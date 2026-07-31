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207 episodes
- The state of Colorado exists in large part because of the gold and silver rush that began in 1858. Many ruins of abandoned mining towns and operations can be found throughout the Rocky Mountains. Few people actually became rich, but one family in Colorado experienced a monumental rise in wealth. However, like most mining endeavors, the “boom” was quickly followed by a “bust”.
This story is in the third person and past tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “oro” (gold), “plata” (silver), “éxito” (success), “fracaso” (failure), “prudente” (sensible), “gastar” (to spend), “inversión” (investment), “choza” (shack)
No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2026/07/31/simple-stories-in-spanish-los-reyes-de-plata/
¡Muchas gracias por escuchar! Thank you for listening, and a HUGE thank you for your support. I really enjoy creating and sharing simple, comprehensible stories in Spanish. If you would like to help me in that endeavor, consider buying me a taco at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SpanishTeacher . You can also find me on Venmo and PayPal @Small Town Spanish Teacher
Support the show
- Every four years the FIFA World Cup attracts a world-wide audience. And every FIFA World Cup also attracts controversy. Forty years ago, in 1986, the games in Mexico had their fair share of controversy, as well as amazing moments, surrounding Diego Maradona. Maradona is one of the greatest footballers, or soccer players, of all time. He started playing professionally just before his 16th birthday. He was already a popular player when he arrived at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. However, it would be his performance here, especially in the quarterfinal game against England, that would cement his name in history.
This story is told in the third person and the past tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “ganó” (won/beat), “partido” (game), “pelota” (ball), “golpeó” (hit), and “Inglaterra” (England).
No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2026/07/19/simple-stories-in-spanish-told-faster-maradona-y-la-mano-de-dios/
You can find the original slower recording of this story at: https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2024/01/16/simple-stories-in-spanish-maradona-y-la-mano-de-dios/
¡Muchas gracias por escuchar! Thank you for listening, and a HUGE thank you for your support. I really enjoy creating and sharing simple, comprehensible stories in Spanish. If you would like to help me in that endeavor, consider buying me a taco at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SpanishTeacher or donating to Small Town Spanish Teacher on Venmo or PayPal.
Support the show
- The National Air and Space Museum in Washington DC has a lot to see. Tucked among the aircraft there is a display case with a lion. That lion is Gilmore. Gilmore, the flying lion (o león volador) flew more than 25,000 miles, including trips that broke speed records, with his owner Colonel Roscoe Turner, a daredevil pilot and aviation activist.
This story is in the third person and past tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “avión” (plane), “pasajero” (passenger), “carrera” (race),“volar” (to fly), “deleitar” (to delight).
No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2026/05/31/simple-stories-in-spanish-roscoe-turner-y-el-leon-volador/
¡Muchas gracias por escuchar! Thank you for listening, and a HUGE thank you for your support. I really enjoy creating and sharing simple, comprehensible stories in Spanish. If you would like to help me in that endeavor, consider buying me a taco at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SpanishTeacher . You can also find me on Venmo and PayPal @Small Town Spanish Teacher
Support the show
- Adrian is not looking forward to the long drive to his grandparents’ house. It takes forever and is so boring. But maybe this trip will be more interesting. Maybe he’ll see dinosaurs, or monster trucks, or aliens. Maybe he’ll even win a race. Probably not, but Adrian can always dream.
This story is in the third person and present tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “viaje” (trip),“mochila” (backpack), “manejar” (to drive), “carretera” (highway), “aplastar” (to smash), “seguir” (to continue/follow), “extraterrestre” (alien), “OVNI/objeto volante no identificado” (UFO/Unidentified Flying Object)
No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2026/04/26/simple-stories-in-spanish-el-viaje-largo/
¡Muchas gracias por escuchar! Thank you for listening, and a HUGE thank you for your support. I really enjoy creating and sharing simple, comprehensible stories in Spanish. If you would like to help me in that endeavor, consider buying me a taco at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SpanishTeacher . You can also find me on Venmo and PayPal @Small Town Spanish Teacher
Support the show
- Every year when I teach my students about Costa Rica we spend time learning about the fascinating animals of Central America. I was reminded of these amazing animals recently when I visited the Smithsonian Natural History Museum in Washington DC. Costa Rica is home to incredible biodiversity and intriguing animals. Today’s story investigates 8 of these animals and their unique characteristics.
This story is in the third person and present tense. Important vocabulary in the story includes: “perezoso” (sloth/lazy), “mapache” (raccoon), “lagarto” (lizard), “cazar” (to hunt) and “depredadores” (predators).
No matter where you are in your language journey, stories will help you on your way. You can find a transcript of the story and read along at https://smalltownspanishteacher.com/2026/04/12/simple-stories-in-spanish-los-animales-de-costa-rica/
¡Muchas gracias por escuchar! Thank you for listening, and a HUGE thank you for your support. I really enjoy creating and sharing simple, comprehensible stories in Spanish. If you would like to help me in that endeavor, consider buying me a taco at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SpanishTeacher . You can also find me on Venmo and PayPal @Small Town Spanish Teacher
Support the show
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About Simple Stories in Spanish
Simple Stories in Spanish is a biweekly production of the Small Town Spanish Teacher. Listen along as she tells easy to understand stories to help you learn or practice the Spanish language. Wherever you are in your language journey, Simple Stories will help propel you forward. You can find transcripts of the stories at smalltownspanishteacher.com. You can support the creation of these stories by buying me a coffee (or taco!) https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SpanishTeacherPodcast website
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