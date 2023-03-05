In-depth interviews that may blow your mind.
Dr. Jack Kruse and Andrew Huberman, Ph.D. (Part 2)
Jack Kruse
https://jackkruse.com
Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who had an awakening in 2007 when he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee at 6’2”, 357 lbs. This led to his further study of physics, light, magnetism, and electricity. He ultimately concluded that modern medicine lacked a deep understanding of how humans function in relation to the natural world.
Kruse has written extensively on the Paleo diet and the brain-gut connection. In addition to being a neurosurgeon and author, Kruse is CEO of Kruse Longevity Center, a health and wellness company dedicated to helping patients avoid the healthcare burdens we typically encounter as we age.
He published his first book titled Epi-Paleo Rx: The Prescription for Disease Reversal and Optimal Health in 2013. His blog continues to reveal new insights on health exclusive to Kruse’s ongoing research.
Andrew Huberman
https://hubermanlab.com
Dr. Andrew Huberman is a neuroscientist and the host of The Huberman Lab podcast which discusses science and science-based tools for everyday life. It is one of the most popular podcasts on earth.
Huberman is a tenured professor in the Department of Neurobiology and Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine.
Huberman’s research on the visual system, neural regeneration, and brain states has been published in top peer-reviewed journals and publications like Nature, Scientific American, and Time.
-------
5/3/2023
2:36:24
Dr. Jack Kruse and Andrew Huberman, Ph.D. (Part 1)
4/26/2023
3:58:17
Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Alejandro G. Iñárritu is a five-time Academy Award-winning director, writer, and producer.
Iñárritu is known for his emotional explorations of the human psyche. Some of his most renowned films include Babel (which received seven Academy nominations), Birdman, which won the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography and for which Iñárritu won Best Director, Co-Writer and Co-Producer; and The Revenant., for which he won his second Academy Award for Best Director.
In 2019, Iñárritu served as President of the Jury for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. He released his latest film in 2022, BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.
4/19/2023
1:46:52
Jerrod Carmichael
Jerrod Carmichael is a comedian, actor, writer, and director.
He is most known for his breakthrough standup special “8” and his his newest, most talked about special “Rothaniel” both on HBO. "The Carmichael Show” sitcom on NBC was his first foray into television.
In 2023, he hosted SNL and the Golden Globe Awards.
4/12/2023
2:29:05
Phil Jackson
In this episode, Rick speaks with Phil Jackson. Phil Jackson is the head coach with the most NBA titles. His holistic approach to coaching, influenced by Eastern philosophy, led to his nickname, "The Zen Master,” and later to his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.