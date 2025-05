Fresh Reads, Spring Vibes and Big Book Energy: May 2025 Book Picks

Spring has officially sprung and so have the May 2025 book releases! Joe is joined by colleague and fellow book lover Rachel to share their top picks for this May's freshest reads. From swoony romances and thrilling mysteries to heartfelt queer YA and buzzy debuts, they've got a little something for every reader. Plus, stick around for Joe's rapid-fire lightning round of even more May titles you won't want to miss! Whether you're loading up your Libby shelf or just need help picking your next favorite read, we've got you covered with big book energy and plenty of laughs along the way. 🌸📚 Want to watch the video version of our show? Watch now on the Libby App YouTube channel! Titles mentioned in this episode: Rachel's Picks: The Tenant - Freida McFadden The Love Haters - Katherine Center Problematic Summer Romance - Ali Hazelwood One Golden Summer - Carley Fortune Big Dumb Eyes - Nate Bargatze The Missing Half - Ashley Flowers Run for the Hills - Kevin Wilson It's a Love Story - Annabel Monaghan Joe's Picks: The Art of Exile – Andrea Max Death in the Cards – Mia P. Manansala When Love Gives You Lemons – Steven Salvatore The Thrashers – Julie Soto The Starving Saints – Caitlin Starling Disco Witches of Fire Island – Blair Fell The Dark Maestro – Brendan Slocumb Karen: A Brother Remembers – Kelsey Grammer Marsha – Tourmaline Trans History by Alex L. Combs and Andrew Eakett Shoutouts section: Murder Land – Carlyn Greenwald Everyone Sux But You – K. Wroten And They Were Roommates – Page Powars Shampoo Unicorn – Sawyer Lovett The Rebel's Guide to Pride – Matthew Hubbard The Busybody Book Club – Freya Sampson The Manor of Dreams – Christina Li