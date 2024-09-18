Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud

Kate Moss is an English model. Born in Croydon, she started modelling aged 15 after she was scouted in an airport. She rose to fame in the 90’s during the era of the Supermodel, quickly becoming the most sought after of them all. She is beloved by photographers and designers for her remarkable ability to bring a kind of spellbinding magic to the table. Her work ethic is legendary and she has an instinct for recognising a good idea before anyone else – and wanting to be involved. When I started my brand and decided to have my first catwalk show in 1994, I got a call from Storm Models saying ‘Kate will walk in your show’. I could scarcely believe what I was hearing. This was a typical act of the generosity and imagination she is also known for.
Kate Moss holds the world record for appearing on the most Vogue covers: 78 of the ‘Big Four’, 43 of them British Vogue. As well as starring in countless ad campaigns she has designed collections in collaboration with various fashion brands including Top Shop, Longchamp, and Zara; guest edited magazines; and created her own skincare and beauty range Cosmoss. In 2002 – just as she became pregnant with her daughter Lila she sat for a naked portrait by the artist Lucian Freud which was later sold at Christie’s for £3.93 million.
She is more in demand at age 50 than she has ever been – both in front of the camera and as a celebrity guest on the front row. Kate Moss is a cult name, and her face is recognized throughout the world. She is a private person and rarely gives interviews. She is loved and admired for her iconic sense of style, no one puts a look together like she can. She is famous for her humour and charm, casting a kind of dazzling spell on those who meet her – it is known as ‘being Mossed.’
Fashion Neurosis with Zadie Smith
Zadie Smith is a British novelist, essayist, and short story writer. She is the author of six novels and her first book White Teeth was completed during her final year at Cambridge University. Published in 2000, White Teeth became an instant international bestseller - winning numerous awards, making her one of the most sought after and widely read young literary figures.
Zadie Smith has lived in Rome, also in New York where she taught fiction at Columbia, then joining New York University as a tenured professor of fiction in 2010. Her combination of cool style and intellect makes her a fascinating and alluring personality.
Fashion Neurosis with Kim Gordon
Kim Gordon is an American singer songwriter and visual artist, renowned for being the co-founder, bassist, guitarist and vocalist of the alternative rock band Sonic Youth. She has always been a figure of adoration and fascination for anyone interested in art and alternative forms of artistic expression. Her ability to be ahead of the game with the desires of the avant garde audience is legendary, whether it is with her music, clothes, or her personal style. This year she released her second solo album The Collective to huge critical acclaim. The Collective includes the hit single Bye Bye which became a mantra for people who enjoy being jolted out of familiarity. She is a magnet, also an introvert - this makes for an intriguing combination. Her quiet demeanour draws people towards her - it is exhilarating to be in her aura. She may not talk much, but what she does say means a lot.
Fashion Neurosis with Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox is an American actress and filmmaker. She is internationally famous for playing Monica Geller in the sitcom Friends which ran from 1994 til 2004, and Gale Weathers in the horror franchise Scream. Her portrayal of Monica turned her into a cult figure beloved by seven to seventy year olds - reruns of Friends play throughout the day and it is as popular as ever. Courteney herself is a master of comic timing: modest and endearingly funny this is further enhanced by her remarkable semblance of normalness in spite of being one of the most recognisable people on the planet. When she had finished lying on the couch for our Fashion Neurosis interview, she said she liked to walk - and skipped off down Ladbroke Grove on her own. In this episode for Fashion Neurosis Bella asks Courteney how she feels about being naked; is she nice or naughty; and her ambivalence about 90's dressing and shoulder pads.
Fashion Neurosis with Trinny Woodall
Trinny Woodall is the founder and CEO of the hugely successful makeup and skincare brand Trinny London. She first came into the British consciousness through her makeover TV show with Susannah Constantine 'What Not To Wear' which launched in 2001, and became compulsive viewing. She embodies a disarming authenticity and enthusiasm, and her name Trinny has become a mononym. In 2023 she published her bestselling book Fearless, which although it is a manual for finding your own style could easily be the title of her memoir - summing up her attitude to life and the many challenges she has faced in her time. In this episode of Fashion Neurosis, Bella asks Trinny about whether to compromise an outfit on the first date and when to be masculine or feminine in the boardroom. Trinny asks if she can analyze Bella.
Each week join the renowned fashion designer Bella Freud as she invites a special guest to ‘lie on the couch’ and explore the connection between fashion and identity. Bella’s conversations begin with questions about style and what we reveal through the clothes we wear. Bella also shares her own anecdotes and the conversations expand into deeper discussions on life’s universal themes—love, identity, culture, anxiousness, and even politics.
Through a series of tailored questions, Bella creates a relaxed, intimate atmosphere where her guests—ranging from fashion icons to cultural figures in sport, art, music and literature reveal more about themselves than they might expect. Fashion is often dismissed as superficial, but in this podcast, it becomes the lens through which we examine our inner lives, relationships, and society.
From Kate Moss to other notable guests, Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud offers a unique, thoughtful, and engaging conversation that goes far beyond what we wear: diving into the unspoken language of clothing and the ways in which we use style to navigate and communicate in the world.
www.fashionneurosis.com
@fashionnueorsis_bellafreud