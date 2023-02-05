The Great Creators with Guy Raz

Diplo: His Creative Journey from Making Sandwiches at Subway to Making Hits with Bieber and Beyonce

Diplo is one of the most successful and influential DJ/producers working today. How did he get here? This episode traces his rise from nomadic childhood, to spinning records while working at a movie theater and zoo, to his big break that was years in the making, to performing in front of tens of thousands of fans and generating billions (yes, billions) of streams. You'll also learn exactly how he collaborates with artists like Sia and Madonna, why he approaches music like fashion, how he knows when a song is truly great, and how he plans to "age gracefully" in this next chapter of his career. Diplo's new album, "Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant," is out now.Interested in a Visual Map tracing Diplo's creative journey? We made one just for you. Check it out here.Links from the Show:Paper Planes video: M.I.A. produced by DiploWhosampled.com sample breakdown of Paper PlanesPineapple Express movie trailer feat. Paper PlanesSkrillex and Diplo - "Where Are Ü Now" with Justin Bieber (Official Video)Diary of a Song (New York Times) "Where Are Ü Now"Major Lazer & DJ SNake - Lean On (feat. MØ) (Official Music Video)LSD - Thunderclouds (Official Video) ft. Sia, Diplo, LabrinthDiplo's less well-known collaborators: country artist Sierra Ferrell and songwriters Nija Charles and StarrahDiplo's Instagram pageVisual Mind Map: Diplo's Creative JourneySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.