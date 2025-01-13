Here comes 2025 as Jim Lee returns to Batman! Marvel counters with a new Spider Man! Part 2 of our conversation with retailer and convention promoter Jimmy Jay provides new fresh insights and bold predictions!
2:01:03
Batman! Spider-Man! X-Men! The State Of The Industry 2025! Part 1! (Updated)
*Updated to include episode wrap-upX-Men! Spider-Man! Batman! The State Of The Industry 2025! Our series examining industry process & practices kicks off with straight talk from a retail perspective! What sold huge? What went bust! Jimmy Jay joins Rob for part 1 as we break it all down!
1:44:01
Gen X meets Gen Z: Liefeld on Liefeld. Pop Talk!
Robservations welcomes a card carrying member of Generation Z as we get a Zoomer perspective on Star Wars! The MCU! Superman! The Transformers and more. Luke Liefeld sits with his Pops and talks all things Pop Culture!
1:54:01
My Holiday Hell! The Marvel Curse!
Our Holiday Drop! It’s 1988, it’s the Holiday season and I’m desperately chasing payments for two issues of Marvel’s top selling X-Men family. The outlook is bleak. The Marvel Curse on these issues extends to the original art on both comics! Happy Holidays everyone!
54:45
The Special Auction Episode! Deadpool & Wolverine First Appearances Sell For Millions!
The big Heritage Art Auction happened and the host of Robservations talks about all the great pieces that sold including seminal works by Frank Miller, John Byrne, John Romita Sr. and the 1st appearance of Deadpool and Wolverine! How did it all shake out?