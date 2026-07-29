Hungry Girl: Chew the Right Thing!

ALDI just might have outdone itself! In this episode, Lisa, Jamie, and Mikey dive into one of the most impressive ALDI hauls they've ever done. They taste-test a hearty chicken burrito, a high-protein soft pretzel, incredible protein pudding, two seriously snackable puffcorn flavors, two frozen treats that completely won them over, and so much more! Plus, don't miss the official Find of the Haul: an unbelievably delicious dip that delivers all the flavors of pizza in every bite. Tune in for the ratings, surprises, laughs, and then when you're done listening, head over to the Foodcast page for the complete list of featured products.