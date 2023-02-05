The Great Creators with Guy Raz

Become a more inventive, imaginative you. Every week, Guy Raz (creator of How I Built This) leads a deep dive conversation with someone at the to... More
Available Episodes
5 of 34
Diplo: His Creative Journey from Making Sandwiches at Subway to Making Hits with Bieber and Beyonce
Diplo is one of the most successful and influential DJ/producers working today. How did he get here? This episode traces his rise from nomadic childhood, to spinning records while working at a movie theater and zoo, to his big break that was years in the making, to performing in front of tens of thousands of fans and generating billions (yes, billions) of streams. You'll also learn exactly how he collaborates with artists like Sia and Madonna, why he approaches music like fashion, how he knows when a song is truly great, and how he plans to "age gracefully" in this next chapter of his career. Diplo's new album, "Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant," is out now.Interested in a Visual Map tracing Diplo's creative journey? We made one just for you. Check it out here.Links from the Show:Paper Planes video: M.I.A. produced by DiploWhosampled.com sample breakdown of Paper PlanesPineapple Express movie trailer feat. Paper PlanesSkrillex and Diplo - "Where Are Ü Now" with Justin Bieber (Official Video)Diary of a Song (New York Times) "Where Are Ü Now"Major Lazer & DJ SNake - Lean On (feat. MØ) (Official Music Video)LSD - Thunderclouds (Official Video) ft. Sia, Diplo, LabrinthDiplo's less well-known collaborators: country artist Sierra Ferrell and songwriters Nija Charles and StarrahDiplo's Instagram pageVisual Mind Map: Diplo's Creative JourneySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
52:25
Rainn Wilson: “The Office” Star on His Awkward Childhood, The Joy of Being Dwight Schrute, and His Mission to Make Us More Mindful
Actor Rainn Wilson is best known for playing Dwight Schrute on "The Office," but in recent years he has become a mental health and spirituality advocate through his books and production company, SoulPancake. He joins Guy to talk about the deep anxiety he faced as a young actor, his ensuing search for inner peace, and why he believes performing can be a spiritual act.Links from the show:Rainn and Steve Carell give a tour of the set of "The Office" The documentary "Laughing Matters," produced by Rainn's production company with comedians talking about mental healthRainn quizzes Billie Eilesh ("The Office's biggest fan") Rainn on the difference between The Office and Saturday Night Live Rainn and Steve Carell talk about pandemic-related stress and give advice about how to overcome it Rainn and chess master Magnus Carlsen talk chess and metaphysics Rainn and Russell Brand talk about life's big questionsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
1:02:16
Nathan Lane: Don't Call Him an Entertainer!
Nathan Lane has been called "the greatest stage entertainer" of the 2000s. But as you'll learn in this episode, that compliment rubbed him the wrong way... and motivated him to take on a wide range of complex, nuanced, "scary" roles on stage and screen. Nathan talks to Guy about performing singing telegrams as a young man, making it to Hollywood as part of a comedy duo, working with Mel Brooks on "The Producers," and the process he goes through to embody a character on stage.Links from the show:Stack & Lane comedy duo routine on Norm Crosby's Comedy Shop in 1980Actor George C. Scott (Patton, A Christmas Carol): IMDbThe NYT profile of Nathan that motivated him to pursue more challenging rolesNathan playing Roy Cohn in Angels in AmericaThe Producers (2005) movie trailerSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/18/2023
55:42
Shania Twain: The Best-Selling Female Country Artist of All Time on Harnessing the Power of Optimism
Shania Twain is often referred to as the Queen of Country Pop. And rightfully so - she's sold over 100 million records, more than any female country artist in history. But before she was Shania Twain, she was Eileen Edwards from a small town in Ontario. In this episode, Shania talks with Guy about how she got her start singing at local bars before ascending to country music stardom in Nashville. And how, after almost losing her singing ability to Lyme disease, Shania is now back with a new album – Queen of Me. Links from the show:Young Shania on the Tommy Hunter ShowWhose Bed Have Your Boots Been UnderWhat Made You Say That music videoShania at the Super Bowl Halftime ShowGiddy Up Music VideoShania Twain Limelight SessionsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/11/2023
58:56
Jason Sudeikis: His Winding Path from the Basketball Court to SNL, and How Ted Lasso “Saved” Him
Jason Sudeikis is the co-creator and star of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. He tells Guy about the origins of the football/soccer coach character, why the show has connected so deeply with audiences, and Ted's impact on Jason's own self-image. He also reflects on his Midwest roots, why his basketball coaches always knew he'd be a performer, years spent in Amsterdam and Las Vegas honing his craft, and how he transitioned from comedy writer to featured player on Saturday Night Live.Links from the show:Jason's uncle George Wendt playing Norm in CheersJason sinks a 3-pointer at a Knicks gameComedySportz: how Jason got his start in sketch comedyBoom Chicago improv theater in AmsterdamSNL: Mitt Romney drowning his sorrows in milkOriginal commercial that launched Ted LassoTed Lasso Season 3 Official TrailerGuy's Guest Appearance on Creator ScienceAt the beginning of the episode, Guy mentioned his appearance on Creator Science hosted by Jay Clouse. You can find that interview in the Creator Science podcast feed here!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Become a more inventive, imaginative you. Every week, Guy Raz (creator of How I Built This) leads a deep dive conversation with someone at the top of their game. From conquering stage fright to learning to be more present and focused, you'll learn how each guest mastered their craft and ultimately became more successful in life. The result? An arsenal of tools and techniques you can apply to your own life and work, allowing you to harness your talent and become a better version of yourself.