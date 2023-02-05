Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Know Thyself

Podcast Know Thyself
Know Thyself

André Duqum
The Know Thyself Podcast is a place to dive deep into the perennial questions of life; such as "Who am I?", "Why am I here?" and "What is my purpose?" Each week...
EducationSelf-Improvement
Available Episodes

  • How The Power of SOUND Can Transform your LIFE - with Vylana Marcus | Know Thyself Podcast EP 44
    Sound Alchemist and Medicine Woman, Vylana Marcus, reveals how to harness the power of sound to transform pain into liberation. She shares her personal journey of overcoming unworthiness and finding her true voice, giving advice for anyone struggling to uncover and step into their own unique gifts. Vylana also shares the story of her troubled past relationships, which eventually led her to her sacred union with Aubrey Marcus, and how together they have built the partnership beyond her wildest dreams. She also dives deeps on channeling light language, motherhood, emotional healing, and even shares a live sound alchemy with us.   ___________ Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 2:07 Live Sound alchemy 12:40 Vylana's Journey to Sound  23:41 Finding your Unique Gifts  36:00 Overcoming Unworthiness 50:26 Sacred Union  1:04:13 Motherhood  1:09:25 Cymatics  1:11:49 Light Language & Channeling  1:29:03 The Full Spectrum of Emotions  1:49:15 Conclusion ___________   Vylana Marcus:   Passionate about leveraging various modalities and mediums within the healing arts to support the expansion of both individual and universal consciousness; Vylana is a visionary sound alchemist who has dedicated her life to healing the collective as both an artist and a medicine woman.   Vylana could be called many things, but the descriptor she would be most proud of is permission slip. Permission for women and men to remember the full breadth and magic of their birthright. Permission to embrace this era of radical change and transformation. Permission to simply be, just as you are.   Instagram: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6NDHQ6GcwKEA6BKvIIuFpn?si=Yhs6Fg2ZTPWoLLYAjrV5Dw  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Vylana Website: https://vylana.com/   ___________   Know Thyself Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowthyself/ Website: https://www.knowthyself.one Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ4wglCWTJeWQC0exBalgKg   Listen to all episodes on Audio:  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4FSiemtvZrWesGtO2MqTZ4?si=d389c8dee8fa4026 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/know-thyself/id1633725927     André Duqum Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreduqum/   Meraki Media https://merakimedia.com https://www.instagram.com/merakimedia/
    5/2/2023
    1:52:15
  • Reclaim Your SOVEREIGNTY & Discover TRUE Vitality - w/ Chervin Jafarieh | Know Thyself Podcast EP 43
    Health expert and Biodynamic farmer, Chervin Jafarieh, explains how to reclaim your personal sovereignty and unlock your healthiest life, in this toxic world. He dives deep on the power of discernment, and how to rediscover the fundamentals of your health. Reminding us in pursuit of vitality, not to overlook the simple things: like sunlight, clean water, and healthy habits. He also explains why negative thinking, subconscious beliefs, and gossip all contribute to an unhealthy version of ourselves.  Chervin shares the fundamentals of biodynamic farming, his personal healing journey, and why he created Cymbiotika, a leading supplement company.   SPONSOR: https://www.mudwtr.com/knowthyself Code: KNOWTHYSELF for 15% off (Currently only ships to US & Canada)   ___________ Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 2:29 Power of discernment  9:18 The Journey to Awakening  20:34 Staying Open, Finding Alignment 27:34 Fundamentals for Our Health 39:25 Toxicity of Gossip & Cancel Culture 43:03 Cymbiotika 49:16 Chervin’s Personal Healing Journey  58:22 Humanity’s Great Opportunity  1:05:53 Back to basics: Essential for Thriving 1:10:50 Transcending Fight or Flight 1:13:36 Biodynamic Farming and Nature of Self  1:20:33 Inner Child & Play 1:26:10 Conclusion ___________   Chervin Jafarieh is a life-long seeker of truth and knowledge. Through his podcast Wake the Fake Up, media accounts and interviews, he shares deep insights on areas of study such as Eastern and Western medicine, orthomolecular medicine, epigenetics, nutrition, detoxification, biodynamic agriculture, and philosophy, with the soul intention to awaken a higher potential contained within each of us. He is also the founder of leading supplement company, Cymbiotika, and a biodynamic farmer.   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chervin333/ Website: https://www.chervinjafarieh.com Cymbiotika: https://cymbiotika.com   ___________   Know Thyself Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowthyself/ Website: https://www.knowthyself.one Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ4wglCWTJeWQC0exBalgKg   Listen to all episodes on Audio:  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4FSiemtvZrWesGtO2MqTZ4?si=d389c8dee8fa4026 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/know-thyself/id1633725927     André Duqum Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreduqum/   Meraki Media https://merakimedia.com https://www.instagram.com/merakimedia/
    4/25/2023
    1:30:25
  • Find Enlightenment & End Suffering Using The LAW OF ONE - w/ Aaron Abke | Know Thyself EP 42
    Aaron Abke explains how to call forth our awakening by understanding The Law of One. The Law of One is a channeled text uncovering the origin of the universe, and explaining that all things exist as one. Aaron shares the meaning of life, and how to ascend through the different densities. He describes the 3 beliefs of our ego (and how to overcome them), awakening Kundalini Energy, and the journey to enlightenment.  Aaron also shares his own personal story of leaving being a pastor, becoming a fitness model, and ultimately having a spontaneous awakening that shifted his entire perspective. This episode is great for anyone wanting to deepen their understanding of reality and continue on their ascension process.    SPONSOR: https://www.DrinkLMNT.com/KnowThyself Get a FREE Sample pack with any order   ___________ Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 2:28 Meaning of Life: Defined by the Law of One 26:48 Waking up from Programming 34:39 Spiritual IQ 36:43 Process of Healing & Ascension  45:32 Spiritual Bypassing 49:49 Aaron's Awakening 56:33 3 Beliefs of the Ego 1:03:44 Healing the Wound of Lack 1:11:45 Harnessing Kundalini Energy 1:21:11 From Seeker to Enjoyer 1:30:00 Caution for Awakening Kundalini 1:35:37 What is Enlightenment 1:40:32 Unpacking Religion 1:49:12 Call Forth Awakening 1:52:20 Conclusion ___________   Aaron Abke is a spiritual teacher and content creator, with a mission is to awaken this planet to the awareness of our oneness and collective destiny, which is called "4th Density Consciousness". This is Unity Consciousness; the awareness of Love and Oneness as the Highest Truth of the Universe.   Highly studied in The Law of One, Aaron teaches others how to integrate and embody this Truth in their Being, rather than merely learning about it. His aim is to provide humanity with the tools, knowledge, and practices needed to ascend our consciousness to the 4th Density Level.   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aaronabke/ Website: https://www.aaronabke.com 4D University: https://www.4duniversity.com   ___________   Know Thyself Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowthyself/ Website: https://www.knowthyself.one Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ4wglCWTJeWQC0exBalgKg   Listen to all episodes on Audio:  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4FSiemtvZrWesGtO2MqTZ4?si=d389c8dee8fa4026 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/know-thyself/id1633725927     André Duqum Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreduqum/   Meraki Media https://merakimedia.com https://www.instagram.com/merakimedia/
    4/18/2023
    1:54:00
  • How to find THE ONE & Have the Best Sex EVER - with Stefanos Sifandos | Know Thyself Podcast EP 41
    Relationship coach Stefanos Sifandos explains how to uplevel your relationships and create epic love. He dives deep into the damage that porn does to us, our societal distortions around love, and playing 'the dating game'. He explains his own journey of overcoming childhood trauma and a sex addiction, and why he believes that deliberate celibacy healed his relationship to the feminine.  He also shares his advice for how to find 'the one' and build a loving partnership, giving his tools for how to fight, defining agreements, and making love last past the honeymoon phase.      SPONSOR: https://www.mudwtr.com/knowthyself Code: KNOWTHYSELF for 15% off (Currently only ships to US & Canada)   ___________ Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 2:09 Creating Safe Spaces to Feel 8:26 Finding “The One” 11:59 Relationships as a Mirror 20:08 Stefanos Journey to Love 25:45 'Toxic' Masculinity 34:20 Porn’s Damage 44:28 Learn How to Fight 56:54 Have Better Sex 1:02:43 Attraction to Inner Beauty 1:07:04 Defining Agreements in Relationship 1:10:17 Choosing Celibacy  1:23:26 Men’s & Women’s Groups 1:33:20 Conclusion   ___________   Stefanos Sifandos:    With over 15 years of experience in the personal development space, Stefanos is a trained educator, Behavioural Scientist and relationships expert with an extensive background in Psychology, Philosophy and Ecology. He is passionate about and committed to leading people to closer to their highest potential and to each other. Stefanos’ philosophy merges the best of Eastern and Western methodologies to promote spiritual balance and empower people in life and love. From trauma release to navigating the murky waters of modern masculinity, to helping women understand the men in their lives, he helps people escape negative patterns and cultivate a positive sense of self. Stefanos has worked with thousands of men and women from all walks of life; special forces soldiers, Olympic gold medalists, elite world champion fighters, and everyday people have relied on him to restructure and reframe their relationships with themselves, their past, their trauma, their potential and their loved ones.   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stefanossifandos/ Website: https://stefanossifandos.com   ___________   Know Thyself Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowthyself/ Website: https://www.knowthyself.one Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ4wglCWTJeWQC0exBalgKg   Listen to all episodes on Audio:  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4FSiemtvZrWesGtO2MqTZ4?si=d389c8dee8fa4026 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/know-thyself/id1633725927     André Duqum Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreduqum/   Meraki Media https://merakimedia.com https://www.instagram.com/merakimedia/
    4/11/2023
    1:38:24
  • How To CLAIM Your VISION with CREATOR CONSCIOUSNESS - with Lukis Mac | Know Thyself Podcast EP 40
    Lukis Mac shares how he alchemized his trauma and became the creator of his own reality. He describes how to use breath work as a tool to access subconscious emotions and begin to rewrite our experience of this life. As many of our limiting beliefs and unhealthy patterns happen without us being aware of them, breath work can be a great tool to unlock those unfelt emotions and begin to heal the pain of the past. He and André also dive deep on the importance of facing your fears, getting clarity on your direction in life, and taking aligned action to truly create a life of your choosing.   SPONSOR:  https://www.DrinkLMNT.com/KnowThyself Get a FREE Sample pack with any order   ___________ Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 3:18 How Lukis Alchemized his Trauma 8:04 Take Responsibility for your Healing 9:47 Using the Breath to Elevate 19:44 Facing our Fears 27:34 Get Clarity, Take Action 38:13 Creating & Aligning to the Vision 46:09 Power of Environment 50:29 Transcending Stress 56:27 Overcoming the Projections of Others/ self judgement 1:07:53 Get Started with Breath work 1:09:41 Conclusion ___________   Lukis Mac is an Artist, Breathwork Practitioner and Co-Founder of Owakened Breathwork - a Breathwork method that guides individuals into an altered state of consciousness to enhance physical, spiritual and emotional wellbeing.   His deep work supports individuals to release trauma and suppressed emotions so they can rediscover their inner power.   Originally from New Zealand, Lukis now travels leading live group events and working privately with celebrity clients around the world.   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lukismac/ Owaken Breathwork: https://www.instagram.com/owakenbreathwork/ Website: https://www.lukismac.com   ___________   Know Thyself Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowthyself/ Website: https://www.knowthyself.one Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ4wglCWTJeWQC0exBalgKg   Listen to all episodes on Audio:  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4FSiemtvZrWesGtO2MqTZ4?si=d389c8dee8fa4026 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/know-thyself/id1633725927     André Duqum Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreduqum/   Meraki Media https://merakimedia.com https://www.instagram.com/merakimedia/
    4/4/2023
    1:11:02

About Know Thyself

The Know Thyself Podcast is a place to dive deep into the perennial questions of life; such as “Who am I?”, “Why am I here?” and “What is my purpose?” Each week the host André Duqum connects with various teachers, spiritual leaders, doctors, heart-led creators and storytellers on topics such as the true nature of ‘Self’, consciousness, philosophy, health optimization, and personal growth. These conversations are aimed at supporting individuals on their awakening journey, reducing human suffering and providing actionable tips for experiencing a truly liberated and fulfilling life. The Know Thyself Podcast is here to reveal ancient wisdom applicable for these modern times.
