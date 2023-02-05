Art Juice: A podcast for artists, creatives and art lovers

Is Instagram twisting the way you show up for yourself - with Denise Gasser [204]

Alice first discovered Denise Gasser as she was sharing the challenges of making art as a mother with young children with her "Art After..." project. There was a refreshing honesty, which also showed up in this reel Denise filmed in her car which meant we finally connected to record this conversation about two ways social media could be impacting the way art is made.... what we see others do as markers of success, and our own need for validation which can lead us away from making our truest work. But is Social Media the culprit? Or; comparison, insecurity, envy, lack of self worth—these are the culprits. Social media will challenge our resolve in these areas, but ultimately it’s up to us to manage our own experience and create healthy patterns that allow social media to be a tool for our benefit rather than a weapon of self destruction. While this tool puts more power in the hands of artists to promote ourselves and thrive as artists without relying on the gatekeepers of the fine art world. Are you wielding this power? Or are you crumbling? Let this conversation re-balance you (and yes there are issues with that word!) so you don’t lose yourself. Watch the Reel that prompted this conversation: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Co8oHYirqUi/?hl=en Mentioned: Denise offers mentor sessions for artists through her website: www.denisegasser.com Find her on Instagram: @denisegasserart Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown Art Juice brings you honest, generous, and humorous conversations that will feed your creative soul and get you thinking with artists Alice Sheridan and Louise Fletcher. See Alice Sheridan at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠www.alicesheridan.com ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠@alicesheridanstudio⁠⁠⁠⁠ Find more about Louise Fletcher: ⁠⁠⁠⁠www.louisefletcherart.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠@louisefletcher_art⁠⁠⁠⁠ Credits: "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License