conclusion

Stefanos Sifandos: With over 15 years of experience in the personal development space, Stefanos is a trained educator, Behavioural Scientist and relationships expert with an extensive background in Psychology, Philosophy and Ecology. He is passionate about and committed to leading people to closer to their highest potential and to each other. Stefanos' philosophy merges the best of Eastern and Western methodologies to promote spiritual balance and empower people in life and love. From trauma release to navigating the murky waters of modern masculinity, to helping women understand the men in their lives, he helps people escape negative patterns and cultivate a positive sense of self. Stefanos has worked with thousands of men and women from all walks of life; special forces soldiers, Olympic gold medalists, elite world champion fighters, and everyday people have relied on him to restructure and reframe their relationships with themselves, their past, their trauma, their potential and their loved ones.