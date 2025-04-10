Powered by RND
  • Fresh Reads, Spring Vibes and Big Book Energy: May 2025 Book Picks
    Spring has officially sprung and so have the May 2025 book releases! Joe is joined by colleague and fellow book lover Rachel to share their top picks for this May's freshest reads. From swoony romances and thrilling mysteries to heartfelt queer YA and buzzy debuts, they’ve got a little something for every reader. Plus, stick around for Joe’s rapid-fire lightning round of even more May titles you won’t want to miss!  Whether you're loading up your Libby shelf or just need help picking your next favorite read, we've got you covered with big book energy and plenty of laughs along the way. 🌸📚  Want to watch the video version of our show? Watch now on the Libby App YouTube channel!  Titles mentioned in this episode:   Rachel’s Picks:   The Tenant - Freida McFadden   The Love Haters - Katherine Center   Problematic Summer Romance - Ali Hazelwood  One Golden Summer - Carley Fortune  Big Dumb Eyes - Nate Bargatze   The Missing Half - Ashley Flowers   Run for the Hills - Kevin Wilson   It's a Love Story - Annabel Monaghan    Joe’s Picks:  The Art of Exile – Andrea Max   Death in the Cards – Mia P. Manansala  When Love Gives You Lemons – Steven Salvatore   The Thrashers – Julie Soto   The Starving Saints – Caitlin Starling   Disco Witches of Fire Island – Blair Fell   The Dark Maestro – Brendan Slocumb   Karen: A Brother Remembers – Kelsey Grammer   Marsha – Tourmaline   Trans History by Alex L. Combs and Andrew Eakett  Shoutouts section:  Murder Land – Carlyn Greenwald  Everyone Sux But You – K. Wroten   And They Were Roommates – Page Powars   Shampoo Unicorn – Sawyer Lovett   The Rebel’s Guide to Pride – Matthew Hubbard   The Busybody Book Club – Freya Sampson   The Manor of Dreams – Christina Li     Readers can sample and borrow the titles mentioned in today’s episode in Libby. Library friends can shop these titles in OverDrive Marketplace.  Looking for more bookish content? Check out the Libby Life Blog!  We hope you enjoy this episode of the Professional Book Nerds podcast. Be sure to rate, review and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen! You can follow the Professional Book Nerds on Instagram and TikTok @ProBookNerds. Want to reach out? Send an email to [email protected]. Want some cool bookish swag? Check out our merch store at: https://plotthreadsshop.com/!  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:07:49
  • 🌸 Spring into Reading: April 2025 New Book Releases 🌸
    April is here, and with it comes a fresh lineup of must-read new books! Join Joe and Madison as they dive into the most exciting releases of the month. From long-awaited sequels to unexpected gems, our TBRs are taking us on quite the journey—just like the changing season! Whether you're in the mood for something light and breezy or deep and thought-provoking, we've got the perfect springtime read for you. Grab a cozy spot in the sunshine and let’s talk books! 🌿📖✨  You can follow Madison's Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/simon.says.read/ Titles mentioned in this episode:  Madison’s Picks:  Gifted and Talented – Olivie Blake   The Amalfi Curse – Sarah Penner   Their Monstrous Hearts – Yigit Turhan   The Page Turner – Viola Shipman   When the Tides Held the Moon - Venessa Vida Kelley   House of Blight - Maxym M. Martineau   Enigma - RuNyx   The Wind Weaver - Julie Johnson   The Book Club for Troublesome Women - Marie Bostwick   Great Big Beautiful Life – Emily Henry   Joe’s Picks:  The Cat Who Saved the Library – Sosuke Natsukawa   A/S/L - Jeanne Thornton   The Staircase in the Woods – Chuck Wendig   The Cut – CJ Dotson   Make Sure You Die Screaming – Zee Carlstrom   The Last Session – Julia Bartz   Polybius – Collin Armstrong   Deadstream – Mar Romasco-Moore  Run Away with Me – Brian Selznick   Boys with Sharp Teeth – Jenni Howell  Readers can sample and borrow the titles mentioned in today’s episode in Libby. Library friends can shop these titles in OverDrive Marketplace.  Looking for more bookish content? Check out the Libby Life Blog!  We hope you enjoy this episode of the Professional Book Nerds podcast. Be sure to rate, review and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen! You can follow the Professional Book Nerds on Instagram and TikTok @ProBookNerds. Want to reach out? Send an email to [email protected]. Want some cool bookish swag? Check out our merch store at: https://plotthreadsshop.com/! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:27:23
  • Surviving the Reaping: What to Read While You Wait
    In this episode, Joe is joined by Nahomy to recommend books for fans of The Hunger Games, whether you're eagerly awaiting Sunrise on the Reaping or need more dystopian reads after devouring it. From high-stakes competitions and oppressive regimes to survival in broken worlds, these books will keep you on the edge of your seat. Tune in for thrilling recommendations featuring deadly trials, futuristic rebellions, twisted social experiments, and resilient heroes fighting for freedom. Nahomy’s Titles:  Scythe - Neal Shusterman  The Selection - Kiera Cass  The Grace Year - Kim Liggett   Cinder - Marissa Meyer  Joe’s Titles:  Survive the Dome – Kosoko Jackson  Together in a Broken World – Paul Michael Winters   After the Fall – Ellen Parent  The Art Thieves – Andrea L. Rogers    Readers can sample and borrow the titles mentioned in today’s episode in Libby. Library friends can shop these titles in OverDrive Marketplace.  Looking for more bookish content? Check out the Libby Life Blog!  We hope you enjoy this episode of the Professional Book Nerds podcast. Be sure to rate, review and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen! You can follow the Professional Book Nerds on Instagram and TikTok @ProBookNerds. Want to reach out? Send an email to [email protected]. Want some cool bookish swag? Check out our merch store at: https://plotthreadsshop.com/!  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    48:14
  • Spring's Best New Books: March 2025 Picks
    Spring is in the air, and so are a fresh batch of must-read books! In this episode, Joe is joined by Amy Clark from MomAdvice.com to dive into the most exciting new releases hitting shelves in March 2025. From highly anticipated fiction to captivating nonfiction, they’re sharing the books they can’t wait to read this month. Whether you’re looking for your next page-turner or adding to your never-ending TBR, this episode has something for every book lover. Tune in and get ready to update your reading list! 📚✨ Make sure you follow Amy on Instagram and check out the Book Gang podcast!  Title’s mentioned in this episode:  Amy’s Titles:  Red Dog Farm - Nathaniel Ian Miller  Dream Count - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie   The Jackal's Mistress - Chris Bohjalian  All the Other Mothers Hate Me - Sarah Harman   This Book Will Bury Me - Ashley Winstead   Jane and Dan at the End of the World - Colleen Oakley   Broken Country - Clare Leslie Hall   I Leave It Up to You - Jinwoo Chong   Hot Air - Marcy Dermansky   Promise Me Sunshine - Cara Bastone  Joe’s Titles:  Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert – Bob the Drag Queen   A Wizard of Earthsea  - Ursula K. Le Guin, Fred Fordham   How to Survive a Slasher – Justine Pucela Winans   The Bane Witch – Ava Morgyn   Everything is Tuberculosis – John Green   The Unworthy – Agustina Bazterrica   The Buffalo Hunter Hunter – Stephen Graham Jones   The Keeper of Lonely Spirits – EM Anderson  I’ll Love You Forever – Giaae Kwon  Readers can sample and borrow the titles mentioned in today’s episode in Libby. Library friends can shop these titles in OverDrive Marketplace. Looking for more bookish content? Check out the Libby Life Blog! We hope you enjoy this episode of the Professional Book Nerds podcast. Be sure to rate, review and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen! You can follow the Professional Book Nerds on Instagram and TikTok @ProBookNerds. Want to reach out? Send an email to [email protected]. Want some cool bookish swag? Check out our merch store at: https://plotthreadsshop.com/! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:41:37
  • The Wait for Scythe & Sparrow is On – Read These Next!
    Waiting for Scythe & Sparrow to hit your shelf? We’ve got you covered! In this episode, Joe is joined by his colleague Meghan to share a list of must-read romances that will keep you hooked while you wait. These books capture the same vibes you love but each offers a unique journey of its own. Whether you’re craving heart-pounding twists, thought-provoking themes, or unforgettable characters, we’ve got the perfect recommendations to tide you over. Tune in and find your next great read! If you’d like to watch the video of this episode, check out the Libby App YouTube channel! Titles mentioned in today’s episode: Meghan’s Titles:   Desperate Measures by Katee Robert    The Awakening by Caroline Peckham and Suzane Valenti   Beautiful Villain by Rebecca Kenney Truly, Madly, Deeply by LJ Shen Joe’s Titles:  Lights Out – Navessa Allen The Hollow and the Haunted – Camilla Raines The Deer and the Dragon – Piper CJ My Funny Demon Valentine – Aurora Ascher Readers can sample and borrow the titles mentioned in today’s episode in Libby. Library friends can shop these titles in OverDrive Marketplace. Looking for more bookish content? Check out the Libby Life Blog! We hope you enjoy this episode of the Professional Book Nerds podcast. Be sure to rate, review and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen! You can follow the Professional Book Nerds on Instagram and TikTok @ProBookNerds. Want to reach out? Send an email to [email protected]. Want some cool bookish swag? Check out our merch store at: https://plotthreadsshop.com/! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Professional Book Nerds

We're not just book nerds. We're professional book nerds! We are staff librarians who work at OverDrive, the leading app for eBooks and audiobooks from public libraries and schools. It's our job to discuss books all day long so we thought, "Why not share the conversation!" Hear about the best books we've read, get recommendations, and learn about the hottest books coming out that we can't wait to dive into. Titles discussed are available to borrow through public libraries. Get started reading at overdrive.com and subscribe to our podcast today!
