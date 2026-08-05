Anthony Metivier is an author, memory expert, and the founder of the Magnetic Memory Method, a training system focused on memorizing complex information through mnemonic techniques and memory palaces. He is the author of several books on learning and cognition, including The Victorious Mind, and is known for combining memory training with mindfulness, reflective thinking, mind mapping, and critical thought. Through his how-to books and courses, including Rules Reborn and the Magnetic Memory Method podcast, he has built a large following around practical methods for improving memory and lifelong learning.



⁠Anthony Metivier on YouTube



Anthony Metivier's books:



The Magnetic Memory Method



Rules Reborn



Books mentioned in this episode:



A Question of Memory — David Berglas



The Medieval Craft of Memory — Mary Carruthers



The Memory Code — Lynne Kelly



Memory Craft — Lynne Kelly



Memory Superpowers — Nelson Dellis



Remember It! — Nelson Dellis



Everyday Genius — Nelson Dellis



Aristotle on Memory — Richard Sorabji



Didascalicon — Hugh of Saint Victor



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