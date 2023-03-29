Hungry Girl: Chew the Right Thing!

Lisa Lillien, a.k.a. Hungry Girl, is obsessed with food––how wonderful it is, and how much of it she can eat and still fit into her pants! Through bestselling c... More
195: The Aldi Haul Episode (May '23 Edition)
In this episode, Lisa, and the gang taste-test a slew of great finds from ALDI, like sushi from the freezer aisle (yes, really!), a tasty fava bean snack, keto-friendly bagels, zero-sugar smoked sausages, non-dairy almond whipped topping, and SO MUCH MORE. Plus, the find of them all: dried mango with drizzled cacao! Go ahead and push play now, then head on over to our Foodcast page for a list of all the finds mentioned in the episode.
5/24/2023
34:11
194: The Spotted at Hungryland Episode
In this episode, Lisa, Jamie & Mikey taste-tasted a ton of new items that were sent into Hungryland! Things like gluten-free crackers from Milton’s, unusually thick tortilla chips from SOMOS, out-of-this-world mushroom chips, a new flavor of puffs from Like Air, a limited edition find from Cheerios, and so much more! Plus, the find of the entire haul: dates filled with peanut butter and almond butter that were so good, Lisa gave them an 11 on her rating scale. Wait no more—push play now, then head on over to our Foodcast page for more info on the finds mentioned in the episode!
5/10/2023
46:02
193: The Amazon Haul Episode (Spring '23 Edition)
In this episode, Lisa and the gang are trying a bunch of fun and unique stuff from Amazon! Finds like keto-friendly cereal, zero sugar smoked sausages, delicious licorice with very little sugar, tasty melba toast, a couple of different types of pizza crust, and so much more! Plus, the find of the haul: miso soup that comes in array of flavors and is restaurant quality! So, what are you waiting for? Push play now, then when you’re done, head on over to the Foodcast page for a list of all the finds and links to buy them!
4/26/2023
36:10
192: The Trader Joe's Haul (Spring '23 Edition)
In this episode, Lisa, Jamie & Mikey taste-tested a whopping 13 AMAZING foods from TJ’s. Finds like meatless cheeseburger pizza, garlicky cabbage, a delicious Greek cheese spread, out-of-this-world crackers, maple pancake snaps, and SO MUCH MORE. Plus, a new chopped salad kit that will become your new go-to salad from Trader Joe’s. So push play, then when you’re done, head on over to our Foodcast page for a list of finds mentioned in the episode!
4/12/2023
45:12
191: The Top-Secret Food Finds Episode
In this week’s episode, Lisa and the gang are taste-testing new food finds discovered at Expo West! Finds like chocolate sparkling water, almond-stuffed dates, peanut butter cream-filled wafers, a new twist on Palmini Hearts of Palm Rice, new fruity flavors from Frooze Balls, and SO MUCH MORE. Plus, a new whipped cream that’s “shaking up the whipped cream industry,” and it’s out-of-this-world yummy! So what are you waiting for? Push play now, then head on over to our Foodcast page for more details on the food finds mentioned in the episode!
Lisa Lillien, a.k.a. Hungry Girl, is obsessed with food––how wonderful it is, and how much of it she can eat and still fit into her pants! Through bestselling cookbooks, a daily email with 1 million+ subscribers, a magazine, and more, her Hungry Girl empire delivers healthy recipes that are easy & delicious, tips & tricks, smart food finds, and real-world survival strategies. And now she’s reaching fellow food lovers like never before! Each food-themed episode is packed with personal stories, taste tests of better-for-you finds, foodie pop culture & news, and special surprises.
