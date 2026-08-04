Anil Seth is a professor of cognitive and computational neuroscience at the University of Sussex and one of the world's leading researchers on consciousness. His central claim is both unsettling and liberating: we do not passively receive reality, we actively generate it. The world that appears when you open your eyes is not a transparent window onto what is actually out there. It is the brain's best guess, a controlled hallucination, built from the inside out.



What We Dive Into:

1. Your brain is not reading out the world like a camera. It is making constant predictions about what is out there and updating them with sensory signals. What you perceive is much more a product of those internal predictions than of the raw sensory data coming in. In that sense, all perception is a form of hallucination, just one that happens to be grounded in reality.

2. Just as the brain generates a model of the external world, it generates a model of the self. The feeling of being a continuous, stable "I" is another best guess, not a fixed essence waiting to be discovered. This is both humbling and freeing, because a constructed self can be examined and updated in ways a fixed one cannot.

3. As AI systems grow more sophisticated, they will increasingly appear to have inner lives. Anil draws a sharp line between intelligence and consciousness, arguing that current AI lacks the biological, embodied, self-regulating properties that we believe underlie genuine experience. Confusing performance for presence is not just a philosophical error. It shapes regulation, design, and how we treat these systems.



Know Thyself, but not by yourself. A guided space to return home to yourself.

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00:00 Intro

01:47 We Don't Perceive the World — We Generate It

04:29 The Brain as a Prediction Machine

07:22 Controlled Hallucination: What That Term Really Means

09:37 Reality Is Real, But We Never Perceive It Directly

13:25 Optical Illusions as Windows Into Perception

16:42 Perceptual Humility and Echo Chambers

19:34 The Perception Census: Mapping Our Inner Diversity

25:24 Perception, Priors, and Personal Suffering

29:17 Memory, Identity, and What We Expect to See

33:19 The Minimum of Consciousness: Bare Awareness

38:15 Pure Consciousness and the Feeling of Being Alive

41:51 Can the Contents of Experience Tell Us About Consciousness?

45:46 Out of Body Experiences and the First-Person Perspective

50:31 Psychedelics, Reality, and the Sense of Realness

57:12 Anil's LSD Experience and Mary's Room

1:03:47 Defining Consciousness: Nagel's "What Is It Like"

1:07:25 The Distribution of Consciousness: Animals, Trees, and AI

1:17:27 Steel-Manning Panpsychism

1:21:09 Pragmatic Materialism

1:34:23 Intelligence vs. Consciousness: Why AI Is Different

1:38:17 Why Current AI Is Probably Not Conscious

1:43:53 The Danger of Believing AI Is Conscious

1:49:24 What Happens When We Take the Self Too Seriously

1:52:01 Reflections on Death and What Dies

1:57:34 The Self as Process, Not Essence

2:02:00 Free Will as a Useful Perception

2:05:43 Closing Message: Celebrate the Everyday Miracle of Consciousness

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