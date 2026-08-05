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196 episodes
- Jeff Bridges is an Academy Award-winning actor, musician, and photographer. Born into a family of performers, he began acting as a child and has built one of the most enduring careers in American film. His work includes acclaimed performances in The Last Picture Show, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, The Big Lebowski, and Crazy Heart, earning him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Beyond filmmaking, Bridges is a lifelong musician, photographer, and songwriter who continues to perform with his band, The Abiders. Most recently, he co-founded the WideluxX project, an effort to revive the legendary Widelux panoramic film camera for contemporary photographers.
Films:
Halls of Anger
Tron
The Big Lebowski
Fat City
Winter Kills
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Crazy Heart
White Squall
Music:
Sleeping Tapes
Emergent Behavior
Photography:
WideluxX
Photo Gallery
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- Albert Hammond Jr. is a songwriter, solo artist, and guitarist for The Strokes. Since 1999, he helped define the band's signature rock sound across landmark albums including Is This It, Room on Fire, and First Impressions of Earth. Alongside his work with the band, Hammond has built a solo career with albums such as Yours to Keep and Francis Trouble. On July 24, 2026, The Strokes released their seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, marking the band's first new record since the Grammy-winning The New Abnormal.
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- 'Gurudev' Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a spiritual leader, humanitarian, and peace ambassador. In 1981, he founded the Art of Living Foundation, introducing meditation, yoga, and the Sudarshan Kriya breathing technique through programs now offered in more than 180 countries. In 1997, he co-founded the International Association for Human Values to support humanitarian and peacebuilding initiatives. He has participated in conflict-resolution efforts in regions including Colombia, Iraq, Kashmir, and Côte d'Ivoire, while speaking at institutions such as the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the European Parliament. He is also the author of numerous books on meditation, spirituality, and personal well-being, including An Intimate Note to the Sincere Seeker.
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- Anthony Metivier is an author, memory expert, and the founder of the Magnetic Memory Method, a training system focused on memorizing complex information through mnemonic techniques and memory palaces. He is the author of several books on learning and cognition, including The Victorious Mind, and is known for combining memory training with mindfulness, reflective thinking, mind mapping, and critical thought. Through his how-to books and courses, including Rules Reborn and the Magnetic Memory Method podcast, he has built a large following around practical methods for improving memory and lifelong learning.
Anthony Metivier on YouTube
Anthony Metivier's books:
The Magnetic Memory Method
Rules Reborn
Books mentioned in this episode:
A Question of Memory — David Berglas
The Medieval Craft of Memory — Mary Carruthers
The Memory Code — Lynne Kelly
Memory Craft — Lynne Kelly
Memory Superpowers — Nelson Dellis
Remember It! — Nelson Dellis
Everyday Genius — Nelson Dellis
Aristotle on Memory — Richard Sorabji
Didascalicon — Hugh of Saint Victor
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- Angus Fletcher is an author and professor of story science at The Ohio State University’s Project Narrative. With a degree in neuroscience from the University of Michigan and a PhD in literature from Yale University, he developed narrative-based leadership and decision-making training for the U.S. Army Special Operations, work that earned him the U.S. Army's Public Service Commendation Medal in 2023. Beyond his work with the military, Fletcher has advised organizations including NASA, Disney, Sony, and the BBC on applying storytelling to innovation, creativity, and organizational performance. His latest book, Primal Intelligence, explores the uniquely human forms of intelligence that distinguish people from artificial intelligence and how they can be strengthened.
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