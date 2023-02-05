Art Juice: A podcast for artists, creatives and art lovers

A podcast for artists, aspiring creatives, and art lovers.
Two artists share their thoughts on art, life and everything in between. Join Alice Sheridan and Lo... More
Be Your Own Champion - with Faye Bridgwater [206]
Today we hear from award winning south coast artist Faye Bridgwater. Faye makes bright, uplifting paintings from her home studio, but it hasn't always been this way.... At various steps over the last few years some bold moves have been needed. We talk about growing in to your own space and investing in yourself. While it's up to you to be your own advocate we also discuss how you can work to your own strengths by involving others to support different elements of being an artist. And we discuss a risky move Faye has made in attempt to reach a wider audience on the eve of Brighton's Artist Open Houses.
You can visit in person throughout May, or check the link below to discover a wealth of artists to explore online.
Mentioned
Find Faye's website : https://www.fayebridgwater.com/
and on Instagram @faye_bridgwater
Brighton Artist Open Houses https://aoh.org.uk/
Faye Venue 1 : Understory : https://aoh.org.uk/house/may2023/faye-bridgwater-at-understory/
Faye Venue 2 : https://aoh.org.uk/house/may2023/faye-bridgwater-at-the-ballroom/
More:
Faye's blog about opening your home HERE
Prints from King and McGaw
https://www.kingandmcgaw.com/prints/faye-bridgwater
If you’re thinking of visiting Brighton
https://www.visitbrighton.com/
See Alice Sheridan at:
www.alicesheridan.com
@alicesheridanstudio
Find more about Louise Fletcher:
www.louisefletcherart.com
@louisefletcher_art
Credits: "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
5/2/2023
55:59
How to Sell Your Art [205]
If you have ever wondered how to sell more art, this discussion is for you. This week, we dive into the topic of making sales in a discussion that touches on the importance of email marketing, the value of a good social media presence, and the need to reduce friction wherever possible. We both believe in the power of an effective launch, but we also believe that selling is not a one-time thing. The reality is that we are always selling ourselves and our work, and the only question is how well we do it. We share our secrets for ongoing marketing, including understanding our buyers; inviting people into our process; building relationships; and engaging people in conversation. We also discuss the need to constantly evaluate both our work and our sales strategies and agree on the importance of being remarkable.
If you're interested in selling more of your art, we hope our conversation inspires you to take some new actions.
Mentioned
Uncanny podcast https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/brand/m0010x7c
Lessons in Chemistry https://www.amazon.co.uk/Lessons-Chemistry-Debut-Bonnie-Garmus/dp/0857528122
Nino Yuniardi https://nino.studio/
4/25/2023
54:23
Is Instagram twisting the way you show up for yourself - with Denise Gasser [204]
Alice first discovered Denise Gasser as she was sharing the challenges of making art as a mother with young children with her "Art After..." project. There was a refreshing honesty, which also showed up in this reel Denise filmed in her car which meant we finally connected to record this conversation about two ways social media could be impacting the way art is made.... what we see others do as markers of success, and our own need for validation which can lead us away from making our truest work.
But is Social Media the culprit? Or; comparison, insecurity, envy, lack of self worth—these are the culprits. Social media will challenge our resolve in these areas, but ultimately it’s up to us to manage our own experience and create healthy patterns that allow social media to be a tool for our benefit rather than a weapon of self destruction.
While this tool puts more power in the hands of artists to promote ourselves and thrive as artists without relying on the gatekeepers of the fine art world. Are you wielding this power? Or are you crumbling?
Let this conversation re-balance you (and yes there are issues with that word!) so you don’t lose yourself.
Watch the Reel that prompted this conversation: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Co8oHYirqUi/?hl=en
Mentioned:
Denise offers mentor sessions for artists through her website: www.denisegasser.com
Find her on Instagram: @denisegasserart
Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown
Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown
4/18/2023
59:15
Is there another way to look at this? [203]
This week, we're dealing with two seemingly unrelated topics, but actually they are both linked by a common idea. That link is the idea of looking at things from a different angle. A listener asks why she constantly moves between projects without ever finishing anything, and we suggest some questions to ask and some viewpoint shifts. Meanwhile, British artists Damien Hirst launched a new project which we initially found somewhat laughable, but which morphed into something else when we gave it some thought. We also share our recommendations for an inspiring podcast and a life-giving TV show. We hope this chat inspires you to perhaps look at something in a different way - there is always more than one viewpoint.
Mentioned
The Spin-Off Podcast https://the-spin-off.captivate.fm/
Ted Lasso on Apple TV https://tv.apple.com/gb/show/ted-lasso/umc.cmc.vtoh0mn0xn7t3c643xqonfzy
Ted Lasso trailer on Youtube: https://tv.apple.com/gb/show/ted-lasso/umc.cmc.vtoh0mn0xn7t3c643xqonfzy
4/11/2023
46:57
Is it a Series? A Collection? Or just One Painting at a Time? [202]
This week, we answer a listener question about what it means to work in a series. What is the difference between a series and a collection? And what is a "body of work"? As we break down the idea of a series, we cover the importance of an initial idea or line of inquiry; the role of parameters; and some of the things that could define a series. As always, we come at this from slightly different angles, but hopefully we can clear up some misconceptions about what it means when an artists says he or she 'works in a series.'
