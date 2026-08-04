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208 episodes
- Jahnavi Harrison is a Grammy-nominated artist, musician, and practitioner of Bhakti Yoga who has spent her life exploring sound as a path to the divine. Raised at Bhaktivedanta Manor in England, she grew up inside one of the world's most dedicated devotional communities, and in this conversation we trace how that formation shaped her relationship with voice, identity, approval, and what it means to offer your life as a prayer.
What We Dive Into:
1. Most of us were told at some point to be quiet, to sound better, or to wait until we were good enough. That conditioning runs deep. Reclaiming the voice, whether through kirtan, song, or simply speaking truthfully, is one of the most direct paths back to a self that stopped performing and started expressing.
2. Bhakti is not a feeling you arrive at and maintain. It is a daily offering, something you return to moment by moment, especially when you have drifted. Jahnavi's framing is simple: make space for prayer in whatever form feels alive to you, and that space will become a source of nourishment that compounds over time.
3. The desire to be accepted can masquerade as discernment, as wisdom, even as calling. Jahnavi traces how much of her own journey involved slowly distinguishing the voice of genuine inner knowing from the much louder voice that simply wanted to be liked. That distinction is not resolved once. It is worked on for life.
Know Thyself, but not by yourself. A guided space to return home to yourself.
https://www.knowthyselfcollective.com
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___________
00:00 Intro
01:36 What Devotional Music Actually Is
03:12 Sound as a Direct Path to the Divine
06:42 Sound as the First and Last Sense
09:15 The Sensitivity of Sound and Its Transformative Power
12:28 Why We Lose Our Voices: Fear, Shame, and the Voice Unsung
16:22 Finding Your Voice and Speaking Your Truth
20:17 Discerning Your Own Voice from the Noise of Others
23:46 The Missed Flight: Choosing Calling Over Convention
29:00 Life as an Offering: Dharma and Letting Go of Outcomes
31:54 The Intelligence of the Heart in Bhakti
36:22 Nature, Silence, and the Inner Life
42:39 Prayer vs. Meditation: Are They the Same?
48:32 Prayer as Relationship, Not Request
57:54 Kirtan, Mantra, and the Dissolution of Self
1:03:25 Kirtan at a Funeral: Sound as Communal Holding
1:06:15 Losing and Reclaiming Faith: The Reckoning with Tradition
1:13:33 The Role of Trusted Counsel Through Doubt
1:15:28 The Grammys and the Tension of Devotional Art in Industry
1:21:37 Fame, Ego, and Staying on the Right Track
1:25:40 Expanding Beyond Tradition: The Rise Album with Willow
1:35:36 Art as Revolution and Service
1:38:31 The Coldplay Concert and the Power of Mass Gathering
1:43:17 Current Projects and Dreaming Bigger
1:51:37 Closing Message: Make Space for Prayer Every Day
___________
✨MORE FROM JAHNAVI↳Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jahnavi_harrison
↳YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/JahnaviHarrisonMusic
↳https://www.jahnavimusic.com
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- Anil Seth is a professor of cognitive and computational neuroscience at the University of Sussex and one of the world's leading researchers on consciousness. His central claim is both unsettling and liberating: we do not passively receive reality, we actively generate it. The world that appears when you open your eyes is not a transparent window onto what is actually out there. It is the brain's best guess, a controlled hallucination, built from the inside out.
What We Dive Into:
1. Your brain is not reading out the world like a camera. It is making constant predictions about what is out there and updating them with sensory signals. What you perceive is much more a product of those internal predictions than of the raw sensory data coming in. In that sense, all perception is a form of hallucination, just one that happens to be grounded in reality.
2. Just as the brain generates a model of the external world, it generates a model of the self. The feeling of being a continuous, stable "I" is another best guess, not a fixed essence waiting to be discovered. This is both humbling and freeing, because a constructed self can be examined and updated in ways a fixed one cannot.
3. As AI systems grow more sophisticated, they will increasingly appear to have inner lives. Anil draws a sharp line between intelligence and consciousness, arguing that current AI lacks the biological, embodied, self-regulating properties that we believe underlie genuine experience. Confusing performance for presence is not just a philosophical error. It shapes regulation, design, and how we treat these systems.
Know Thyself, but not by yourself. A guided space to return home to yourself.
https://www.knowthyselfcollective.com
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___________
00:00 Intro
01:47 We Don't Perceive the World — We Generate It
04:29 The Brain as a Prediction Machine
07:22 Controlled Hallucination: What That Term Really Means
09:37 Reality Is Real, But We Never Perceive It Directly
13:25 Optical Illusions as Windows Into Perception
16:42 Perceptual Humility and Echo Chambers
19:34 The Perception Census: Mapping Our Inner Diversity
25:24 Perception, Priors, and Personal Suffering
29:17 Memory, Identity, and What We Expect to See
33:19 The Minimum of Consciousness: Bare Awareness
38:15 Pure Consciousness and the Feeling of Being Alive
41:51 Can the Contents of Experience Tell Us About Consciousness?
45:46 Out of Body Experiences and the First-Person Perspective
50:31 Psychedelics, Reality, and the Sense of Realness
57:12 Anil's LSD Experience and Mary's Room
1:03:47 Defining Consciousness: Nagel's "What Is It Like"
1:07:25 The Distribution of Consciousness: Animals, Trees, and AI
1:17:27 Steel-Manning Panpsychism
1:21:09 Pragmatic Materialism
1:34:23 Intelligence vs. Consciousness: Why AI Is Different
1:38:17 Why Current AI Is Probably Not Conscious
1:43:53 The Danger of Believing AI Is Conscious
1:49:24 What Happens When We Take the Self Too Seriously
1:52:01 Reflections on Death and What Dies
1:57:34 The Self as Process, Not Essence
2:02:00 Free Will as a Useful Perception
2:05:43 Closing Message: Celebrate the Everyday Miracle of Consciousness
___________
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E204 – Dr. William Li: The Body's 5 Health Defense Systems, Cancer, Microplastics & Healing From the Inside Out07/21/2026 | 2h 2 mins.Dr. William Li is a Harvard-trained physician, co-founder of the Angiogenesis Foundation, and New York Times bestselling author whose work centers on one quietly radical premise: the power to stay healthy lives inside you. In this conversation, we explore the five hardwired defense systems the body runs continuously, angiogenesis, stem cells, the gut microbiome, immunity, and DNA protection, and what it looks like to actually support them through food, sleep, and daily choices.
What We Dive Into:
1. You are not just one organism. You carry 39 trillion bacteria inside you, many of which send signals up through the vagus nerve directly to the brain, shaping mood, social behavior, and stress levels.
2. Your body was born with 70 million extra stem cells stored in bone marrow, ready to mobilize and repair damage whenever called. Sleep, food, and metabolic health directly influence how effectively they do their job.
3. The environment is full of things we cannot fully control, microplastics, toxins, pollution. What we can control is whether our internal defense systems are strong enough to handle the load. Chronic stress degrades those systems faster than most environmental exposures.
Know Thyself, but not by yourself. A guided space to return home to yourself.
https://www.knowthyselfcollective.com
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___________
00:00 Intro
01:42 Health Is Not the Absence of Disease
05:24 The Five Health Defense Systems
07:14 Defense 1: Angiogenesis and Blood Vessel Health
09:07 Defense 2: Stem Cells and the Body's Repair System
14:01 Defense 3: The Gut Microbiome and the Holobiont
21:38 Defense 4: The Immune System as Inner Army
31:44 Defense 5: DNA Repair and the Iron Dome Within
36:48 Cancer Is Growing in All of Us Right Now
43:07 The Rising Cancer Rates and Why They're Skewing Younger
47:40 Microplastics: Where They Come From and Why They Matter
55:37 The Case for Keeping Your Shields Up
59:15 Practical Steps: Air, Water, and Food Quality
1:07:46 Sleep, Movement, and Stress as Health Defenses
1:11:04 The Danger of Chronic Overeating
1:19:09 The History of Abundance and the Clean Plate Myth
1:23:43 Bruce Lee and the Philosophy of Personalized Health
1:29:00 What Modern Medicine Got Right and What It Lost
1:32:42 The Interstitium, Acupuncture, and Converging Worlds
1:35:34 The Future of Cancer Treatment and Health Span
1:44:42 Dr. Li's Favorite Foods and Why He Loves Them
1:55:53 The Science of Dark Chocolate
1:59:00 Closing Message: Optimize Your Gut
___________
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E203 - Dr. Justin Sledge: The Occult, Witch Trials & the Forbidden Teachings of Gnosticism07/14/2026 | 3h 22 mins.Dr. Justin Sledge is a scholar of philosophy and Western esotericism, and the voice behind the YouTube channel Esoterica, which has grown to over a million subscribers. He has spent his career studying the traditions that history tried to erase: Gnosticism, Kabbalah, Hermeticism, witchcraft, and alchemy.
What We Dive Into:
1. Classical skepticism is not about debunking or disbelief. It is about bracketing your personal investment long enough to let the material speak for itself.
2. Newton wrote more on alchemy and the occult than on calculus. Descartes arrived at his famous method through a mystical dream. Stripping these facts from the story of modernity has cost us access to some of the most important spiritual technologies ever developed.
3. Every other starting point, certainty, comfort, doctrine, conclusions, has a gutter waiting at the end of it. Awe keeps the garden of curiosity alive.
Know Thyself, but not by yourself. A guided space to return home to yourself.
https://www.knowthyselfcollective.com
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___________
00:00 Intro
01:57 What Skepticism Actually Means
06:21 How to Enter Mystical Inquiry Without Collapsing Into Belief
08:03 Religion, Mysticism, and the Margins
11:24 Gnosticism: The World as Prison, Christ as Liberator
14:21 The Nag Hammadi Discovery and the Many Christianities
17:00 William James and the Four Qualities of Mystical Experience
21:50 Perennial Wisdom vs. High-Resolution Differences
26:44 The Limits of Propositional Truth
31:32 Irrational vs. Non-Rational: Why the Distinction Matters
37:10 The Danger of Universalizing Mystical Experience
44:34 The World Is Stranger Than We Assume
51:01 How the Myth of Rational Modernity Was Curated
59:35 Recovering the Suppressed Voices of Western History
1:00:45 Mary Magdalene: Not a Prostitute
1:14:22 The Suppression of the Feminine and the Road to the Witch Trials
1:18:55 The Malleus Maleficarum and the Anatomy of a Moral Panic
1:24:01 Poverty, Not Practice: Who Was Actually Accused
1:26:27 The Books Justin Brought: Agrippa's Three Books of Occult Philosophy
1:32:08 Agrippa and the Possibility of Induced Illumination
1:41:32 The Kabbalah and the Sefer Yetzirah
1:46:04 The Hermetic Tradition and Hermes Trismegistus
1:54:22 What Studying These Texts Has Done to Justin
1:59:51 Agrippa's Trilemma and the Limits of Reason
2:04:22 Hermeticism vs. Gnosticism: The World as Divine, Not Prison
2:13:11 Making the Best Case for the Transcendent Realm
2:19:54 Whatever Matter Is, It's Indistinguishable from Spirit
2:26:34 Justin's Personal Satanic Panic: The School Shooting
2:38:03 Generational Trauma and the Suppression of the Feminine
2:44:57 Truth as a Verb: Dialogue Across Difference
2:47:14 Are We on the Threshold of a New Renaissance?
2:58:39 Community Questions: The Most Meaningful Experience of Magic
2:59:15 When Justin Realized the Books Were Real
3:03:51 Finding the Clerical Necromantic Underground
3:04:26 Recreating Alchemy in the Modern Lab
3:07:11 Why We Want Magic: The Very Human Desire for Hidden Power
3:13:00 Modern Mythology and the Meaning Famine
3:20:10 Closing Message: Flourishing Begins in Awe
___________
✨MORE FROM DR. JUSTIN SLEDGE
↳YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/esotericachannel
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E202 - Donald Robertson: 2,400-Year-Old Stoic Wisdom To Conquer Your Ego & Live a Virtuous Life07/07/2026 | 4h 21 mins.Donald Robertson is a cognitive behavioral psychotherapist, author of over nine books, and one of the founding voices in the modern Stoicism movement. He has spent over 30 years studying how ancient Greek and Roman philosophy intersects with contemporary psychology, and in this conversation we start where it all begins: the maxim carved into the temple of Apollo at Delphi. Know thyself. We explore what it actually meant, who said it, and why it still matters more than most self-help advice written in the last century.
What We Dive Into:
1. The Stoics drew a sharp line between what actually happens and the value judgments we add on top of it. To say something "is awful" treats our emotional reaction as a fact about the world.
2. Of all the emotions that derail a life, anger gets the least attention in therapy, self-help, and honest self-reflection.
3. In the ancient world, wisdom was not something you consumed or memorized. It was something you practiced daily. Collecting insights without changing your behavior is closer to what the Sophists sold than to what Socrates taught.
Know Thyself, but not by yourself. A guided space to return home to yourself.
https://www.knowthyselfcollective.com
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___________
00:00 Intro
01:53 Know Thyself: The Three Sayings at Delphi
07:44 What Philosophy Actually Means
11:17 Socrates vs. the Sophists: Wisdom vs. Appearance
18:05 The Stoic U-Turn: Reorienting What We Value
23:59 Self-Knowledge as a Mirror for the Soul
26:59 Values Clarification and the Eulogy Exercise
35:02 Ad: LMNT
36:03 Eudaimonia: Flourishing, Not Just Happiness
39:40 Hardship as Opportunity for Character
45:31 A Brief History of Stoicism
53:22 Ad: Timeline Mitopure
54:33 The Stoics Were Way Ahead of Their Time
59:30 Stoicism, India, and Alexander the Great
1:06:31 Early Christianity and Greek Philosophy
1:14:03 Marcus Aurelius: The Man Behind the Meditations
1:19:17 Philosophy Born from Injury: Marcus and Donald
1:32:52 Uppercase vs. Lowercase Stoicism
1:38:28 The Two Phases of Emotion
1:45:47 Prosoché: The Practice of Paying Attention
1:50:40 Appearance vs. Reality: The Stoic Core
1:56:34 Turning the Chinese Proverb into a Practice
2:02:44 The View from Above and the Acropolis
2:11:28 Premeditatio Malorum: Rehearsing Adversity
2:17:27 Anger as Temporary Madness
2:23:26 De-Romanticizing Desire
2:36:58 Sophists, Rhetoric, and Modern Influencers
2:44:47 Why Self-Help Isn't More Helpful
2:56:17 The Socratic Method as Cure for Conceit
3:13:19 The King Who Rules Himself
3:17:50 The Oracle of Delphi and Socrates' Mission
3:33:44 Injustice Harms the Perpetrator More
3:36:51 Donald's Own Life: Philosophy as a Path
3:38:46 The Eleusinian Mysteries and Marcus's Initiation
3:48:21 Learning to Die as Liberation
3:55:29 Marcus's Naked Soul: Transparency as Practice
3:58:07 What the Stoics Taught About Love
4:02:05 Rapid Fire: The Great Philosophers
4:16:00 Closing Message: You Underestimate Your Resilience
___________
✨MORE FROM DONALD ROBERTSON↳Substack: https://donaldrobertson.substack.com/↳Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1732050.Donald_J_Robertson
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About Know Thyself
Know Thyself is a community supporting you to KNOW the true nature of yourself and the world around you, THRIVE in your health, wealth, and relationships – ultimately empowering you to CREATE and share your true self with the world. Each week André Duqum interviews experts in their field; ranging from spiritual educators to cutting edge scientists, heart-led creatives & more on topics such as the true nature of ‘Self’, “what is reality?,” and exploring the fundamental pillars we all need to unlock our fullest potential. Contributing to birthing a more beautiful world, one episode at a time.Podcast website
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