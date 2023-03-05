Dr. Jack Kruse and Andrew Huberman, Ph.D. (Part 2)

Jack Kruse https://jackkruse.com Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who had an awakening in 2007 when he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee at 6'2", 357 lbs. This led to his further study of physics, light, magnetism, and electricity. He ultimately concluded that modern medicine lacked a deep understanding of how humans function in relation to the natural world. Kruse has written extensively on the Paleo diet and the brain-gut connection. In addition to being a neurosurgeon and author, Kruse is CEO of Kruse Longevity Center, a health and wellness company dedicated to helping patients avoid the healthcare burdens we typically encounter as we age. He published his first book titled Epi-Paleo Rx: The Prescription for Disease Reversal and Optimal Health in 2013. His blog continues to reveal new insights on health exclusive to Kruse's ongoing research. Andrew Huberman https://hubermanlab.com Dr. Andrew Huberman is a neuroscientist and the host of The Huberman Lab podcast which discusses science and science-based tools for everyday life. It is one of the most popular podcasts on earth. Huberman is a tenured professor in the Department of Neurobiology and Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. Huberman's research on the visual system, neural regeneration, and brain states has been published in top peer-reviewed journals and publications like Nature, Scientific American, and Time.