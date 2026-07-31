Every four years the FIFA World Cup attracts a world-wide audience. And every FIFA World Cup also attracts controversy. Forty years ago, in 1986, the games in Mexico had their fair share of controversy, as well as amazing moments, surrounding Diego Maradona. Maradona is one of the greatest footballers, or soccer players, of all time. He started playing professionally just before his 16th birthday. He was already a popular player when he arrived at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. However, it would be his performance here, especially in the quarterfinal game against England, that would cement his name in history.



This story is told in the third person and the past tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “ganó” (won/beat), “partido” (game), “pelota” (ball), “golpeó” (hit), and “Inglaterra” (England).



No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2026/07/19/simple-stories-in-spanish-told-faster-maradona-y-la-mano-de-dios/



You can find the original slower recording of this story at: https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2024/01/16/simple-stories-in-spanish-maradona-y-la-mano-de-dios/

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