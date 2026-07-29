Hungry Girl: Chew the Right Thing!

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
274 episodes
- Looking to boost your protein game? Lisa and the gang are highlighting the best high-protein food finds of 2026 up to this point! From satisfying snacks and quick breakfasts to frozen meals and desserts, they're sharing the products that impressed them the most. If you're always on the hunt for delicious ways to get more protein, this episode is packed with can't-miss picks! So go ahead and push play now, then head on over to our Foodcast Page for a list of all the finds mentioned in the episode.
- ALDI just might have outdone itself! In this episode, Lisa, Jamie, and Mikey dive into one of the most impressive ALDI hauls they've ever done. They taste-test a hearty chicken burrito, a high-protein soft pretzel, incredible protein pudding, two seriously snackable puffcorn flavors, two frozen treats that completely won them over, and so much more! Plus, don't miss the official Find of the Haul: an unbelievably delicious dip that delivers all the flavors of pizza in every bite. Tune in for the ratings, surprises, laughs, and then when you're done listening, head over to the Foodcast page for the complete list of featured products.
- Amazon just delivered a haul of exciting food finds, and Lisa, Jamie, and Mikey are digging into every delicious bite! This episode features two tasty new snacks from Hippeas, chocolate-peanut-butter pretzel nuggets that seriously impressed, and crunchy honey-mustard puff knots that are impossible to stop eating. But the true star of the episode is an absolutely AMAZING shelf-stable tomato pasta that earned the coveted Find of the Haul title. Tune in for all the taste tests, ratings, surprises, and plenty of new additions for your Amazon shopping cart. When you're done listening, head over to our Foodcast page for the complete list of everything featured in this episode.
- In this episode, the gang taste-tests a satisfying egg frittata, two ready-to-eat tuna salad varieties, a flavorful chipotle chicken rice bowl, one of the most unique products they’ve seen all year—a stuffed date snack that has to be tasted to be believed, AND SO MUCH MORE! Plus, don’t miss the standout find of the haul: a creamy mini gelato pop with just 90 calories. If you love discovering new grocery finds before everyone else, then click play now, and when you’re done, head on over to our Foodcast page for more info on all the finds.
- Lisa, Jamie, and Mikey are back with a Costco haul loaded up with protein-packed finds, easy meal solutions, and a couple of seriously impressive discoveries! This episode features yummy fish tacos, two standout items from Chef Hak, a hearty Bolognese bowl, and protein-infused Doritos that brought the crunch. Plus, an incredible antipasto right from Italy, and crave-worthy Parmesan crisps—both earning coveted Find of the Haul honors. Tune in for reviews, ratings, surprises, and plenty of Costco shopping inspiration. Check out the Foodcast page for the complete list of products featured in this episode.
More Arts podcasts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About Hungry Girl: Chew the Right Thing!
Lisa Lillien, a.k.a. Hungry Girl, is obsessed with food––how wonderful it is, and how much of it she can eat and still fit into her pants! Through bestselling cookbooks, a daily email with 1 million+ subscribers, a magazine, and more, her Hungry Girl empire delivers healthy recipes that are easy & delicious, tips & tricks, smart food finds, and real-world survival strategies. And now she’s reaching fellow food lovers like never before! Each food-themed episode is packed with personal stories, taste tests of better-for-you finds, foodie pop culture & news, and special surprises. Sign up for the free daily emails: https://www.hungry-girl.com/subscribe Get episode details: https://www.hungry-girl.com/foodcast Watch on YouTube: http://hungry-girl.com/vidcastPodcast website
Listen to Hungry Girl: Chew the Right Thing!, The Magnus Archives and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Hungry Girl: Chew the Right Thing!
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.