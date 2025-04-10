Waiting for Scythe & Sparrow to hit your shelf? We’ve got you covered! In this episode, Joe is joined by his colleague Meghan to share a list of must-read romances that will keep you hooked while you wait.
These books capture the same vibes you love but each offers a unique journey of its own. Whether you’re craving heart-pounding twists, thought-provoking themes, or unforgettable characters, we’ve got the perfect recommendations to tide you over. Tune in and find your next great read!
Titles mentioned in today’s episode:
Meghan’s Titles:
Desperate Measures by Katee Robert
The Awakening by Caroline Peckham and Suzane Valenti
Beautiful Villain by Rebecca Kenney
Truly, Madly, Deeply by LJ Shen
Joe’s Titles:
Lights Out – Navessa Allen
The Hollow and the Haunted – Camilla Raines
The Deer and the Dragon – Piper CJ
My Funny Demon Valentine – Aurora Ascher
