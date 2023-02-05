Simple Stories in Spanish is a weekly production of the Small Town Spanish Teacher. Listen along as she tells easy to understand stories to help you learn or pr... More
Las vacaciones de primavera y el problema de mi coche, parte 2
This new season of fresh stories all about personal experiences. This is the second half of my Spring Break adventure in southern Utah. While everything did not go as planned, due to engine trouble, we were still able to have fun and enjoy Bryce Canyon National Park. This story is told in the first person using the past tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “taller” (shop), “nieve” (snow), “sendero” (trail). “por suerte” (luckily) and “puesto de observación” (lookout/observation point). No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2023/05/02/simple-stories-in-spanish-las-vacaciones-de-primavera-y-el-problema-de-mi-coche-parte-2/ Support the show
5/2/2023
17:47
Las vacaciones de primavera y el problema de mi coche, parte 1
This new season of fresh stories all about personal experiences. At the end of March, I decided to take my boys on a trip to some national parks in southern Utah. Unfortunately, our trip took a turn for the worse when my check engine light came on. Fortunately, we were still able to have some fun in Zion National Park. This story is told in the first person using the past and conditional tenses. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “la primavera” (Spring), “aceite” (oil), “estrellas” (stars), “estanque” (pool) and “sendero” (trail).No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2023/04/25/simple-stories-in-spanish-las-vacaciones-de-primavera-y-el-problema-con-mi-coche-parte-1/ Support the show
4/25/2023
17:07
Unos viajes en Indonesia, parte 4
This new season of fresh stories all about personal experiences. Living in Indonesia had a huge impact on my mother. Although she was young, she remembers much of her time there. While most of her time was spent in Kisaren, she also traveled to other places with her family. Her journey home marked a literal journey around the world that changed her forever. This story is told in the first and third person using the past tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “fueron” (they went), “llegaron” (they arrived), “tuvieron” (they had), “volaron” (they flew) and “se quedaron” (they stayed). No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2023/04/15/simple-stories-in-spanish-unos-viajes-en-indonesia-parte-4/ Support the show
4/15/2023
15:40
Una vida con animales en Indonesia, parte 3
This new season of fresh stories all about personal experiences. Many of my favorite stories of my mom’s life in Indonesia are about animals. I loved seeing pictures and hearing stories of her animal encounters. Today, I am going to share these stories with you. This story is told in the third person using the past tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “lagarto” (lizard), “techo” (ceiling/roof), “cabra” (goat), “piel” (skin) and “silvestre” (wild). No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2023/03/30/simple-stories-in-spanish-una-vida-con-animales-en-indonesia-parte-3/ Support the show
3/30/2023
17:10
Una vida en Indonesia, parte 2
This new season of fresh stories all about personal experiences. Last episode I shared my mother’s journey from Michigan to Sumatra, Indonesia when she was eight. My mom and her family had a lot to learn when they arrived in Indonesia. Life there was quite different from life in Michigan. From school to food to shopping, nothing was quite the same.This story is told in the third person using the past tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “recuerda” (she remembers), “nivel” (level/grade), “hacía calor” (it was hot), “llevaban” (they wore), “lluvia” (rain) and “zanjas” (ditches).No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2023/03/22/simple-stories-in-spanish-una-vida-en-indonesia-parte-2/ Support the show
